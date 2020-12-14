Chatterbaum: More Santa stories

Week number two of Santa is in the books.

First of all I want to thank the parents and grandparents for bringing the kids to see Santa.

I had some unusual requests this week. One little boy wanted a truck which is normal but he also wanted an orange. I said the fruit? Yes, that is what he wanted. I said, “How about an orange truck?” His eyes lit up. “They make those?” he asked. “Well, we can try,” I responded. At this point the mom was already on her phone trying to find an orange truck. Success, she proclaimed.

Another child that same day gave me his list of things he wanted and then added maraschino cherries. His folks told me he likes them a lot. So, we know what he’s getting.

There was the usual requests for Barbies and soldiers, but every once in a while they would throw me. I try to keep up on all the new toys on the market but some I’ve never heard of.

A glance at mom and dad showed me it was alright to say yes.