Chatterbaum: Snow days and gardening

Winter is not over yet. Just when I thought it was going to be an early spring…..we get this. Oh well, its Nebraska.
This weekend my age really showed itself. Sunday I was going towards the bathroom when I fell. I mean smack dab on the floor. I don’t know if I tripped on something or if my legs gave out. Regardless I layed on the floor a good 15 minutes. The dogs tried to help by licking my face and Bob kept asking what could he do. Overall it was an embarrassing mess. Poor Bob tried in vain to get me up, but I couldn’t do it. He got my cane and held on to the recliner for me to get up in the chair. I finally made it and sat there to contemplate what was happening to me.
After relaxing in the chair for a while, I used my cane to get back on my feet and practiced walking around the house until I was stable again. The dogs were confused but glad I was mobile again. I don’t know what it was, either tripping on something or if my legs buckled, but it was weird. I’m going to be 60 in a few months and I hope that it was something stupid like tripping over some lint and not a sign of my old age. I’m still using the cane mostly for stability. I posted something about falling and got lots of comments. They ranged from “I’m so sorry you fell” to “Hope you are OK” and one even said “Oh, was that you falling?” Funny, Mom. Anyway I went to work this morning and got around fine…even in the snow.
I remember snow days growing up. We’d be glued to the radio the night before hoping they would say Underwood Hills would be closed. Funny, my mom waited for the same message. I recall in 1975 we had a doozy of a snow storm. I walked home with my friend, Steve, who lived on the way. I ended up staying the night at his house with his brothers and sister and his folks. They were very gracious hosts and we played board games all night. The next day I made it home to learn that my dad couldn’t get home so he stayed at a hotel. It was quite the storm but my siblings helped my dad dig out once he got home. I recall school was out for a few days. We had snow ball fights, built forts and snowmen. After a day of that we were bored and, like my folks, wanted to get back to school.
Mom never made chili or soup on snow days, we just watched TV. Now, we always have the fixings to make soups and chili on hand should we get snowed in. There are a lot of things around the house to do, so we won’t be watching much TV. It was fun having a snow day every once in a while. As a kid they were fun. We would dress up in several layers to try to stay warm if we ventured outside. Our neighbor kids were all out there already having fun in the snow. We’d play and go sledding and basically be an icicle by the time we got home. Good memories.
Now as an adult, I can’t believe we thought that was fun. Now I worry how I’m going to get to and from work and there is all that shoveling. Today I got stuck in the middle of the street until some nice stranger got me unstuck. I try to help people move when they too are stuck, when I can. I know we are getting old when our neighbors come over to scoop our walk. When did that happen? I remember doing that for our elderly neighbors. Now we are one of those people.
Let’s hope that this snow season is a short one and the temps get a little warmer. Bob has been going through seed catalogs planning his gardens for the next year. Me? I’ll most likely go to a gardening store and get what I can here. Having my first garden last year I learned a lot. Like only one kind of pepper plant is fine, same with tomatoes. Weeding is very important and I need to plan a regular visit for that. It was cool to actually pick the produce last year. I tried to share with the neighbors when I could and they seemed to like it. I’m going to plant more things this year to have a better variety of produce but I still don’t know what to plant. I remember my aunt always kept us in tomatoes all the time. Now that she has passed on, my mom craves fresh tomatoes so I’ll take care of her.
Just think about it. Only a few months until we can start the gardens again. I kinda’ can’t wait!