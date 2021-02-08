Chatterbaum: More thanks and ‘The Stooges’

The first thing I need to do is mention a very important group of people we need to give a big THANK YOU to and that’s teachers and school employees.
Last week I mentioned thanking front line employees and I neglected to add teachers and those who work at our schools to that list. I tried to list some important people that are working so hard during this pandemic like those in the health field and essential workers and I can’t believe I forgot people in the education field seeing that my sister, niece and other family members work in that field, and they deserve that same recognition of thanks. So for all those teachers who are juggling both in person and remote teaching, for administrators trying to please both the kids, parents and teachers — thank you so much for your efforts. You do amazing work under some very difficult situations, and a grateful community thanks you. I thought the Super Bowl coordinators did a great job thanking all the front line workers as well. Bravo!
Being snowbound this weekend we did a lot of watching TV. One thing I watched was “The Three Stooges”. I know, mostly guys like the Stooges and women think they are lame. I remember having a bet with my friend Mary Ethel. I forget what we were betting on but if I lost I had to go to another angry women’s poetry reading with her, and if she lost she had to watch two hours of “The Three Stooges”. She ended up losing so we watched 3-4 of their shorts. It was painful for her to watch them, but she did giggle a few times. She asked me what was the appeal of watching three grown men slap and hit each other? I told her I liked it because they never really hurt each other much and if they did it was only for a short period of time. She didn’t buy that.
A little history on the guys. It originally was a vaudeville act with brothers Moe and Shemp and their friend Larry goofing around with Ted Healy. After a few long pictures they got a short contract with Columbia. Shemp decided to pursue a solo career and was replaced by his younger brother Curly. The film careers took off and often the boy’s shorts before a feature movie were more popular than the main feature. They perfected the art of low comedy with Moe serving as the leader with Larry going along with him, but it was Curly who really stole the show. With his high pitched voice, shaved head and child-like motions, he was often on the receiving end of Moe’s wrath. They seemed to have unlimited ways of slapping, poking and abusing one another which lasted for over 100 shorts from the early 1930’s to the 40’s.
Because of his weight, Curly compensated with heavy drinking. He suffered strokes that caused him to lose a lot of his enthusiasm and weight. They often spliced old scenes into new movies to try to keep his illness a secret. He had another stroke which left him unable to work. He was replaced by original member Shemp. In the short “Hold That Lion”, Curly was a snoring member on a train and for one brief moment, all three brothers appeared at the same time together. Curly lived another three years before dying. He was never recognized for the comedic talents he had but the team went on.
Shemp tried his best to fit in but too many people compared him to Curly… and the fact that he looked too much like his brother Moe didn’t help. Shemp proved to be a very funny man on his own doing some very funny work. The Shemp shorts were never as popular as those featuring Curly, but there were some very funny moments. Shemp continued with the group for about 10 years when he suddenly died. It was a difficult time for Moe and Larry. Should they give it all up or replace Shemp? They chose to find a replacement.
They “found” a replacement in the form of Columbia star Joe Besser. They were required to take Joe because he was on contract with Columbia and he had a physical resemblance to Curly. Joe was an established comedian but he refused to be hit as a way to get laughs, and he was somewhat of a sissy. The Joe Besser shorts were OK but never captured to magic the boys were known for. Joe was one of the Stooges for a few years cranking out about 20 shorts until their contract expired. They thought about going on tour and Joe decided that his ailing wife needed attention so he dropped out. Once again Larry and Moe had to decide what to do next. At the same time Columbia decided to start showing the Stooges on TV and their popularity hit new heights. All of a sudden they were in demand again. They found the replacement in Curly Joe DeRita who had the same looks as Curly and similar antics. As their appearances became more and more frequent, Columbia finally gave them feature films to consider. Now the Stooges were back and they did about a dozen feature films. They were not as popular as the Curly shorts, but they were back again.
Larry had a series of strokes which ended the team. He and Moe passed away within six months of each other. Joe and Curly Joe died about 20 years later. All in all, the Stooges made almost 200 shorts making them the most successful movie teams in history. Not bad for three men perfecting the art of slapping and poking each other.