Chatterbaum: Snow days and gardening

I remember snow days growing up. We’d be glued to the radio the night before hoping they would say Underwood Hills would be closed. Funny, my mom waited for the same message. I recall in 1975 we had a doozy of a snow storm. I walked home with my friend, Steve, who lived on the way. I ended up staying the night at his house with his brothers and sister and his folks. They were very gracious hosts and we played board games all night. The next day I made it home to learn that my dad couldn’t get home so he stayed at a hotel. It was quite the storm but my siblings helped my dad dig out once he got home. I recall school was out for a few days. We had snow ball fights, built forts and snowmen. After a day of that we were bored and, like my folks, wanted to get back to school.

Mom never made chili or soup on snow days, we just watched TV. Now, we always have the fixings to make soups and chili on hand should we get snowed in. There are a lot of things around the house to do, so we won’t be watching much TV. It was fun having a snow day every once in a while. As a kid they were fun. We would dress up in several layers to try to stay warm if we ventured outside. Our neighbor kids were all out there already having fun in the snow. We’d play and go sledding and basically be an icicle by the time we got home. Good memories.