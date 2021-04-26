Chatterbaum: Bigfoot and the Oscars

Last week was the Bigfoot Conference in Hastings.
Well, Bob spent the weekend at the Bigfoot Conference in Hastings. Our friend, Harriet, welcomed over 200 Bigfoot enthusiasts to Hastings (home of her amazing collection) to learn more about Bigfoot and share encounters with each other.
Congratulations on a great meeting. If you haven’t been to the Big Foot Museum in Hastings yet, I highly encourage you to find this unique Nebraska treasure. It is located across from the ballfields in town and you will fall in love with Harriet.
This past Oscar ceremony was the first time in 30 years that I hadn’t seen a single movie up for an Oscar. I had always seen at least one film up for an Oscar, but because of COVID, I didn’t see a single movie. Thankfully they will be coming out on DVD soon so I should be able to see a few.
My movie collection of the Best Picture winners is almost complete. I’ve got them all…almost. I still have to get last year’s Parasite and the latest winner, Nomadland, to complete my collection. Then I will have all 93 of them.
I get asked which are my least favorite and most loved Best Picture winners. My favorite has to be Marty.
My least favorite is a little harder to identify. I have three that I couldn’t wait to end. They are The English Patient, Braveheart and The Last Emperor. All came out in the last 20 years and I think there were much better deserving films to win Best Picture.
Let’s take each film by itself.
First is Braveheart, which also won for director and producer for Mel Gibson. It beat out such gems as Apollo 13, Babe and Sense and Sensibility. All three were more deserving than Braveheart.
The Last Emperor was up against Broadcast News, Fatal Attraction and Moonstruck. Cher’s winning of best actress for Moonstruck should have insured that movie should have won but it didn’t. The Last Emperor has the distinction of being nominated for almost every technical award, yet was seen by the fewest number of people. That’s why the next year’s winner was the popular Rainman. The English Patient was just boring. No need to explain.
We went over to Barry and Annie Redfern’s to watch the Oscars this past weekend. We were joined by our good friend Don Keelan-White. It was great to get together again. We each brought something for dinner. Barry grilled a wonderful pork loin, Bob brought a very delicious potato dish and I brought a cheese dip for an appetizer. “Someone” turned a corner at 90 mph on the way over and the dip spilled all over. Luckily it was in a crock pot so most of it could be saved but half of it spilled in the bag. It was still good but we had to scrape most of it out of the bag. Besides my mishap, things were good.