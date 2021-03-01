Chatterbaum: Mary vs. Archie

I’ve had some friends ask me where I get all the trivia in these columns. Sadly, I don’t use the internet at all, it’s all in my head.
You have to remember I’m a child of the 70s. I was never good at sports so I spent most of my free time watching a lot of TV and listening to American Top 40 with Casey Kasem. Ask me about TV, music and the movies from that era and I can get it right.
Which brings me to an unusual topic…spin-offs.
There were two TV shows that had the most spin-offs in history…The Mary Tyler Moore Show and All in the Family. Both were groundbreaking shows for different reasons.
Mary Tyler Moore was best known for her role as Laura Petrie from the Dick Van Dyke Show. When she approached CBS about the show, CBS didn’t like the idea of Laura Petrie being divorced so they negotiated that Mary Richards was jilted by her boyfriend so she moved to Minneapolis to start over on her own. This was a very rare situation on TV but CBS gave it a try with amazing results.
At the same time CBS was working on a show based on an English series called Till Death Do We Part with some major changes. At that time there were subjects that were never mentioned on TV, plus they never touched on bigotry before. That’s where All in the Family pushed the boundaries. There was never a topic they didn’t cover and with Carrol O’Conner at the helm, it shot to number one in the ratings and held that for several seasons.
The thing that both shows had in common were the cast members. They were all great and CBS had their eyes on potential money makers. On MTM, Mary’s best friend was wise cracking Rhoda Morgenstern played with expertise by Valarie Harper. Her mom was played by perfection by Nancy Walker. CBS thought Rhoda could stand on its own, placing her back in New York. Rhoda also featured Walker and the hilarious Julie Kavner as her sister Brenda. The show rated higher than MTM ever did and proved to be a hit.
The mistake they made was having Rhoda marry Joe Gerard in the first season. After the most popular wedding on TV, the show slid down in the ratings. Even divorcing Joe didn’t help the ratings and the show lasted four seasons.
Mary’s landlord Phyllis Lindstrom was next to spin off. Phyllis was played with perfection by Chloris Leachman. They moved her to San Francisco and moved her in with her in-laws. The show was number two when it debuted and stayed towards the top for months. There were plans to spin off Mother Dexter and her new husband, but Mother Dexter passed away at the age of 99. Phyllis lasted two more seasons and finally went off the air. Both Harper and Leachman made hilarious cameos on the last episode of Mary’s show.
Three other cast members were offered spin-offs from MTM -- Ted Baxter, Lou Grant and Sue Ann Nivens. The Ted Baxter Show lasted one season but Lou Grant stayed on for five seasons. Betty White was working on a Sue Ann Nivens show when she was offered the role of Blanche in The Golden Girls. She wisely took that role but switched to Rose because the producers felt the role of Blanche was too much like Sue Ann.
Back at All In the Family, the spin-offs started with The Jeffersons making the move to a new apartment building for the former neighbors. It proved to be a ratings hit and even beat All in the Family a few times.
At the same time a few guest spots by Bea Arthur as Edith’s cousin Maude gave her a show of her own. On her show, her maid -- Florida Evans -- was a wise cracking character and soon she was given her own show, Good Times. This lasted five seasons.
The last spin-off was a show based on Archie and Edith’s daughter, Gloria, which barely lasted a season.
Archie was given a spinoff of its own called Archie Bunker’s Place which lasted a few seasons.
Sadly many of the stars are gone now. From the Mary Tyler Moore Show, Mary, Rhoda, Phyllis, Ted and Georgette are gone. All in the Family lost Archie and Edith. From the Jeffersons, both George and Louise are gone. Some of the minor characters are gone too but both of the original shows were adventurous and hilarious.
I doubt we will see that kind of talent again.