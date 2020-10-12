Chatterbaum: Hello deli, a new job and more

Sunday was clean-up day at our many gardens. First we went to our plots out at the NRD area. We had a great year of tomatoes, peppers, onions and pumpkins. We tore out the withering plants and tossed them on the compost heap. We raked up some of the tomatoes that fell off the vine and started rotting. I think I’d like to do that again next year with some changes. Next we went to his two church plots to clean up the areas he has there. After lots of yanking and raking, both of his plots looked good. There wasn’t any theft this year of his crops. He grew radishes, onions, cucumbers, cauliflower and some tomatoes out there and had a bumper crop. Sister Susan also had a very successful plot out there as well. Lots of salsa making, tomato juicing and other products were done this year and I feel this winter we will appreciate the efforts.