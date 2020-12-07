Chatterbaum: Santa: Week One

I want to thank Madonna and her staff for making this a reality and the library for letting us use their land for the hut. Thanks also to Grand Central Grocery for giving me the time off to do this.

This is not my first time playing the Jolly Old Elf. When I worked for the Children’s Zoo in Lincoln I was Santa there. I’ll never forget my two favorite Santa stories from that time.

The first was with this pretty young girl dressed up like Natalie Wood complete with a little fur muff to keep her hands warm. Her father was there with his handy camcorder to capture the moment. When it was her turn she got up on my lap and told me that she had been a good girl that year and since she has all the toys she needed, could I please give her presents to other little girls who might not have as much? You could tell she practiced her speech and her father was busy capturing the magic moment. I told her it was a sweet gesture and that Santa would bring her something special. Everyone in line said “Ahhhh.” She must have been very nervous because I went to lift her off my leg and she very loudly broke wind as I lifted her up. o one said a word as she and her dad left the room. I don’t know if he ever entered it into America’s Funniest Videos or not, but it would have won them $10,000.