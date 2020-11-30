Chatterbaum: Plastic bags and found walnuts

All this week, people have been stopping me at work curious about Thanksgiving with my family. I am proud to say that Mom did not disappoint.
It all started with my sister willing to host the family. My brother and his family came in from Denver but my other brother and his wife chose to stay in Arizona. My niece and nephew both were down with COVID so it was a small gathering. My brother-in-law cooked the turkey plus he made a duck. Both were amazing. I brought a ham and the stuffing was made by Bob made for the group. Overall it was a joint effort. My sister provided some tasty sides so everything was ready.
Sort of.
To start off, Mom was late. I should point out that she lives one mile from my sister. So there was no excuse for her being late. We decided to go ahead and start without her. We had just put all the food out when she arrived with her fruit salad and chocolate silk pie.
My sister has a rule we all abide by -- she asks that everyone take off their shoes. We all did so except for one person. Yes, Mom refuses to take off her boots when she walks into the house. They argue and Mom stomps off into the bathroom. About five minutes later she came out of the bathroom with plastic bags over her shoes. She looked like a mental patient had escaped. We all made fun of her silly antic and after a while we kind of forgot about it. The only reason she does this is because my sister requested it… no other reason.
My brother brought his new puppy to the house and much to our surprise, my sister’s dog wanted nothing to do with him. Auggie chased Snickles around all day. They eventually got along but until then, it was crazy. Then, Mom tried getting in the middle of things and they both looked at her like they were thinking, “What’s with the crazy lady with the bags?”
Dinner was delicious and we all settled in for nap time…for a while. Mom announced she had a bag of walnuts for me. She said she bought too many and I could have the rest. At first I thought it was a nice gesture until my suspicious siblings chimed in. First of all, she doesn’t cook so why was she buying walnuts in the first place? Second of all, she never buys anything “too much.” This includes everyday items like toilet paper, dish soap, let alone food. Third, she gave me a Ziploc bag with the walnuts inside. She hasn’t bought a name brand Ziploc bag…ever. The mystery was beginning.
As we all pieced it together, we came up with the following: She found a bag of walnuts in a shopping cart outside the store and nabbed them. Realizing she has no use for walnuts, she decided to pawn them off on me.
I don’t even want to analyze someone who would take this from a cart in the first place, let along give it to her son. Needless to say we won’t be using the walnuts at all. We all decided it was best to ditch them, which I will.
As I said, the meal was wonderful as were leftovers. Mom shocked us all by buying her traditional fruit salad from a store. She usually buys the fruit (I hope she bought them) and puts them in a big old punch bowl, covers it with foil (which may have been used before) and she spills some of it in her car. This year it was a store-bought fruit salad and it was delicious.
Thanksgiving is sometimes spent at my aunt and uncle’s house with glorious results but COVID prevented them from doing so this year.
Growing up, Thanksgiving was a much simpler time for us. Mom would get up at the crack of dawn to get the turkey in the oven. One time she bought a self-basting turkey. She didn’t think it was giving off enough liquid so she added some chicken broth to the pan. It started giving off lots of liquid which mixed with her broth resulting in the juices cascading on to the bottom of her oven. Somewhere there are pictures I took that year of us all sitting around the table and all you could see was our feet. The rest was filled with smoke.
She has burned countless pans of potatoes over the years to the point where we had to throw out the pans. We have learned that we are capable of doing most of the cooking and allow her to bring fruit. So far she hasn’t burned that.
Despite these situations, it’s still good to see the family. There are plenty of laughs and we have a great time. This year was no different. This will be known as the year of the plastic bags and walnuts. I’d liked to say it was because it was 2020 and so much is different this year, but I know better. What will happen in 2021? Lord only knows!
