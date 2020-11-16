Chatterbaum: Soup and Santa updates

Here are the categories to pick from.

Our top category is Tureen of Soup – this is for a donation of over $50.

Next is the MMM-MMM Good category. This is for a donation of $25-$49.

We have Bowl Me Over next for $15-$24.99.

Last but certainly not least is Cup of Joy for donations of $5-$14.99.

All you have to do is to write a check or make a money donation in the category you choose, and drop it off at Bob Sautter’s (Treasurer of the Friends) office. He is located at 601 N. Lincoln Ave at the Convention and Visitors Bureau. All the money raised from the Soupless Sale will go to the library for their use. There are projects and programs the library staff will do with the money that is normally not budgeted for. That’s what this fundraiser is for.

We will post at the library those of you who pledged a donation (unless you choose not to be listed) if you make your donation by Dec. 1. It’s our way of thanking you for your generosity. We hope people will be generous this year without the soup. It’s a great project to get some very tasty soups donated and we hope to bring it back next year.