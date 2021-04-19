Chatterbaum: That wasn’t an earthquake . . . I fell again

If you felt the earth move Friday night and feared it was an earthquake, relax. It was only me falling in the parking lot at the store where I work.
It all started Thursday afternoon when I received my second vaccination shot. They told me I might get a little sleepy in a day or two. Sure enough, I started to get sleepy Friday at work.
I was good my whole shift but towards the end, I knew I was getting tired. I checked out and said good-bye to my co-workers. When I get outside, my legs were going at a good clip. All of a sudden I couldn’t keep up with my legs -- I stumbled and fell pretty close to my car. Luckily there were some guys standing nearby, they rushed to my side to make sure I was OK and eventually helped me up.
My co-worker, Derek, was right behind me and came running to my rescue. By that time I was up and got in my car. After a few minutes, I felt well enough to drive home. I went slow but made it home.
I sat in the recliner and rested a bit. I texted Bob to let him know what happened. At that time, I glanced down at my arm where I fell and noticed a huge bump. I sent him a photo of my arm and he came right home.
Several on Facebook suggested I ice it down which I did. My right rib was very sore also but I managed to crawl into bed. I slept great that first night and Bob went out to get some rolls for breakfast. I was sore but felt good enough to go to work.
I chose to go to Urgent Care after work. They did some X-rays and a check-up. The good thing is that I had lost 50 pounds since my last check-up and the X-rays didn’t show any breaks on my ribs and my bump (which had gone way down) didn’t show a break either. The doctor said since I’m on a strong blood thinner, my bump was filled with blood and icing it would help.
I spent most of the rest of the weekend resting. One of the problems I have is when I cough or laugh, my ribs really hurt. The doctor said this would last a while. I use my cane a lot at home and work, just to be on the safe side. The folks at the store have been very kind, which is great. My boss has been very supportive and did most of the hard work for me on Saturday.
While the bump has gone way down, it is starting to bruise a bit. The rest of my arm is swollen a bit too. I will see how the rest of the week goes. So that’s my progress so far. Getting in and out of bed is a struggle but that’s the worst of it.
I hope I have the strength to do some laundry today and some other housework. As long as I take it slow, I should be alright. I want to take some time to thank some people. To the great staff at York General for doing a fine job with vaccinations, to the volunteers who have helped at the Holthus Center giving the vaccinations, to the guys who sprang to my help Friday night, to the great staff at Urgent Care who took great care of me and to the great co-workers at Grand Central Foods who have been so helpful and kind during this time. Thank you for your support.