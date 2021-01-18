Chatterbaum: 2021…so far!

Bless her heart, she has been on her own for almost five years, she will be 90 soon and lives in a big home by herself. She rarely talks about being alone and I know she misses Dad a lot. My poor sister is just four miles away and takes the majority of Mom’s time. She did get years of free babysitting service, but as my brother and I have said all along, “Nothing’s free.”

Yes, my mother stories are true…not exaggerated (I get asked that a lot)! I am grateful that she is still with me. She tells us that she won’t go to the Blumkin Home. She claims that they did not treat my dad well when he has there, but I’d never seen him happier than when the staff stopped in to see him and made sure he was eating right. They loved my dad and I was so grateful he was there. Mom tried to take care of him at home but it got to be too much for her, so we got him into the Blumkin Home. I know it was a good thing for her, she was well rested and she stopped up to see him each day. That’s when I think Mom might have gotten on the nerves of the staff there. I swore I heard over the intercom there once “Code J” which turns out to be J for Joan.