Chatterbaum: The Brothers Marx

The results were noticeable but still, “A Day at the Races” had some great bits and memorable scenes. The next film was based on an obscure play called “Room Service”. It was a strange choice for a follow up to the films they did. It featured the boys being stuck inside a hotel and it also featured a new actress named Lucille Ball. Lucy returned the favor by featuring Harpo on an episode of her successful sitcom, “I Love Lucy”. The next three films “At the Circus”, “Go West” and “The Big Store” could have featured any comedians of the day, not the Marx Brothers. They were ok but not the caliber of their features of the past. Their next film was supposed to be their last, “A Night in Casablanca”, which was a huge improvement from the last four films. They announced it would be their last but Chico was broke and he convinced them to do one last film. That was “Love Happy” which turned out to be one of Marilyn Monroe’s earliest films. Groucho sported a real moustache instead of his trademark grease paint one, but it was really Harpo’s movie with his brothers playing supportive rolls.