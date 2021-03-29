Chatterbaum: The cabin, art, food . . . a great weekend

Lora and Jean have been friends for years, we met Lora when she was the tourism director for Madison County (Norfolk) many years ago. We have all been friends ever since. A while ago Lora asked if we would like to go camping at a cabin she liked. We said yes and that’s how this weekend came to be.

The cabin is just south of Decater in northeast Nebraska. It was a very nice cabin. Two bedrooms, bathroom, a kitchen and a living room. The only negative thing was it rained most of the weekend. We missed sitting around the fire, but it was delightful to listen to the rain at night. There was a DVD player and we each brought some movies to watch. Lora brought some projects for us to do. One was a nifty painting project where she brought a lot of paints and canvases and painting utensils to use. We watched a How To video and then we were on our own. It was a unique painting project known as Paint Pouring. You take some black or white paint and cover the canvas. Then you take a variety of paints and blob them on the canvas. We then tilted the canvas and let the blobs of paint merge into a design. That’s it. We let them dry and viola….art. It wasn’t the mess you would think it would be but we spread newspaper all around. We all have original works of art to show.