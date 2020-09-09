Chatterbaum: School and Yorkfest

School is going very well this year.
I’ve been so proud of the kids for adapting to the new normal we have at the Middle School. There have been a lot of changes for them and for us in the kitchen. For example, we now have to wrap most everything. I should say, food items that can be eaten, apples for instance, have to be wrapped individually. Condiments are all individual that are limited and we have to hand them to the kids. Silverware needs to be wrapped and canned fruit has to be in separate cups. It’s a lot of extra work but it’s for the health of the kids and the staff, so it is all worth it.
The kids have been so patient with us as we grapple with the new changes. They all have masks on and sanitize their hands before coming into the kitchen.
This summer we joked about me wrapping bags of carrots all the time. They are back and they are included with individual bags of broccoli too. Overall it’s been a good transition for us and the kids. I think they were anxious to see one another so much.
I also started a new part time job. I am an early morning staff member at the front desk of the community center. It’s been weird getting used to being awake at 5 a.m., and being downtown around 5:45 but so far it’s been great. I’m there until about 8 a.m. I have enough time to go home, change clothes and get to the school by 8:30. I’m there until about 1:30. That makes for a long day but it’s a good one. There are about 15-20 folks who have been coming into the community center in the morning. I’m getting to know those folks too.
Things at home have been a mess. Me getting up so early leaves the task of feeding the livestock in the morning. So far the dogs have been good about going outside and going back to bed when I leave. I just have to make sure we have enough dog food for the dogs and cat food for the cat. Speaking of…Cletus has been going outside for a couple of hours each day and then comes in for a while, and then back outdoors. He hunts all sort of things and feels it necessary to bring us what he caught.
My friend Becca, who is the manager at the elementary school, has had amazing success with the Boy Scout Troop she helps with and some very generous local business. They operate a funnel cake trailer that was in need of a lot of help. She contacted the nice people at Champion Homes if they could help with the project. Much to her surprise the folks at Champion went far above her wishes. They basically rebuilt her trailer with new counters and electrical work. Mogul’s provided a new trailer, and several other businesses provided new plumbing and electrical work. They really have a new fancy funnel cake operation, thanks to the very generous help from some nice businesses. If you know anyone from Mogul’s or Champion, be sure and thank them for their generosity! The Scouts of Troop 127 especially thank them.
Yorkfest is next week. Sure, there are changes in the way the event was put together, but overall, it is still our premier Eevent in town. There is still something for everyone and if you follow the guidelines the Chamber put out, you’ll have a great time. This will be the first event I’ve missed since moving here, but family obligations are taking me away. I’ve worked on the coronation lunch trying to get the word out that we are going back to the Country Club and hopefully we will have a great turn out to see who the next King and Queen will be. Last week I printed the names of those who were selected in the past. While the list of people who have passed is long, those of us who are still alive and able are still active in the community. Last winter I put out a request to the former royalty to help me with the kids coming to see Santa. The results were amazing. I’m not sure what we will do with Santa this Christmas season. With COVID still around we may have to come up with a new way to have Santa visit with the kids. We need to keep Santa AND the kids healthy. Any suggestions are welcome by contacting the Chamber at 362-5531, but please, wait until Yorkfest is over.
There is a full schedule of Yorkfest on the Chamber’s website (www.yorkchamber.org) or pick up the insert that was in the York News-Times to see what is available. It’s important to the Chamber that we support Yorkfest. They have worked very hard under tough conditions to bring this to you. Plus it will be nice to get outdoors for parts of the event. Congratulations to the new royalty. I’m sorry I won’t be there to say it in person. What I will say is that there are some great candidates for the honor and it means a lot to be selected.
