Chatterbaum: COVID is finally gone

My last column I talked about COVID coming to our house. We both stayed home from work all last week and we didn’t see any worsening of symptoms. I went and got tested on Wednesday and by Thursday I got word that I was negative! I contacted both of my employers to let them know.
Bob went back to work as well since he had no symptoms and was at home for the 10 days. It was quite the ordeal for us. Bob had full benefits including sick leave, so he’s good. I, on the other hand do not have any benefits so it was no work, no pay for me. Luckily I had saved enough in my bank to cover things but it will be hard. I never realized how much I took for granted the benefits I had. Now I watch every penny and I still can’t get caught up. The hospital waived my costs from my strokes last year (thank you) and my brother is working to get one of my medications ($500 a month) reduced. I am very grateful to my two employers for the jobs and will stay at each as long as I can.
Getting tested last week was so easy. I filled out some forms online and was accepted. I went to the site here in York on Wednesday. There was a huge line which went very quickly. The staff was very friendly and explained everything. A quick swab of my nose and that was it. They were so kind to me. I got my results the next day and they suggested I give it a few days before returning to work. I am so lucky it wasn’t worse for me. I didn’t have any symptoms and Bob’s were not that bad either. It just reminds me how critical it is to wear a mask. Not only for yourself, but to protect others. Even though I agreed to not require masks in the Santa Hut, I am rethinking that decision. We’ll see.
I must say, this house has never been so clean and disinfected. We clean everything. We’ve gone through lots of wipes and spray here. Maybe that’s why we are both safe now. We also have done a lot of cooking and baking here. We are starting to make a dent in our freezers too. People have been so kind to do some shopping for us although we don’t need much. We finally got out of the house this past weekend. It was so nice to go shopping (with our masks on) and see people again. We’ve gone out for lunch and dinner a few times too. Which brings me to my pet peeve of the year.
I think it’s great how employees are cleaning the tables so quickly but why do they use the same rag to wipe the seats down and then wipe the tables with the same rag? It’s more common than I hate to admit. At least it’s not confined to York. I’ve noticed this at restaurants in Omaha, Lincoln and Grand Island as well as York. It bothers me because I worked in several restaurants across the state. It just makes sense to bring two rags, one for the table and one for the chairs. Case closed. Perhaps it’s the duty of whoever is training these folks to do it right. Maybe they should serve the meal right off the toilet seat?
Well, the election is over. I want to congratulate all the local winners who got re-elected or elected. Your real work starts now. You have been given the public’s trust….don’t abuse that trust. I also want to congratulate President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris for their wins. I also need to thank Mr. Trump and Mr. Pence for their four years as leaders. You faced some difficult challenges and we as a nation need to thank you for your service. It went a couple of days longer than we are used to but in the end our process worked. It was so nice to be able to vote via mail and our local postal workers did a great job mailing and processing the ballots.
I told my sister that I might not make it to Omaha for Thanksgiving but after a lot of thinking, I will. Bob will stay here and have dinner with his sister and some other family members. My brother-in-law is making the turkey. He does a great job and that relegates my sister to some of the sides. We allow my mom to make her fruit salad after many years of trial and error. She likes it and really can’t screw that up. I’ll bring the ham and a dessert. If my two brothers also make it, they bring desserts and sides. It will be great to see everyone again after so many months. My dad’s birthday would have been today. It is sad that he is not at our table. I remember when his first grandchild was born. He was so giddy about it. Now that grandchild is a father. My dad didn’t live long enough to meet his great-grandchild but he would have been so proud. I’ll be anxious to see him again. It’s strange to see my nephew as a dad and even stranger to see my brother as a grandfather. We have another great-grandchild on the way soon and it’s so nice to see the next generation on board.
