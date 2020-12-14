Chatterbaum: More Santa stories

Week number two of Santa is in the books.
First of all I want to thank the parents and grandparents for bringing the kids to see Santa.
I had some unusual requests this week. One little boy wanted a truck which is normal but he also wanted an orange. I said the fruit? Yes, that is what he wanted. I said, “How about an orange truck?” His eyes lit up. “They make those?” he asked. “Well, we can try,” I responded. At this point the mom was already on her phone trying to find an orange truck. Success, she proclaimed.
Another child that same day gave me his list of things he wanted and then added maraschino cherries. His folks told me he likes them a lot. So, we know what he’s getting.
There was the usual requests for Barbies and soldiers, but every once in a while they would throw me. I try to keep up on all the new toys on the market but some I’ve never heard of.
A glance at mom and dad showed me it was alright to say yes.
One little boy touched my heart like no one else. He was maybe 5-6 and he was visiting his grandparents here. He was hesitant to come talk to me until he told me he didn’t celebrate Christmas because he was Jewish. I told him that Santa doesn’t care what they believe in, he loves all kids. I told him Happy Third Night of Hanukkah. His twinkle in his eyes told me I was connecting with him. I asked him then if he wanted to recite the prayer to light the Menorah with me. Together we recited the Hebrew prayer we say when we light the Menorah. The look on his grandparents’ faces was priceless. I told him to have a Happy Hanukkah and he left beaming. For those who don’t know, I am Jewish too, so it was special for me to meet this little boy.
Saturday was very snowy and slushy near the hut. I cleaned off as much as I could with my hand, but it was still a mess. Then this very kind father escorted his son to me and proceeded to clear the steps with his car scraper. Then, Rachel from the library brought out a shovel and salt and started to clear a spot for me. Then another kind hand helped Rachel with the shoveling. It shows that it takes team work to get things done! Because of their kindness, they were able to make a safe path to the hut for future visitors. Rachel also brought me a cup of peppermint hot chocolate which really hit the spot. Thanks Rachel!
Just a quick reminder that there are three more opportunities to come see Santa at the hut. This Thursday from 5-7 p.m. Saturday AND Sunday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. will be the last times this year. I’d love for you to bring the kids or the grandkids down to see me. We make it as safe as possible and I’d even come to your car to see the kids.
I dropped off some toys at McCormick’s Heating and Air today. Boy was I surprised and pleased to see so many donations. Their whole lobby was full! They were so excited about the generosity of the community for this. I want to thank my old neighbors, The Arndts, for coordinating this. Thanks to them and this wonderful town, many kids will have a Merry Christmas.
I also need to give best wishes to our local Santa Claus, Dan Barrett for a speedy recovery. Dan has been fighting cancer and now COVID. He and his wife Evie, have been pleasing kids around the area as Mr. and Mrs. Claus for years. I know York is not quite the same without their participation, and hopefully they will both be back next year as The Clauses. Take care, Dan, and get well soon.
We caught Christmas Vacation on TV the other night. Even though we’ve seen it countless times, we both were laughing a lot. I still need to see How The Grinch Stole Christmas (the original cartoon), A Charlie Brown Christmas, It’s A Wonderful Life and The Bishop’s Wife to complete the season for me. The last one I’ve really grown to love. Cary Grant, Loretta Young and Davis Niven are all wonderful and if you haven’t seen it in a while, I highly recommend it this year.
I want to thank all those who have wished me a Happy Hanukkah this year to have a great and safe Christmas. Remember, you have three more opportunities to come see Santa. See you there.
