Chatterbaum: Oscar trivia, from Todd’s brain

It’s happening again. People have been asking me where I get my trivia. I explain that I was a lonely child and I spent a lot of time watching TV and listening to the radio so my mind absorbed lots of useless trivia and consequently, you get to read about it. One of the biggest things I love are the Oscars. This year will be different because COVID has prevented most of us from going to the movies. It will be very interesting to see the nominees when they are announced on March 15.

York has a connection to the Oscars. Fred Niblo, who was born in York, was one of the founding members of the Academy of Motion Pictures, the home of the Oscars. Mr. Niblo was a talented movie director in the Silent Era. He directed Greta Garbo, Douglas Fairbanks and other top stars in that time. He directed the first Ben Hur, The Three Musketeers and other classics. He continued in the Talkies Era with little success.

Through the efforts of our own Kent Bedient, communication was kept with the Niblo family and several members came to York to watch the Oscars in Fred’s hometown several years ago. They were gracious and lovely people. There is a display on Fred’s career at the Palmer Museum that Kent put together. It will be placed again at the museum when the renovations are done.