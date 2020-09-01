 Skip to main content
Chatterbaum: Kings and queens
Chatterbaum: Kings and queens

Yorkfest is coming soon.

Yes, it will be different from previous years due to the virus, but there are other things that are returning to its root.

Mainly the coronation is returning to the Country Club once again. Since the events start in 1979, the coronation of the New Yorkfest King and Queen has been a tradition, and behalf of all the past Kings and Queens….we are so glad it’s back to what it should be! Thanks to particular kings and queens who have worked so hard this last year to bring it back and give it make it a reality.

I’ve had requests to list the past royalty in my column so here it is:

1979: Stan Hartman* and Elaine Dalhlgren

1980: Pete Frandsen* and Delores Baer*

1981: Howard Harris* and Gert Rogers*

1982: Paul Geis* and Barbara Furst*

1983: Hollie Miller* and Nettie Clark

1984: John Strand* and Fern Rose*

1985: Dean Sack* and Agnes Conant*

1986: Alvin Olson* and Freddie Olglesby*

1987: Hub Foster* and Judi Nordlund

1988: Cub Baer* and Dorothy May*

1989: Howard Anderson* and Margaret Jensen*

1990: Miles Hilderbran* and Alice Broulliette*

1991: Kelly Holtus and Ann Kirkpatrick

1992: Clarence Churchill* and Louise Gleason*

1993: Deb Hartman* and Sally Ruben

1994: Howard May* and Arlene Splain*

1995: Dan Barrett and Betty Bell*

1996: Howard Blatchford* and Yvonne Junge*

1997: Duane Birt* and Mary Crawford

1998: Dean Richardson* and Kappy Bedient*

1999: Charles Wempe* and Mildred Goodban*

2000: Jim Stansberry* and Verna Wolfe

2001: John Munn and Ann Wagner

2002: Wes Tonniges and Darcy McBride

2003: George Crawford* and Joyce Otupal

2004: Les Olson* and Gail Nordlund

2005: Jack Vincent and Ruth Krumbach

2006: Herb Heiden* and Elaine Stuhr

2007: Darroll Loschen and Connie Hubbard

2008: Harold Rosenau and Toni Hess

2009: Bill Scheve* and Bernie Scripture

2010: Kent Bedient and Konda Cooper

2011: Don Witte* and Nancy Dobb

2012: Tim Gardner and Jean Gardner

2013: Tommy Toms* and Joan Strong

2014: Bob Sautter and Evelyn Campbell

2015: Leo Klower and Gayle Klower

2016: Jason Hirschfield and Deb Stuhr

2017: Mike Lucas and Rosalie Hilmer

2018: Todd Kirshenbaum and LaMoine Roth

2019: Jerome Weisman and LaVonna Weisman

2020: ???? and ????

*=Deceased

To attend this year’s Ccoronation on Friday, September 11, contact the Chamber at 362-5531.

Good luck and congratulations to our new king and queen!

