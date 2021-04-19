Chatterbaum: That wasn’t an earthquake . . . I fell again

I chose to go to Urgent Care after work. They did some X-rays and a check-up. The good thing is that I had lost 50 pounds since my last check-up and the X-rays didn’t show any breaks on my ribs and my bump (which had gone way down) didn’t show a break either. The doctor said since I’m on a strong blood thinner, my bump was filled with blood and icing it would help.

I spent most of the rest of the weekend resting. One of the problems I have is when I cough or laugh, my ribs really hurt. The doctor said this would last a while. I use my cane a lot at home and work, just to be on the safe side. The folks at the store have been very kind, which is great. My boss has been very supportive and did most of the hard work for me on Saturday.

While the bump has gone way down, it is starting to bruise a bit. The rest of my arm is swollen a bit too. I will see how the rest of the week goes. So that’s my progress so far. Getting in and out of bed is a struggle but that’s the worst of it.