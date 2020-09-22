Chatterbaum: Santa...already?

I had a meeting on Friday with Madonna from the Chamber.
We talked about… Santa… in September.
We had to start early to get the word out to parents and kids that Santa IS coming to town…but with some changes.
2020 has been a bizarre year and the Christmas season is no different. Please know that we both are thinking of the very safest and best way for the kids. Saying that, here’s what we came up with.
We are going to keep the days and hours of the Santa Hut the same as last year. We begin on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., and go each Thursday evening, Dec. 10 and 17 from 5 – 7 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 12 and 19 from 11 a.m. until 1 .. We will also be there on Sunday, Dec. 20 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. These are the same hours as we did last year just different dates.
We will once again have the mailbox outside the hut. One of my “elves” will gather all the letters each week, and if you include a return address (so Santa knows where to go) they will receive a wonderful postcard from The Big Guy in time for Christmas.
Keeping the health of all our visitors in mind, I will be standing inside the booth to greet the kids. We ask the parents cooperation in allowing them to sit on my lap or not. If you are uncomfortable with the situation, I’ll be happy to stand and visit with them. In between visits, I or a volunteer, will be wiping down the railings with disinfectant wipes so it will be clean when your kids get there. We also plan on having the front and side doors open for fresh air. It will get chilly so plan accordingly. We will also have wrapped candy canes again for the kids.
I encourage all the kids to write Santa a letter and get it in early so we can get the postcard to them. Hopefully by December, the pandemic will be minimal and we can get back to normal. Please watch the newspaper and this column for any changes to our plans. It should be fun for the kids and me this year if we all take these changes seriously. Right now we won’t require the kids to be in masks. If that should change, we will let you know. I am very excited we are doing Santa again. If plans should change, we will let you know. We plan to send a notice home with the schools in the area, and depending what other towns are doing, we might be very busy this year.
As long as we are talking about the holiday season, I’d like to remind you, especially this year, how important it is to shop locally. This has been a hard year for most of our retail folks, even the big national stores. Now, especially, please try the local businesses first. If they don’t have what you are looking for, give them a chance to get it for you. It might take a few days but they can do it. You don’t get that kind of service out of town. They also don’t support your local ball clubs or dance classes like the local business does. The Chamber is still planning the Holiday Rewards program and will announce those details at a later date.
I haven’t heard any cancellation of Halloween, so be sure and stock up on goodies soon. You can do what we are planning; we are buying only pre-packed goodies (sorry, no homemade stuff this year) and putting the treats in a ziploc bag with our address on it. This way the parents know where to trace goodies and things will be safe.
We haven’t heard yet if they are going ahead with various Trunk or Treats or if the Holthus Center is once again doing Haunt the Holthus or not. Both these options are good for the kids to go one spot and get all the goodies in safe places. Again, please watch the newspaper again for the latest updates on these holiday plans.
