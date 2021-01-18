Chatterbaum: 2021…so far!

2021 is starting off with a bang. During the recent cold spell when it was too cold to go outside, the dogs made several spots inside the house to do their business. It wouldn’t have been so bad but they strategically left them where they knew . . . well, I would get up in the middle of the night to use the restroom without turning on much light and whammo. I don’t need to go into details but it was a long morning.
It’s been over six weeks since we were able to get to Stromsburg for haircuts but now when I get up in the morning, I look like the Unabomber. My hair all over the place and since I’ve started growing my beard out for Santa next year, the combination is not pretty. People say my hair looks nice longer. Little do they know how much product is in my hair for that “natural” look.
Things in Omaha are doing fine. Mom does not like to be cooped up at home and the public is glad she is not driving. I’ve started gathering my thoughts on things my mother taught me. For example she always told me if the lawn mower cuts my foot off, don’t come skipping to her. She told me she would only pour me half a glass of milk when I was young because that’s all she wanted to clean up. She always issued me a challenge such as “Don’t talk with your mouth full…where is your sister? Answer me!” Up until a few years ago she could still hit anyone with her shoe while she was on the phone, no matter where we were. I don’t know how she did it, but she could make that slipper go upstairs, go behind walls and yes, sometimes she could make it wait until we got out of a room.
Mom doesn’t believe in slowing down before a yellow light. She always gunned it and then came to a screeching halt as the light was turning red. At least when my father was getting worse with Alzheimer’s, he voluntarily gave up his car keys. They will have to pry them out of Mom’s hands.
Bless her heart, she has been on her own for almost five years, she will be 90 soon and lives in a big home by herself. She rarely talks about being alone and I know she misses Dad a lot. My poor sister is just four miles away and takes the majority of Mom’s time. She did get years of free babysitting service, but as my brother and I have said all along, “Nothing’s free.”
To answer a lot of questions I get from people, I do NOT send her copies of this column. When she comes to York she is amazed how many people know about her. I simply tell her I know a lot of people here. She buys it each time.
Yes, my mother stories are true…not exaggerated (I get asked that a lot)! I am grateful that she is still with me. She tells us that she won’t go to the Blumkin Home. She claims that they did not treat my dad well when he has there, but I’d never seen him happier than when the staff stopped in to see him and made sure he was eating right. They loved my dad and I was so grateful he was there. Mom tried to take care of him at home but it got to be too much for her, so we got him into the Blumkin Home. I know it was a good thing for her, she was well rested and she stopped up to see him each day. That’s when I think Mom might have gotten on the nerves of the staff there. I swore I heard over the intercom there once “Code J” which turns out to be J for Joan.
I want to congratulate all the winners tonight at the annual Chamber banquet. I won’t be there since I have to work. This will be the first Chamber banquet I’ve missed in 23 years. I’m sure it will be fun for all. It’s also Bob’s birthday this week. I usually make a big deal out of it at the banquet by leading a rousing version of “Happy Birthday” so I’m hoping someone will take my place.
Here’s to a great 2021 for everyone. Keep reading!