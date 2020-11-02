Chatterbaum: COVID comes to our house

Bob came home the other day after a series of medical tests and one of them was for COVID-19. They called him a day later with news we both dreaded…he tested positive for COVID-19.
He came home right away and started a self-quarantine. It was suggested that I put myself in quarantine too and get tested myself. The earliest I could get in was Wednesday. I am currently free of symptoms and feel really good. We’ll see how long that lasts.
It makes me angry that there are still people out there who are selfish enough to not wear a mask and/or practice social distancing. Bob has ample sick leave to use so he’s going to be fine. I, on the other hand, do not. It was difficult to tell my two bosses that I may have it and to be on the safe side, I should stay home. That’s 10 days away from my jobs.
We are lucky that we have friends and family that have offered to help. We get at least one call each day from someone who is able to go grocery shopping for us and to bring us food. In fact, Barry and Annie Redfern were so sweet to bring a wonderful barbecue dinner to us the other night. Not only was it delicious, it was so thoughtful of them too.
Luckily we have freezers well-stocked so food isn’t an issue. We stocked up on toilet paper, and we use lots of cleaning and sanitizing wipes as we go through each day. Overall, we are doing good…a bit bored, but doing well.
I feel bad for my co-workers at both places. Not only regarding my workload, but I hope I caught it in time so as to not affect them. I don’t know if I have it, but I will assume I do.
This put a damper on Halloween this year. We had planned on getting goodie bags with our address on them but instead, we left a supply outside the door with a sign that said to take one. I think it went well.
Now comes Thanksgiving. My sister is planning on having the family at her house this year. Both of my brothers and their families are planning on attending. I’m not so sure I should go or not. I certainly don’t want to give anything to my family and this year I may stay home.
How and where Bob caught this is an unknown at this point, but it may simply be a matter of time for all of us. We knew this was a possibility, but it is what it is. I have other family members that got this a while ago, and they had mild cases and did not need any hospitalization. I hope and pray we are the same.
I know some people have their reasons to not wear a mask or keep social distance from the public. I implore you…wear a mask and keep your distance from people. We know this helps prevent it, and we are actually protecting strangers and loved ones. This is not a political statement or Big Brother making a statement. It’s a matter of respect.
Well, today is Election Day and I’m sure you are as tired of the political ads as I am. The great thing about this is that the experts are already predicting new records for voter turnout may be broken. I have already voted, and so many others have as well. Who knows when things will be settled or not. Whatever the results, I hope we can all accept it and move on with our lives.
I am sad that all the monster movies leading up to Halloween have come to an end. I tried watching as many as I could the last month. It will be weird to transition to holiday movies but I think we all need some good things to focus on for a change. There are a few Christmas movies I try to catch this time of year. One that I always like to see is The Bishop’s Wife with Loretta Young, David Niven and Cary Grant. I discovered this gem several years ago and look forward to watching it each year. If you’ve never seen it, I highly encourage you to see it when it runs again on TV. It’s a very sweet story and a great story.
I also like Christmas Vacation with Chevy Chase for good old fashioned belly laughs. Home Alone is fun to watch too. It’s a Wonderful Life, I first saw in a college class, and I was not ready for the emotional impact it had on me. I was good until the brother came back from the war, and I lost it. I still get choked up at that part. Talk about a gem! I’m surprised it wasn’t as loved when it first came out that year but there was some amazing other films that came out the same time including Citizen Kane, The Wizard of Oz and the eventual Best Picture winner, Gone with the Wind. I’m glad it is getting the praise now it deserved thanks in part to TV.
Speaking of TV, all the cartoon specials are coming too, including A Charlie Brown Christmas, and the Grinch Who Stole Christmas, among others. Those are fun to watch and should keep us busy in the next few months.
So if you haven’t done so already, please vote today…and wear a mask!
