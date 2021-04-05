Chatterbaum: Beards, babies and Bar Mitzvahs

Last week I noticed my beard was getting a little bushy so I decided I would try to trim it up a bit. I gathered my trimmer and a hand mirror and started the process. Within a minute my hand slipped and suddenly there was a huge gap in my beard. After several futile attempts of trying to straighten it out, my beard was gone. Oh well, I know what I am capable of when it comes time to grow it out for Santa.
I spoke to Mom this weekend and one of the things I wanted to ask her was if she was going to get her shots. Much to my surprise she had already had both. I think my sister might have had her say in all this. I told her I had my first shot and my second one would be in two weeks.
The big news from Omaha is my niece Angela had a baby -- a strong heathy baby. Both baby and mom are doing great. This is far different from a year ago when she lost triplets. We didn’t think she would recover from this horrible experience, but she and her husband Trent tried again, and the results are Lilah Rose. Angie’s brother had a little boy two years ago. He’s the first great grandchild in the family and now we have a second. I’m so happy for them as well as my brother and his wife. We were all wishing for a healthy child this time around and it sounds like we got our wish. We will celebrate little Myles’ second birthday later this month and at the same time introduce Lilah to the family. It should be nice.
It was great to see Matt Roush returning to York as executive chef at the Country Club. We took Bob’s sister and nephew there for Easter Brunch on Sunday. He will be a breath of fresh air in town and I hope everyone gets to sample his work in the next month. I remember directing Matt in a Christmas play at the Playhouse. There is so much talent in that family. Anyway, welcome back to York, Matt…it’s great to have you back.
I had a problem at work last week. I had to go to the bathroom and as I was at the urinal, the right part of my glasses fell off…right in the urinal. My eyesight is pretty terrible and without my glasses I was lost. I called Bob and asked him to bring my spare pair down, which he did. These are great for distance but not to see close up. That means I have to get a new pair soon. I hadn’t seen my boss for quite a while so by the time we worked together last week, I had no beard, had my hair cut off and new glasses. She looked at me with an expression like, “Who are you?”
I’ve had several people wish me a Happy Passover this last week. That is so nice of people to do and I tried to wish them a Happy Easter too. Both holidays happen around the same time of the year. Passover lasts several days and is highlighted by a meal called The Cedar. There is plenty of symbolism at the meal when all the family takes part. There is a bread called Matzah, which is pretty tasteless and doesn’t contain any yeast. For the Orthodox Jewish families, Passover is a very strict holiday. There is usually a separate set of dishes involved. My dad grew up in an Orthodox family but when he married Mom, he wasn’t that religious. My aunts and uncles had a feast with the whole family and ended with a beautiful brisket or a roast chicken. It was great seeing all my cousins for that meal. Now there is only my Aunt Maxine and her husband, my dad’s brother, Joe, and my mom left of that generation. It’s great to see my cousins start traditions with their own families today.
Plans for my mom’s 90th birthday continue. My sister is planning most of it. She’s got her hands full planning my nephew Ayden’s Bar Mitzvah at the same time. We figured there would be so many relatives coming for Ayden, we would combine the two. Then next year we will go to Denver for the last nephew’s celebration.
Family was always big for my dad and holidays aren’t the same without him. He would be so proud to meet his great-grandchildren and watch his two grandsons celebrate their Bar Mitzvahs. That’s one reason I have Zemble on my license plate. It’s a word that Dad and his brother made up when they were kids. He always said Zemble when he would leave the house. It’s just something I got used to growing up. I was looking for something to remember him by and Zemble was the logical choice. I think of him each time I see my car. I can’t believe he will be gone five years later this month. His funeral was very nice with so many of my old neighbors coming. I heard from so many who had great memories of my dad. That made the day more tolerable. While I miss him terribly, I am blessed to have known him. I got to spend more time with him as an adult and I got to see a whole new side of him and for that I will always be thankful.