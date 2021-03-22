Chattebaum: Haircuts and family

It finally happened. Since August of last year we waited for our calendars to coincide with Bri, the woman who cuts our hair up in Stromsburg, to finally make an appointment to get our hair cut. Bri is an active mom and with our work schedules the way they are, we were just missing one another until last week when all the stars aligned and we made it. Bob’s hair was long but he has such fine hair it still looked pretty good. Mine, on the other hand, was a different story.

I’ve been growing it out to get ready for Ho3, my private Santa Claus venture next season. This included my beard, which is going to be real this year. The beard, plus my long and bushy hair, made me look like either The Unabomber when he was caught -- or with a ton of product in my hair, I looked like Charlton Heston in The Ten Commandments. When someone walked by singing “Let My People Go,” I knew it was time.

When we finally left the beauty salon, it looked like sheep had been sheared. There was a lot of hair on the floor. I felt about 10 pounds lighter and it felt great.