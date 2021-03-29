Chatterbaum: The cabin, art, food . . . a great weekend

This weekend we got away for a while with two of our good friends, Lora and Jean. We went to a cabin in northeast Nebraska they discovered a while back, which was a wonderful find.
Lora has a daughter who is getting married in October so a lot of the conversation was centered around planning this wedding.
Lora and Jean have been friends for years, we met Lora when she was the tourism director for Madison County (Norfolk) many years ago. We have all been friends ever since. A while ago Lora asked if we would like to go camping at a cabin she liked. We said yes and that’s how this weekend came to be.
We got the dogs kenneled and Bob’s sister Susan checked in on Cletus. I got time off from work and we were ready to go. We brought food, bedding and some booze.
The cabin is just south of Decater in northeast Nebraska. It was a very nice cabin. Two bedrooms, bathroom, a kitchen and a living room. The only negative thing was it rained most of the weekend. We missed sitting around the fire, but it was delightful to listen to the rain at night. There was a DVD player and we each brought some movies to watch. Lora brought some projects for us to do. One was a nifty painting project where she brought a lot of paints and canvases and painting utensils to use. We watched a How To video and then we were on our own. It was a unique painting project known as Paint Pouring. You take some black or white paint and cover the canvas. Then you take a variety of paints and blob them on the canvas. We then tilted the canvas and let the blobs of paint merge into a design. That’s it. We let them dry and viola….art. It wasn’t the mess you would think it would be but we spread newspaper all around. We all have original works of art to show.
For dinner I brought some pulled smoked pork. Bob made some baked beans and we enjoyed a delicious dinner complete with potato salad and pasta salad to complete the dinner.
The next thing we did was play a card version of Monopoly. It was the same concept as the famous board game but in card form. It’s much more cut throat and quicker than the board game. It’s very addictive and fun. We played about five rounds, each winning a round, and then I got tired so I let them play a few more rounds as I went to bed. It was very relaxing listening to the rain that night.
The next morning we had a variety of muffins that Jean made, and skillet coffee cake that Bob made. All were delicious.
We then had our other art project. Lora brought a bunch of blank white masks. We then took a pile of shaving cream and food coloring and combined all of them on a plate. Next we laid the mask down on the shaving cream pile for several minutes. We then had a choice to make -- either let them dry as is or scrape off the shaving cream and let them dry. The longer you kept the shaving cream/paint mixture on, the more vibrant the colors were. We eventually scraped the top off and we had pretty amazing masks. Some of us rinsed the masks off which dulled the colors a bit, but they still looked great. We all thought it would be a great project for kids to do.
After we let the masks dry, we cleaned up a bit. Lora grilled some wonderful hot dogs for lunch. Hot dogs taste better when they are charred over a grill. After some nap time it was time to watch some movies. We put The Blues Brothers on and watched and slept a bit. It had been years since I’ve seen the movie but many of the scenes came back to me.
Then came dinner.
Lora had brought these beautiful ribeye steaks for the grill. We had that plus grilled packets of potatoes and onions, plus some asparagus and mushrooms. It was so delicious. We relaxed and chatted some more about the big wedding before bed time.
The next morning we fried up a bunch of bacon and eggs for breakfast. That along with some left over muffins and skillet cake made for a great breakfast. We chatted some more and cleaned up the cabin before packing and hugs. Overall it was a great relaxing weekend and we discovered a great get-away for future trips. We will all be together again at the wedding and we have some great memories of this weekend. We drove home, picked up the dogs from the kennel and got back to our lives.
Not a bad weekend.