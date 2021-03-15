Chatterbaum: It’s a story, of a lovely lady

The kids were all unknown before the show started. Greg (Barry Williams) was the eldest of the kids and became a heart throb in later years. Marcia (Maureen McCormick) was the eldest daughter and proved to be very popular both on screen and behind the scenes. The middle son was Peter (Christopher Knight) and was often in the middle of situations with his brothers. Jan (Eve Plumb) had some of the best situations throughout the show. Bobby (Mike Lockinland) had to dye his hair to fit in with the rest of the cast and the baby of the show was Cindy (Susan Olsen) who started out in curls with a famous speech problem. Out of all the kids, McCormick actually starred in several TV commercials before becoming Marcia.