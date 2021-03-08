Chatterbaum: Oscar trivia, from Todd’s brain

It’s happening again. People have been asking me where I get my trivia. I explain that I was a lonely child and I spent a lot of time watching TV and listening to the radio so my mind absorbed lots of useless trivia and consequently, you get to read about it. One of the biggest things I love are the Oscars. This year will be different because COVID has prevented most of us from going to the movies. It will be very interesting to see the nominees when they are announced on March 15.
York has a connection to the Oscars. Fred Niblo, who was born in York, was one of the founding members of the Academy of Motion Pictures, the home of the Oscars. Mr. Niblo was a talented movie director in the Silent Era. He directed Greta Garbo, Douglas Fairbanks and other top stars in that time. He directed the first Ben Hur, The Three Musketeers and other classics. He continued in the Talkies Era with little success.
Through the efforts of our own Kent Bedient, communication was kept with the Niblo family and several members came to York to watch the Oscars in Fred’s hometown several years ago. They were gracious and lovely people. There is a display on Fred’s career at the Palmer Museum that Kent put together. It will be placed again at the museum when the renovations are done.
Several years ago I was unemployed and it was during that free time I started my collection of movies that won Best Picture. I started watching them all from Wings -- that was the first Best Picture -- to last year’s winner, Parasite. I own them all.
There is plenty of trivia tied to the Oscars. Two films were nominated 13 times, winning most of their awards. They are The Last Emperor and Titanic. There have been three films that won the top awards -- Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Screenplay. They are One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest, It Happened One Night and The Silence of the Lambs. There have been two sequels that have won Best Picture. They are The Godfather Part 2 and Lord of the Rings Part 3. The Godfather also won Best Picture. Alfred Hitchcock never won a Best Director Oscar which is shocking when you look at some of his classics, but his first American film, Rebecca, won best picture.
Kathryn Hepburn has won the most Best Actress Oscars but Meryl Streep is closing in on that number. Tom Hanks is the man who has the most Best Actor Oscars. Comedian Walter Brennan has the most Best Supporting Actor Oscars and Meryl Streep has the most Best Supporting Actress Oscars.
Nebraska has its share of Oscar history. I mentioned Fred Niblo was a founding member of the Academy, but we also have our share of actors/actresses that have won. Marlon Brando (Omaha) has won two Best Actor Oscars for On the Waterfront and The Godfather. Hilary Swank (Lincoln) has two wins for Boys Don’t Cry and Million Dollar Baby. Henry Fonda (Grand Island) won Best Actor for On Golden Pond, Sandy Dennis (Hastings) won Best Supporting Actress for Who’s Afraid of Virginia Wolfe and James Coburn (Laurel) won for Affliction. Daryl Zannuck (Wahoo) won multiple Oscars for producing many Best Picture winners.
There were several movies filmed in Nebraska that went on to win Oscars. Terms of Endearment was filmed a lot in Lincoln and UNL and it went on to win Best Picture. Boys Town was filmed mostly in the Boys Town and Omaha area. In fact actor Spencer Tracy won Best Actor playing Father Flannigan donated his Oscar to Flannigan and it sat on his desk for years. Paper Moon was filmed in southeast Nebraska and went on to win several Oscars.
1939 was a banner year for movies. Classics such as Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, Stagecoach and Goodbye Mr. Chips were nominated that year along with two other movies you may have heard of: The Wizard of Oz and Gone with the Wind. Gone with the Wind won including the first African American to win an acting Oscar. Hattie McDaniel won Best Supporting Actress and because of her race, wasn’t invited to the Oscar ceremony. Halle Berry would have to wait almost 50 years to be the second African American to win.
This is just a touch of the Oscar Trivia I have. We’ll have to wait until this year’s nominees are announced to add to my list.