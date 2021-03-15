Chatterbaum: It’s a story, of a lovely lady

It’s hard to discuss TV trivia without acknowledging the story of two widows getting together to form a family, better known as The Brady Bunch.
You either get the show or think it was a waste of time. I really loved it and I still watch reruns on Sundays. I still get a chuckle out of it and sadly, I can name the plot of the episode within the first minute.
I have my favorite episodes, mostly centered around Jan (Eve Plumb). It’s eye opening in that she just turned 60 in real life.
Let’s talk about the show itself. There are a lot of jokes about the artificial lawn they cut, and having one bathroom for six kids and Tiger the dog (which disappeared after one season). And there was the fact that Carol (Florence Henderson) seemed to cook a lot despite the family had a maid (Ann B. Davis). Those are minor details.
Mike (Robert Reed) was not very happy during the run of the show. He was a trained Shakespearean actor who felt his talents were wasted on this show. He thought he was much more talented than Mike Brady. He was also a hidden homosexual in a time when it was frowned upon. He turned out to be in the top five of all TV dads so I guess he was very successful.
Henderson was a semi-successful TV star on her own. She did variety shows before becoming Carol Brady.
Davis was a co-star in several variety shows before she was known worldwide as Alice the maid.
The kids were all unknown before the show started. Greg (Barry Williams) was the eldest of the kids and became a heart throb in later years. Marcia (Maureen McCormick) was the eldest daughter and proved to be very popular both on screen and behind the scenes. The middle son was Peter (Christopher Knight) and was often in the middle of situations with his brothers. Jan (Eve Plumb) had some of the best situations throughout the show. Bobby (Mike Lockinland) had to dye his hair to fit in with the rest of the cast and the baby of the show was Cindy (Susan Olsen) who started out in curls with a famous speech problem. Out of all the kids, McCormick actually starred in several TV commercials before becoming Marcia.
The show and The Partridge Family were popular when they first came out but The Brady Bunch proved to have staying power. It lasted five years, spawned several spin-offs including a variety show called The Bradys, The Brady Brides and also a very successful movie series. They also reunited on several TV shows including renovating the original TV home and reruns are showed around the world today.
It’s hard to believe that it’s been 50 years since the show started. It went through several transformations over the time it was on. The kids started a musical group with minor success and several guest stars had memorable spots, including Desi Arnaz Jr., Davey Jones, Joe Namath and Don Drysdale.
The family pet, Tiger, was the subject of several shows and then disappeared without any explanation.
There were rumors that Greg was quite the ladies’ man, dating Marcia and even Carol in real life.
As I mentioned earlier, Jan episodes were very memorable and popular. There is one where Jan is jealous of all the attention her older sister got, which gave us the popular phrase, “Marcia, Marcia Marcia!” There was an episode where she thought getting a wig would make her stand apart from her two blonde sisters and she wrecked the anniversary presents for their mom because she didn’t wear her new glasses.
The episodes featuring Marcia were very popular with both girls and boys. There was the time where she had to get braces, the time she promised to get Davey Jones to entertain at her prom and there as an episode where she got hit by a football which made her nose swell up.
Cindy’s most infamous episode was when she asked Santa Claus to restore mom’s voice in time to sing at her church.
Peter’s stand-out episode was when he tried to develop a personality and came up with the line, “Pork chops and applesauce.”
Bobby was a crossing guard at school -- he got his suit all dirty and tried washing it in the washer. He used a whole box of laundry soap and flooded the washing room.
Cindy was teased by Bobby Hinton for her lisp and worked to get rid of it with Bobby ending up with his own lisp.
Alice portrayed her cousin in an episode, in which the cousin ran the house like an army.
Sadly, Davis, Henderson and Reed have passed on leaving the kids to carry on the heritage of the Bradys.
It’s a show with mixed emotions, but as for me, there will always be a story of a lovely lady.