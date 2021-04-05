Chatterbaum: Beards, babies and Bar Mitzvahs

Family was always big for my dad and holidays aren’t the same without him. He would be so proud to meet his great-grandchildren and watch his two grandsons celebrate their Bar Mitzvahs. That’s one reason I have Zemble on my license plate. It’s a word that Dad and his brother made up when they were kids. He always said Zemble when he would leave the house. It’s just something I got used to growing up. I was looking for something to remember him by and Zemble was the logical choice. I think of him each time I see my car. I can’t believe he will be gone five years later this month. His funeral was very nice with so many of my old neighbors coming. I heard from so many who had great memories of my dad. That made the day more tolerable. While I miss him terribly, I am blessed to have known him. I got to spend more time with him as an adult and I got to see a whole new side of him and for that I will always be thankful.