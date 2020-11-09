Chatterbaum: COVID is finally gone

I told my sister that I might not make it to Omaha for Thanksgiving but after a lot of thinking, I will. Bob will stay here and have dinner with his sister and some other family members. My brother-in-law is making the turkey. He does a great job and that relegates my sister to some of the sides. We allow my mom to make her fruit salad after many years of trial and error. She likes it and really can’t screw that up. I’ll bring the ham and a dessert. If my two brothers also make it, they bring desserts and sides. It will be great to see everyone again after so many months. My dad’s birthday would have been today. It is sad that he is not at our table. I remember when his first grandchild was born. He was so giddy about it. Now that grandchild is a father. My dad didn’t live long enough to meet his great-grandchild but he would have been so proud. I’ll be anxious to see him again. It’s strange to see my nephew as a dad and even stranger to see my brother as a grandfather. We have another great-grandchild on the way soon and it’s so nice to see the next generation on board.