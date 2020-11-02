Chatterbaum: COVID comes to our house

Well, today is Election Day and I’m sure you are as tired of the political ads as I am. The great thing about this is that the experts are already predicting new records for voter turnout may be broken. I have already voted, and so many others have as well. Who knows when things will be settled or not. Whatever the results, I hope we can all accept it and move on with our lives.

I am sad that all the monster movies leading up to Halloween have come to an end. I tried watching as many as I could the last month. It will be weird to transition to holiday movies but I think we all need some good things to focus on for a change. There are a few Christmas movies I try to catch this time of year. One that I always like to see is The Bishop’s Wife with Loretta Young, David Niven and Cary Grant. I discovered this gem several years ago and look forward to watching it each year. If you’ve never seen it, I highly encourage you to see it when it runs again on TV. It’s a very sweet story and a great story.