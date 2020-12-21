Chatterbaum: Santa . . . one last week

Well, the last week of Santa is in the books. I still have a few private parties I will do this week, but it will soon be time to put the costume in storage (cleaned professionally first) and make plans for next year.
Speaking of which, I am planning to go whole hog Santa next year at this time. I, of course, will stick with the Chamber duties, but I am going to try to fill the dates with community parties, business parties and private parties next year. I will invest in a new plusher suit, and more do-dads to enhance the outfit. I plan to have a website up this coming summer where you can pre-book a Santa visit. The real challenge is the beard. If I start in October or so, I should be able to grow my own. My hair is pretty much white anyway, I may have to enhance it this year. I have materials on Santa through the ages and I am considering looking into Santa school in Michigan next year, but one step at a time.
I’ll look into converting the blue Trax into my own Santa mobile along with a new license plate and magnetic signs I can put on each side.
This week was a cold one at the Hut. Thursday night, there was a north wind blowing right in the house making for a chilly night. Fortunately, the nice folks at the library brought me hot chocolate to help me out. The city did a great job of clearing the space near the hut in the parking lot, plus I had a great group of families stop and see me. I had my usual amount of scared and timid kids who refused to come see me. After all, I can be pretty intimidating for real young ones. Most of the kids came with lists of toys I’ve never heard of and when I ask them if they have been good boys or girls, several of them look at their folks and smirk. That tells me perhaps they haven’t been as good as they say. That’s OK. I tell them I have elves spying on them all year and I hear about their antics. That usually makes their eyes widen, much to the joy of the parents.
Saturday afternoon was warmer and we had a nice stream of kids until about 12:15 and then I sat by myself for the last 45 minutes. Sunday was the busiest day I had. The kids kept coming steadily until about 12:45, so it was the last 15 minutes by myself. That gives me enough time to spread out the ice melt and clean up the hut. I’ll work with the Chamber on next year’s hours and potential marketing for Santa. There were times when I actually had a line waiting for me. That felt great. I didn’t have any weird or strange requests this weekend. They sure keep me on my toes.
I want to thank Madonna Mogul and the great staff for making this all happen this year. As always, the staff at the library was awesome to work with. I know they referred a lot of kids to me and on the other hand, many of the kids who stopped to see me, took my advice and got a book or two from the library. So we both win. I want to especially thank my buddy Rachel Mayfield from the library who kept me well hydrated while at the Hut. Your spiced apple cider and hot chocolate were well loved. Thanks. The folks at The York News-Times provided exceptional coverage of my visit and KAWL/KTMX provided daily reminders when I was there. I’m sure both efforts were responsible for the folks coming to see me. Lastly I need to thank the parents and grandparents who brought the kids to talk to me. We tried hard to make sure the kids were safe in this weird year.
I read all the letters kids wrote the newspaper and loved reading them. I know they also got a lot of letters at the community center and at the Hut. Hopefully the kids get a response before Christmas and thanks to those folks taking care of those letters. I remember when I was a kid, my mom took us to Sears to meet Santa. I must say, he was amazing. Instead of writing letters, my sister and I cut up the Sears catalog and made our lists this way. I remember Santa talking to my mom after our visit to which my mom later told me that Santa gave her some money to get some stuff on the lists that he couldn’t get. I thought that was cool. I told the real shy ones that it was OK to tell mom and dad what they want and I would call or email them to find out what was on their list. They liked that idea. Years ago when I was Santa at the Hastings Museum, we spent a day writing all the names we could think of for the Naughty and Nice Lists. The computer guy rigged it so I could move their names from one list to another by hitting special keys on my computer. There was nothing like the faces on those kids to see their names go from the Naughty List to the Nice List in front of their very eyes. Maybe we can work on that for next year.
I want to thank those of you who wished me a Happy Hanukkah this year, and I want to wish YOU a very wonderful Christmas….see you in 2021!
