Chatterbaum: Mary vs. Archie

I’ve had some friends ask me where I get all the trivia in these columns. Sadly, I don’t use the internet at all, it’s all in my head.

You have to remember I’m a child of the 70s. I was never good at sports so I spent most of my free time watching a lot of TV and listening to American Top 40 with Casey Kasem. Ask me about TV, music and the movies from that era and I can get it right.

Which brings me to an unusual topic…spin-offs.

There were two TV shows that had the most spin-offs in history…The Mary Tyler Moore Show and All in the Family. Both were groundbreaking shows for different reasons.

Mary Tyler Moore was best known for her role as Laura Petrie from the Dick Van Dyke Show. When she approached CBS about the show, CBS didn’t like the idea of Laura Petrie being divorced so they negotiated that Mary Richards was jilted by her boyfriend so she moved to Minneapolis to start over on her own. This was a very rare situation on TV but CBS gave it a try with amazing results.