Chatterbaum: Saying a big thank you

What can we do to show some appreciation? How about a smile or a thank you every now and then? I try my best to say good morning or thank you to those who are working these difficult jobs. I think if everyone takes a minute out of their busy lives to show some appreciation, things will only get better. Or, if we see someone who appears to be lost, instead of cursing their behavior, why not put yourself in their shoes. Sometimes it is hard to find something in a strange town and we often are slowing down to find what we need. Remember, the money these strangers might be spending in our town only help in the end. So be kind to those who are frustrated. We appreciate when we are treated that way.

I used to teach our Interstate 80 rest area staff a term called “fogging.” We look at situations and determine if it is your fault or not. You create a fog bank quickly and if a situation is your fault, you deal with it. If not, the fog bank you’ve created bounces the situation back to the original person. For instance our staff gets comments about our weather all the time. So I taught them to look at the situation, bad weather for example, and determine if it’s their fault. Of course we don’t have control over the weather so they looked at the situation, realized they are not responsible for it, and they bounce it back saying something like, “It sure is hot out there today but we could have used a day like today five months ago when we were in the middle of a snow storm.” They knowledge the complaint , (it so hot out here today), realize it’s not their responsibility that the weather is hot out there, they “You should have seen it five months ago, it was so cold and snowy then…we could have used a hot day like today.” That’s what fogging is all about…take responsibility for things you’re responsible for, but bounce back those you are not. It teaches you to be more positive. The staff gets lots of griping about the weather each year, but thanks to fogging, they know how to deal with negative comments.