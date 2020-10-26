Chatterbaum: Halloween candy

My older brother and I had a ritual of sneaking into my sister’s room and raiding her good supply and replacing it with our nasty stuff. She would wail and cry the next day and we would get our annual scolding for teasing our sister. Each year she got more devious as to where she would hide the candy, but we usually found it. My folks tried to limit the amount of candy we could have each day but that lasted about a week. After a while they knew it was fruitless trying to limit the candy and gave up.

The election will finally be over next week. We are not a toss-up state so we do not get the saturation of ads that some the other state do. Still, we do get our share. Regardless, it will soon come to an end. It may be a record setting turn-out thanks in part to a lot of early voting. I am among those who took advantage of early voting. I walked mine down to the courthouse and handed it in to the office. I can’t see me changing my mind on any that I voted for, so I am comfortable with it. I want to remind those of you who are registered and have not done so already, please exercise your right to vote next Tuesday. Remember it might come down to a single vote to make a decision, especially those votes that concern us locally. I could make comments on some of the candidates and issues we can vote on, but I won’t. It’s your decision and I hope you make the right choice. Don’t be like my mom. She does not vote and she has a mouth about every issue and candidates. I tell her I won’t argue with her until she votes.