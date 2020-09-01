Chatterbaum: Kings and queens

Yorkfest is coming soon.
Yes, it will be different from previous years due to the virus, but there are other things that are returning to its root.
Mainly the coronation is returning to the Country Club once again. Since the events start in 1979, the coronation of the New Yorkfest King and Queen has been a tradition, and behalf of all the past Kings and Queens….we are so glad it’s back to what it should be! Thanks to particular kings and queens who have worked so hard this last year to bring it back and give it make it a reality.
I’ve had requests to list the past royalty in my column so here it is:
1979: Stan Hartman* and Elaine Dalhlgren
1980: Pete Frandsen* and Delores Baer*
1981: Howard Harris* and Gert Rogers*
1982: Paul Geis* and Barbara Furst*
1983: Hollie Miller* and Nettie Clark
1984: John Strand* and Fern Rose*
1985: Dean Sack* and Agnes Conant*
1986: Alvin Olson* and Freddie Olglesby*
1987: Hub Foster* and Judi Nordlund
1988: Cub Baer* and Dorothy May*
1989: Howard Anderson* and Margaret Jensen*
1990: Miles Hilderbran* and Alice Broulliette*
1991: Kelly Holtus and Ann Kirkpatrick
1992: Clarence Churchill* and Louise Gleason*
1993: Deb Hartman* and Sally Ruben
1994: Howard May* and Arlene Splain*
1995: Dan Barrett and Betty Bell*
1996: Howard Blatchford* and Yvonne Junge*
1997: Duane Birt* and Mary Crawford
1998: Dean Richardson* and Kappy Bedient*
1999: Charles Wempe* and Mildred Goodban*
2000: Jim Stansberry* and Verna Wolfe
2001: John Munn and Ann Wagner
2002: Wes Tonniges and Darcy McBride
2003: George Crawford* and Joyce Otupal
2004: Les Olson* and Gail Nordlund
2005: Jack Vincent and Ruth Krumbach
2006: Herb Heiden* and Elaine Stuhr
2007: Darroll Loschen and Connie Hubbard
2008: Harold Rosenau and Toni Hess
2009: Bill Scheve* and Bernie Scripture
2010: Kent Bedient and Konda Cooper
2011: Don Witte* and Nancy Dobb
2012: Tim Gardner and Jean Gardner
2013: Tommy Toms* and Joan Strong
2014: Bob Sautter and Evelyn Campbell
2015: Leo Klower and Gayle Klower
2016: Jason Hirschfield and Deb Stuhr
2017: Mike Lucas and Rosalie Hilmer
2018: Todd Kirshenbaum and LaMoine Roth
2019: Jerome Weisman and LaVonna Weisman
2020: ???? and ????
*=Deceased
To attend this year’s Ccoronation on Friday, September 11, contact the Chamber at 362-5531.
Good luck and congratulations to our new king and queen!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!