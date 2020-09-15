Chatterbaum: Congratulations on a successful Yorkfest

First of all I listed the scout troop incorrectly last week.
It should be Troop 173. My apologies to the troop for my error.
Now that I have done that, I want to congratulate Madonna Mogul and the entire Chamber staff for putting on a very successful Yorkfest for the public. I know it must have been difficult coordinating the event with COVID all around us. The event is quite an ordeal to coordinate without a pandemic floating around (believe me).
All the sponsors went above and beyond the call of duty to not let the event fall apart…so thank you if you were a sponsor.
Second of all, thank you for supporting the event. Even though there were changes to deal with, you still believe in Yorkfest and you showed it.
The time capsule that was opened had some fascinating things in it. They were on display in the community center this weekend. Although sometimes the odor was a bit strong, it was a great vision as to what the area was like 50 years ago.
I especially want to congratulate Irene Duncan and Warren Thomas for being selected Yorkfest royality this weekend. Although I wasn’t able to attend the event, I know everyone was glad it was moved back to the Country Club. Thanks also to LaVauna and Jerome Weismann for serving as royalty this past year. I hope it was all you were expecting it to be and I look forward to having you be a part of the club for years to come.
Back to the new King and Queen. Heartiest congratulations to the both of you. The amount of volunteer work you have both done over the years is amazing and that’s what this honor is all about. I know when LaMoine Roth and I were selected a few years back, we were thrilled to represent York in all sort of activities. I know we didn’t get to all the parades we could have, but we attended all sorts of activities. As Yorkfest King and Queen, you are given a few activities to take part in throughout the year but your real obligations are past now. The Chamber staff and former Kings and Queens are happy to make suggestion for you and are able to help make arrangements. You can be as active as you choose.
I am so excited for you two. It is such an honor to be selected and you have 40 years of tradition behind you. Many are still with us and eager to see you have a great year. We need to thank Jack Vincent who took on the task of gathering all the living past Royalty to work on the coronation lunch. Many of us broke into separate committees to work on specific parts of the coronation. We knew taking it back to the Country Club was important and brings back the dignity of the event. Special thanks to Cornerstone Bank for paying for all the lunches (which I hear were delicious) for the nominees and past Royalty. They also coordinated a slide show for the event. It was a very generous task.
Lastly this week, I want to bid a fond farewell to Evelyn Campbell as she starts her new life in Tampa. She’s moving there to be close to her son, Ben, and his new family including new granddaughter, Evelyn Rose. We will miss her terribly and wish her a safe journey to the Sunshine State.
