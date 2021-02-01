Chatterbaum: Saying a big thank you

It’s hard to believe it’s February already.
Time flies when you are shoveling out of your driveway.
We’ve been pretty lucky so far regarding huge snow storms. I’m reminded what Sue Ann Nivens (Betty White) said on The Mary Tyler Moore Show years ago when they were in the middle of a snowstorm in Minneapolis. She glided into the newsroom at WJM and said, “Isn’t Mother Nature something? Imagine a snowflake so delicate and so original….but take a billion of them and wrap them up in the majesty of Mother Nature…and they can screw up a whole city.”
Fortunately our crews can and did handle it with ease. We really are blessed to be able to handle so much snow in a short amount of time, thanks to the hard working men and women of our street crews who never get thanked enough for what they do….so on behalf of a grateful city…thank you!
As long as we are passing out thanks, we can’t forget those who are working in the health care industry. Everyone, from the CEO to those keeping the rooms clean, deserve our thanks. With COVID going around, their jobs are extra hard. Thank you.
How about those working in law enforcement, the fire department, EMTs? They deserve our thanks too, for dealing with some uncertain and dangerous situations. So thanks.
To those who collect our trash and waste products and do it with a smile and a good morning….that’s dedication.
There are so many who deserve a little recognition from the public every now and then. We often take things for granted without as much as a smile to those keeping our city running. Sure, it’s easy to complain when it’s not perfect or causes us some inconvenience. But we have to remember, people are doing the best they can.
What can we do to show some appreciation? How about a smile or a thank you every now and then? I try my best to say good morning or thank you to those who are working these difficult jobs. I think if everyone takes a minute out of their busy lives to show some appreciation, things will only get better. Or, if we see someone who appears to be lost, instead of cursing their behavior, why not put yourself in their shoes. Sometimes it is hard to find something in a strange town and we often are slowing down to find what we need. Remember, the money these strangers might be spending in our town only help in the end. So be kind to those who are frustrated. We appreciate when we are treated that way.
I used to teach our Interstate 80 rest area staff a term called “fogging.” We look at situations and determine if it is your fault or not. You create a fog bank quickly and if a situation is your fault, you deal with it. If not, the fog bank you’ve created bounces the situation back to the original person. For instance our staff gets comments about our weather all the time. So I taught them to look at the situation, bad weather for example, and determine if it’s their fault. Of course we don’t have control over the weather so they looked at the situation, realized they are not responsible for it, and they bounce it back saying something like, “It sure is hot out there today but we could have used a day like today five months ago when we were in the middle of a snow storm.” They knowledge the complaint , (it so hot out here today), realize it’s not their responsibility that the weather is hot out there, they “You should have seen it five months ago, it was so cold and snowy then…we could have used a hot day like today.” That’s what fogging is all about…take responsibility for things you’re responsible for, but bounce back those you are not. It teaches you to be more positive. The staff gets lots of griping about the weather each year, but thanks to fogging, they know how to deal with negative comments.
When I worked out at the rest areas, I heard lots of comments about how flat I-80 was. I usually responded with something like, “Yeah, when they were building the interstate system, they looked for the route that was the quickest route between two points. Unfortunately they picked a route along the Platte River, which happens to be the flattest part of our state and that is what most people think Nebraska is all about…but if you were to take a detour through the Nebraska Sandhills you’ll see hundreds of miles of sand dunes covered in grass. There’s nothing like it except a small portion of China.” Then I would show them on a map where they were and how to see the Sandhills without going too far out of their way. At least it put a seed in their mind for down the road. Maybe they did it, maybe they are saving it for another trip but they got a lot of information they weren’t expecting and they can choose to do something with that. Often they had plans for this trip but they kept it in mind for a future visit to our state.
That’s what that program was all about and it’s still running great today. I’m very proud of the program and it has touched thousands over the years. It’s still the best job I have ever had….except when I got to pick those in charge.