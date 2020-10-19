Chatterbaum: The election, Halloween, movies and fall

Bob and I attended the candidate forum hosted by the York News-Times, Max Country and York High School. The questions were good and it helped weed out a few candidates that couldn’t answer the questions. What was sad was the turnout. I counted 30-plus in the audience. I understand there was a sizeable audience both online and listening to the radio. That’s good. This is a very important election on so many levels, it’s important to vote. I have submitted mine via the mail but I hope we still have a great turnout on November 3.
It looks like Halloween will be different this year thanks to COVID. It’s usually my favorite time of year mostly because they run classic movie monsters in October. This year is no exception except the virus is really scary. I try to watch the classics before Halloween -- Dracula, Frankenstein The Wolfman and The Mummy are usually on along with another classic, The Bride of Frankenstein. We have all been desensitized to horror movies given what is out there but I try to imagine seeing these classics on the big screen for the first time. I’m sure it was very frightening. The great thing about these movies is they still hold up rather well some 60-70 years later. That’s the true test of a great movie. They didn’t rely on blood and gore to scare audiences. They relied on tense, good storytelling.
I also like to watch a few Alfred Hitchcock movies too. Even though they were later than the horror movies of the 30s-40s, he was a master at tension and storytelling. So many of his films are classic including North by Northwest, The Birds, Psycho, Vertigo and my favorite, Rear Window. He builds the tension so well you get sucked into the story. Many don’t realize that Perry Mason himself, Raymond Burr, played a villain in Rear Window. That wasn’t his first time in a suspenseful movie. He was featured in the very first Godzilla, King of the Monsters.
I have caught the last Godzilla that was released a few years ago. There was supposed to be a follow up this year, but COVID changed that. I’ll be anxious to see what they do for the second one. I understand Godzilla is supposed to battle either Mothra or King Kong. That should be good.
Another thing about this time of year I love, besides the cooler weather, is the baking going on this time of year. There are so many good aromas coming out of our kitchen this time of year and thanks to Facebook, there is a plethora of new recipes to try. Unfortunately, one of the things that bit the dust because of COVID is the annual Soup Sale for the Friends of the Library. We decided that it was probably too risky to have the sale this year. Since it was a huge fundraiser for the Library, we will instead send a letter out asking folks to give the amount they usually give to the soup sale instead. I know it’s not the same, but hopefully people like the soup sale enough to give to the library. More information will be coming soon.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!