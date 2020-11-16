Chatterbaum: Soup and Santa updates

There’s a famous episode of Seinfeld featuring the catch phrase “No Soup for You!” That is going to hit a little too close for us because the Friends of the Library voted to NOT have our usual Soup Sale this year.
With COVID so present this year, we voted to postpone the sale this year. We thought there wouldn’t be the normal amount of people due to complete strangers making their soup. While I’m sure there wouldn’t be a problem with our members, we felt it might be futile this year.
The Soup Sale has been an impressive sale each year. We raise over $2,000 each year with the sale. That’s money that goes for programming at the library. That, along with the York Uncorked event sponsored by the Friends, provide a lot of unbudgeted resources for the library. We will have to see how the pandemic goes to see if we will have the York Uncorked wine tasting event this next year, but we had to cancel the Soup Sale this year.
We are planning on having the event in 2021, but for now we are hoping to have a successful Soupless Soup Sale in 2020. We are hoping there are enough people who believe in the mission of the library that you will still make a donation to this (hopefully) one time Soupless Soup Sale. Here’s how it will go. There are four different categories to pick from. You pick one, make a donation that you might have spent making or buying soup this year, and we will give recognition at the library this year.
Here are the categories to pick from.
Our top category is Tureen of Soup – this is for a donation of over $50.
Next is the MMM-MMM Good category. This is for a donation of $25-$49.
We have Bowl Me Over next for $15-$24.99.
Last but certainly not least is Cup of Joy for donations of $5-$14.99.
All you have to do is to write a check or make a money donation in the category you choose, and drop it off at Bob Sautter’s (Treasurer of the Friends) office. He is located at 601 N. Lincoln Ave at the Convention and Visitors Bureau. All the money raised from the Soupless Sale will go to the library for their use. There are projects and programs the library staff will do with the money that is normally not budgeted for. That’s what this fundraiser is for.
We will post at the library those of you who pledged a donation (unless you choose not to be listed) if you make your donation by Dec. 1. It’s our way of thanking you for your generosity. We hope people will be generous this year without the soup. It’s a great project to get some very tasty soups donated and we hope to bring it back next year.
We are still trying to determine if the Kirshenbaum clan will be gathering in Omaha for Thanksgiving. The pandemic seems to be getting worse in Nebraska with Omaha leading the way so there’s a chance I may stay home this year. My sister is not happy with that, but we have so many young kids and senior citizens involved, maybe this year we take a break. We have had our share of it here. Even though I tested negative for it, I still was around someone who did have it. We’ve both been isolated but you never know. Bob never had any symptoms except what he thought was a cold. Hopefully that is it here.
We still wear masks out in public and our house has never been so clean and disinfected. We’ve slowly gotten out more often but we are still very careful where we go and always have our masks at the ready. I wash mine every day too.
When I met with Madonna a while back to start planning our Santa activities, COVID was not the issue it is today. I wasn’t planning on wearing a mask and the kids would have a choice of wearing a mask and needed their parents OK to sit on Santa’s lap. I think those rules need to be tightened up a bit. We still have a couple of weeks before Santa lands, so we may change the rules a bit. We want all the kids to stay safe (and Santa too). Watch this column for updates and if your child is sick, please have them stay home. There sure are ways other than person to person contact for Santa and the kids to communicate. We might be announcing new plans soon.
In the meantime, please wear a mask when you are out in public. Wash your hands frequently and stay six feet from each other. Thank you for your consideration for one another.
