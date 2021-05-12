Chatterbaum - Mother’s Day and Yorkfest

I got to spend Sunday with my family in Omaha and it was wonderful. We went to a local restaurant and it was packed with others also celebrating Mother’s Day. We didn’t have to wait too long because my brother and his wife got there early and put our name in. The whole family was there except my brother and his family from Denver, who will be here in June.
It was great to see everyone again. Mom was surprised to see me looking so old with my beard and using a cane. After lunch, we all went over to my niece’s house. She just delivered my beautiful great-niece and I hadn’t seen her yet. It was wonderful to meet her, see my niece and her husband again.
Lots of pictures were taken including one of my brother (grandpa), my mom (great-grandma), my niece (mama) and of course the baby together. My nephew and his new family didn’t make it to the dinner but I’ve met him before. I’m surprised that the whole family has had both shots….even my mom!
Well, it’s that time again, time to nominate a Yorkfest King and Queen. We have two wonderful folks serving as King and Queen now. Our King just had a birthday too.
Here are some dates to remember: The coronation lunch is Sept. 10 where our current King and Queen will announce the new royalty. The nomination period is May 14 until June 14. Nomination forms may be requested from the Chamber by contacting them at 402-362-5531. Qualified candidates should have a history of volunteer work in the county (including work-related volunteer work) and they should be available for the grand parade on Sept. 11. There are minimum requests of time during the year (based on availability) during which they represent York.
This is a great opportunity to recognize a worthy man and woman for their efforts. They will be a part of a great legacy since 1979.
If you check out the Chamber’s web site, you can find up-to-date information on Yorkfest activities. They will be constantly updating the site including sign-up forms and schedules. Go to www.yorkchamber.org for the information.
Hope you and your family can join us for Yorkfest 2021. It will be a lot of fun for the whole family if you want to help out in any part of the event, contact the Chamber at 362-5531.