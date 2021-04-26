Chatterbaum: Bigfoot and the Oscars

Last week was the Bigfoot Conference in Hastings.

Well, Bob spent the weekend at the Bigfoot Conference in Hastings. Our friend, Harriet, welcomed over 200 Bigfoot enthusiasts to Hastings (home of her amazing collection) to learn more about Bigfoot and share encounters with each other.

Congratulations on a great meeting. If you haven’t been to the Big Foot Museum in Hastings yet, I highly encourage you to find this unique Nebraska treasure. It is located across from the ballfields in town and you will fall in love with Harriet.

This past Oscar ceremony was the first time in 30 years that I hadn’t seen a single movie up for an Oscar. I had always seen at least one film up for an Oscar, but because of COVID, I didn’t see a single movie. Thankfully they will be coming out on DVD soon so I should be able to see a few.

My movie collection of the Best Picture winners is almost complete. I’ve got them all…almost. I still have to get last year’s Parasite and the latest winner, Nomadland, to complete my collection. Then I will have all 93 of them.

I get asked which are my least favorite and most loved Best Picture winners. My favorite has to be Marty.