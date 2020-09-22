Chatterbaum: Santa...already?

I encourage all the kids to write Santa a letter and get it in early so we can get the postcard to them. Hopefully by December, the pandemic will be minimal and we can get back to normal. Please watch the newspaper and this column for any changes to our plans. It should be fun for the kids and me this year if we all take these changes seriously. Right now we won’t require the kids to be in masks. If that should change, we will let you know. I am very excited we are doing Santa again. If plans should change, we will let you know. We plan to send a notice home with the schools in the area, and depending what other towns are doing, we might be very busy this year.

As long as we are talking about the holiday season, I’d like to remind you, especially this year, how important it is to shop locally. This has been a hard year for most of our retail folks, even the big national stores. Now, especially, please try the local businesses first. If they don’t have what you are looking for, give them a chance to get it for you. It might take a few days but they can do it. You don’t get that kind of service out of town. They also don’t support your local ball clubs or dance classes like the local business does. The Chamber is still planning the Holiday Rewards program and will announce those details at a later date.