Chatterbaum: Happy New Year and looking forward to 2021

So long 2020 . . . it's been real but it's time for you to go.
Many friends had asked me if I had big plans for New Years. I responded as I have the last 10 years or so...nothing.
We did take Bob's sister out for a delicious dinner but we were home by 9 p.m. and I was in bed by 9:30 p.m. So much for celebrating.
I really haven't gone out for New Years in a long time. There are just too many wild people out there.
I remember New Years was a big deal when I was young. When I was 10 years old, I got to stay up until midnight and I would celebrate the New Year by flicking the front porch on and off a few times.
When I got older and would spend some time with my friends, we would celebrate by watching old movies together.
When I got to high school, my friends would gather at a friend's house, and we would run around the house.
We went to a few college parties but since I was a nerd, we rang in the New Year pretty lame.
Now that I'm an adult, we are ready for bed by 10 p.m. Nothing very exciting. Since I don't drink anymore, going wild on New Year's Eve is not a priority.
New Year's Day was usually spent with my dad watching the Huskers play. Mom would fix French toast for a late breakfast and she provided snacks for the big game. By the first of January, we were already bored with the avalanche of toys we got from the holidays so we were anxious to get back to school.
This year with COVID around, it's all different. I feel bad for the kids who have an extended winter break, but things are looking up with the medication being introduced. No matter if you believe in it, those of us who do believe in it can't wait to get it.
I've started growing the beard for Santa and it will look rugged for a few months. I get lots of funny looks from people at my jobs. They must think I've forgotten to shave but it’s all part of the plan.
I want to congratulate my friend Tony North for being named to the York City Council. I know there were many qualified people that could have been named, but I think Mayor Redfern made the right choice. I hope the people being considered will run in the next few years. Either way, we will have a well-qualified group of people to lead our city.
I've been asked what kind of New Year's resolutions I have made. Quite honestly, I haven't made any this year. I've usually done a “lose weight” resolution for the last 40 years, but this year I've already lost about 30 pounds. I think it’s because I have such a weird schedule, I'm at the community center by 5:45 a.m. and I usually don’t eat anything before going to work. I usually have 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. to relax and have a bite for lunch, then I’m at the deli until 7 p.m. By the time I get home, I'm really too tired to eat. So my mixed up schedule, I believe, is helping me drop some pounds. Not the best way to do it, but it's working.
I wish our leaders a wise and successful year whether they are local, statewide or national. This is the time to work together for the good of our city, state and country.
I also hope all of you who read this column have a great 2021. It's got to be better than the last year we've survived. As Santa plans come together for next season, I'll keep you updated. Until then, wear a mask, keep a six-foot distance and stay safe.