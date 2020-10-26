Chatterbaum: Halloween candy

Here it is . . . a week before Halloween and when the clocks go back which I am sure to forget next week.
It’s been a weird year. The pandemic has changed everything including Halloween. I remember how exciting it was getting ready for the big night. I started thinking about my costume months before only to be obscured by the winter jacket, gloves and a hat my mom used to make me wear. It didn’t matter that the weather was like, it was going to be a blizzard and mom was preparing for it.
We learned that all moms in our neighborhood made sure that all kids were bundled up no matter what costume we had. And speaking of costumes, my mom would have none of this making our own costume. We bought the ones at the store with that flimsy string holding on the mask. Little did the parents know but we had a stash station in the neighborhood. It was a place we could all throw our coats and be free to wear our costumes. It was so cold but at least we were free of those cumbersome coats, gloves and mufflers our moms sent us out in. When we were done, we went back to the station (usually someone separate garage), claimed our clothes and made it back home. Our parents never knew. They may have known somehow because they never questioned why we had rosy cheeks when we got home.
Then the process of going through the candy began. My sister would go to her room and make a crappy pile, an everyday pile and a succulent pile of very special candy. We happened to live a block from the Vess soda manufacturer who gave away a can of soda at their home. It didn’t matter what the soda was…it was soda! We tried to go around the block to get a second can but they were wise to us. Oh well, it was still nice to get a can of soda from them.
My older brother and I had a ritual of sneaking into my sister’s room and raiding her good supply and replacing it with our nasty stuff. She would wail and cry the next day and we would get our annual scolding for teasing our sister. Each year she got more devious as to where she would hide the candy, but we usually found it. My folks tried to limit the amount of candy we could have each day but that lasted about a week. After a while they knew it was fruitless trying to limit the candy and gave up.
I understand my sister went through her daughter’s candy (for safety reasons she claimed) to make sure it was safe for her to eat. In reality, my sister was scanning what candy she would steal later. We taught her well.
The election will finally be over next week. We are not a toss-up state so we do not get the saturation of ads that some the other state do. Still, we do get our share. Regardless, it will soon come to an end. It may be a record setting turn-out thanks in part to a lot of early voting. I am among those who took advantage of early voting. I walked mine down to the courthouse and handed it in to the office. I can’t see me changing my mind on any that I voted for, so I am comfortable with it. I want to remind those of you who are registered and have not done so already, please exercise your right to vote next Tuesday. Remember it might come down to a single vote to make a decision, especially those votes that concern us locally. I could make comments on some of the candidates and issues we can vote on, but I won’t. It’s your decision and I hope you make the right choice. Don’t be like my mom. She does not vote and she has a mouth about every issue and candidates. I tell her I won’t argue with her until she votes.
Happy Halloween/Daylight Savings change/Election Day to you.
