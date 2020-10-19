Chatterbaum: The election, Halloween, movies and fall

I have caught the last Godzilla that was released a few years ago. There was supposed to be a follow up this year, but COVID changed that. I’ll be anxious to see what they do for the second one. I understand Godzilla is supposed to battle either Mothra or King Kong. That should be good.

Another thing about this time of year I love, besides the cooler weather, is the baking going on this time of year. There are so many good aromas coming out of our kitchen this time of year and thanks to Facebook, there is a plethora of new recipes to try. Unfortunately, one of the things that bit the dust because of COVID is the annual Soup Sale for the Friends of the Library. We decided that it was probably too risky to have the sale this year. Since it was a huge fundraiser for the Library, we will instead send a letter out asking folks to give the amount they usually give to the soup sale instead. I know it’s not the same, but hopefully people like the soup sale enough to give to the library. More information will be coming soon.