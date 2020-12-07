Chatterbaum: Santa: Week One

Wow. I knew there were a lot of readers of this column, but this past week has been amazing. I’ve had so many people stop me and ask if my mom is for real? Yes, she is, and I don’t exaggerate with my stories.
Yes, she wore plastic bags over her boots instead of taking the boots off like my sister has asked her many times. Yes, she gave me a ziploc bag of walnuts even though the closest she has ever been to a REAL ziploc bag is a flimsy bag at the produce section of the grocery store. But, she’s my mom and has been pulling stuff like this as long as I can remember — bless her heart!
Well, week number one of Santa is over and I have several shifts left. The Chamber has done a great job preparing Santa’s Hut at the library. Keeping COVID in mind, they managed to present a pretty safe place for me and the kids. Thanks to Madonna’s daughter, Erin, who is a school teacher. She found some great face shields for Santa to wear. That, along with the beard, are great protectors. Most of the kids have a mask on and I always ask the parents if it’s OK for the kids to come in.
The Chamber set up a little stool for the kids to sit on and we have the door open for fresh (but chilly) air. I wipe down the place after each family is done. The Chamber agreed that we need to make it as normal as possible. With the help of the parents, the visits are brief but effective. The library staff brought me out some very yummy hot cider too.
I want to thank Madonna and her staff for making this a reality and the library for letting us use their land for the hut. Thanks also to Grand Central Grocery for giving me the time off to do this.
This is not my first time playing the Jolly Old Elf. When I worked for the Children’s Zoo in Lincoln I was Santa there. I’ll never forget my two favorite Santa stories from that time.
The first was with this pretty young girl dressed up like Natalie Wood complete with a little fur muff to keep her hands warm. Her father was there with his handy camcorder to capture the moment. When it was her turn she got up on my lap and told me that she had been a good girl that year and since she has all the toys she needed, could I please give her presents to other little girls who might not have as much? You could tell she practiced her speech and her father was busy capturing the magic moment. I told her it was a sweet gesture and that Santa would bring her something special. Everyone in line said “Ahhhh.” She must have been very nervous because I went to lift her off my leg and she very loudly broke wind as I lifted her up. o one said a word as she and her dad left the room. I don’t know if he ever entered it into America’s Funniest Videos or not, but it would have won them $10,000.
A couple of days later I knew Bob would be there with our friends, The Romohrs, including their young daughters, Kirby and Kasey. Now, ahead of time Sue Ann told me about the things Kasey had done at home including cutting the hair off her Barbie doll. When they got up to me I asked her why she cut the hair off her Barbie? She made a face at her parents trying to figure out who ratted her out. She gave me a flimsy excuse and after a while she left mad that she had been caught. After my shift was over I was walking around the zoo greeting kids when down the path I saw them coming towards me. I yelled out, “Kasey Romohr, I need to talk to you.” To which she replied to her parents, “What the hell does he want from me now?” Keep in mind she was all of five years old at the time. Kasey just became a mother this year…I can’t wait until her daughter is old enough to come for a visit to Santa.
Those were great memories. I have been cried on, wet on and there have been kids pulling at my beard but for the most part, the kids have been great. There are kids who doubt me, to which I ask, “You want to take a chance on that?” That’s usually all it takes.
I’m there, in the Santa Hut Thursday nights from 5-7 p.m., Saturdays from 11-1 and the last Sunday before Christmas from 11-2. There is ample free parking and we ask that family stays in the car until it’s your turn. I can come out of the hut and talk to the kids on the porch or they can come in and see me…it’s up to the parents. Most kids wear a mask but again, it’s up to the parents. I hope you get a chance and bring the kids and grandkids for a visit.
Ho3 (Get it?)
