Chatterbaum: Santa . . . one last week

Saturday afternoon was warmer and we had a nice stream of kids until about 12:15 and then I sat by myself for the last 45 minutes. Sunday was the busiest day I had. The kids kept coming steadily until about 12:45, so it was the last 15 minutes by myself. That gives me enough time to spread out the ice melt and clean up the hut. I’ll work with the Chamber on next year’s hours and potential marketing for Santa. There were times when I actually had a line waiting for me. That felt great. I didn’t have any weird or strange requests this weekend. They sure keep me on my toes.

I want to thank Madonna Mogul and the great staff for making this all happen this year. As always, the staff at the library was awesome to work with. I know they referred a lot of kids to me and on the other hand, many of the kids who stopped to see me, took my advice and got a book or two from the library. So we both win. I want to especially thank my buddy Rachel Mayfield from the library who kept me well hydrated while at the Hut. Your spiced apple cider and hot chocolate were well loved. Thanks. The folks at The York News-Times provided exceptional coverage of my visit and KAWL/KTMX provided daily reminders when I was there. I’m sure both efforts were responsible for the folks coming to see me. Lastly I need to thank the parents and grandparents who brought the kids to talk to me. We tried hard to make sure the kids were safe in this weird year.