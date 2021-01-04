Chatterbaum: Happy New Year and looking forward to 2021

This year with COVID around, it's all different. I feel bad for the kids who have an extended winter break, but things are looking up with the medication being introduced. No matter if you believe in it, those of us who do believe in it can't wait to get it.

I've started growing the beard for Santa and it will look rugged for a few months. I get lots of funny looks from people at my jobs. They must think I've forgotten to shave but it’s all part of the plan.

I want to congratulate my friend Tony North for being named to the York City Council. I know there were many qualified people that could have been named, but I think Mayor Redfern made the right choice. I hope the people being considered will run in the next few years. Either way, we will have a well-qualified group of people to lead our city.