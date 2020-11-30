Chatterbaum: Plastic bags and found walnuts

As I said, the meal was wonderful as were leftovers. Mom shocked us all by buying her traditional fruit salad from a store. She usually buys the fruit (I hope she bought them) and puts them in a big old punch bowl, covers it with foil (which may have been used before) and she spills some of it in her car. This year it was a store-bought fruit salad and it was delicious.

Thanksgiving is sometimes spent at my aunt and uncle’s house with glorious results but COVID prevented them from doing so this year.

Growing up, Thanksgiving was a much simpler time for us. Mom would get up at the crack of dawn to get the turkey in the oven. One time she bought a self-basting turkey. She didn’t think it was giving off enough liquid so she added some chicken broth to the pan. It started giving off lots of liquid which mixed with her broth resulting in the juices cascading on to the bottom of her oven. Somewhere there are pictures I took that year of us all sitting around the table and all you could see was our feet. The rest was filled with smoke.

She has burned countless pans of potatoes over the years to the point where we had to throw out the pans. We have learned that we are capable of doing most of the cooking and allow her to bring fruit. So far she hasn’t burned that.

Despite these situations, it’s still good to see the family. There are plenty of laughs and we have a great time. This year was no different. This will be known as the year of the plastic bags and walnuts. I’d liked to say it was because it was 2020 and so much is different this year, but I know better. What will happen in 2021? Lord only knows!