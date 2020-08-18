That’s right.
We (workers at York Public Schools) served 53,000 meals this summer. That’s an amazing amount of food we served to York area students. It didn’t matter if they were financially in need (many were), there were situations where we needed to provide breakfast and lunch to a lot of students in York. We really didn’t know what to expect but under the watchful eye of our supervisor, Betty, we not only managed, we got it down to an art.
There are so many to thank. The staff and teachers at the York Middle School who jumped in to help sort, pack and deliver the food were amazing. All the while the pandemic was out there. We in the kitchen got all the food ready for the next group. It really is amazing to think about the variety of food we sent out the door -- it was. We had fun along the way because we all liked each other and we kept the goal in mind. Those of us who had spring and summer birthdays got a lot of attention with homemade goodies, and cards along the way. We got to make good friendships and got closer as a group.
There were challenges along the way. We set up a tent outside to give out the food and hauled out huge milk coolers to keep everything safe and cold. The wind was a challenge and we found creative ways of keeping the tent from blowing away. We stayed hydrated too and the kitchen staff brought out water, juice and soda for our thirsty staff.
Betty does get a lot of the credit. She did all the hiring for a huge staff, ordered the food and kept us motivated. We found that our normal school year suppliers were sometimes short of needed supplies. That’s where the York business community came in and provided supplies for us along the way. Cornerstone Bank, Midwest Bank and Henderson State Bank provided bags we could pack. York Cold Storage and NPPD provided larger bags during the summer. Charlie’s U Save Pharmacy also provided bags for us. If I forgot to thank any business for supplying supplies, I apologize. You helped us make it through until we could get our regular supplies.
We need to especially thank the kids and parents for being so appreciative of our efforts. I helped outside the last few weeks of the program and the gratitude we got was so overwhelming. Many of the kids made homemade thank you notes for us, along with treats. The parents were so patient with us and provided lots of smiles and thank yous. We posted those cards on our wall inside for constant reminders of what we were doing.
Now we are starting our first full week of school and it’s so nice to see the kids again. We have new cleaning rules and regulations to follow and the kids have been very cooperative. We have to wrap everything and serve it. One thing I’ve noticed is how creative some of the students’ masks have been. It’s fun to see the new designs. Who knows, it might encourage us to do the same.
Yorkfest is a few weeks away. The Chamber staff has done a great job taking our safety into mind while planning the event. One change we are doing is to take the coronation back to the York Country Club. It will be held on Friday of Yorkfest at the country club and reservations are required by contacting the Chamber at 402 362 5531. This is open to the public. Come see who will take the palace of Jerome and LaVanna Weisman. I’ve seen the candidates, and I must say it was YOUR nominations that created the list. As a past King, I can say it is quite an honor. We were kept very busy during the weekend and then there were events during the year that we could be involved in. It was all up to our time available. The Queen and I represented the city as much as we could.
It’s one of two events that have been with Yorkfest since it was started in 1979, the other being the Grand Parade. So I hope you will come to the country club to see who the new royalty will be. The past Kings and Queens, under the direction of Jack Vincent, have worked hard on the event and it should be a huge success. Thanks to all the former (and current) royalty for making the coronation a big success. Congratulations to the new King and Queen. You will have a very exciting weekend and year. I won’t be at the coronation, but I’m very excited for you two. If you need additional information on the coronation lunch or any other part of Yorkfest, contact the Chamber.
