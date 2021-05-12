Chatterbaum - Mother’s Day and Yorkfest

I got to spend Sunday with my family in Omaha and it was wonderful. We went to a local restaurant and it was packed with others also celebrating Mother’s Day. We didn’t have to wait too long because my brother and his wife got there early and put our name in. The whole family was there except my brother and his family from Denver, who will be here in June.

It was great to see everyone again. Mom was surprised to see me looking so old with my beard and using a cane. After lunch, we all went over to my niece’s house. She just delivered my beautiful great-niece and I hadn’t seen her yet. It was wonderful to meet her, see my niece and her husband again.

Lots of pictures were taken including one of my brother (grandpa), my mom (great-grandma), my niece (mama) and of course the baby together. My nephew and his new family didn’t make it to the dinner but I’ve met him before. I’m surprised that the whole family has had both shots….even my mom!

Well, it’s that time again, time to nominate a Yorkfest King and Queen. We have two wonderful folks serving as King and Queen now. Our King just had a birthday too.