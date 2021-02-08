Chatterbaum: More thanks and ‘The Stooges’

They “found” a replacement in the form of Columbia star Joe Besser. They were required to take Joe because he was on contract with Columbia and he had a physical resemblance to Curly. Joe was an established comedian but he refused to be hit as a way to get laughs, and he was somewhat of a sissy. The Joe Besser shorts were OK but never captured to magic the boys were known for. Joe was one of the Stooges for a few years cranking out about 20 shorts until their contract expired. They thought about going on tour and Joe decided that his ailing wife needed attention so he dropped out. Once again Larry and Moe had to decide what to do next. At the same time Columbia decided to start showing the Stooges on TV and their popularity hit new heights. All of a sudden they were in demand again. They found the replacement in Curly Joe DeRita who had the same looks as Curly and similar antics. As their appearances became more and more frequent, Columbia finally gave them feature films to consider. Now the Stooges were back and they did about a dozen feature films. They were not as popular as the Curly shorts, but they were back again.