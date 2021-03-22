Chattebaum: Haircuts and family

It finally happened. Since August of last year we waited for our calendars to coincide with Bri, the woman who cuts our hair up in Stromsburg, to finally make an appointment to get our hair cut. Bri is an active mom and with our work schedules the way they are, we were just missing one another until last week when all the stars aligned and we made it. Bob’s hair was long but he has such fine hair it still looked pretty good. Mine, on the other hand, was a different story.
I’ve been growing it out to get ready for Ho3, my private Santa Claus venture next season. This included my beard, which is going to be real this year. The beard, plus my long and bushy hair, made me look like either The Unabomber when he was caught -- or with a ton of product in my hair, I looked like Charlton Heston in The Ten Commandments. When someone walked by singing “Let My People Go,” I knew it was time.
When we finally left the beauty salon, it looked like sheep had been sheared. There was a lot of hair on the floor. I felt about 10 pounds lighter and it felt great.
Growing up, my mom felt my hair was either too long or two short. The problem was it was usually opposite of what the latest style was. I was constantly trying to either cover my ears or trying to brush what hair I had over my ears. It was always months behind. To this day she criticizes whatever style I am sporting. To save money when we were young, Mom used to cut our hair at home using the dreaded Trimcomb. This was a device that literally tore our hair out. If she had only changed the razor once in a while, it wouldn’t have been so bad, but in the many years we put up with it, that never occurred to her. I remember the last time she cut my hair was the day before my younger brother was born. She was extra squirmy that day as my brother prepared to come out.
Mom still has the original Trimcomb, with which she would threaten us as adults. My siblings and I shudder at the thought of another haircut with that. Mom doesn’t actually use it anymore, she just keeps it around for effects. It could be worse. We forbid her to get a Flowbee. That’s the horrible device you hook up to a vacuum cleaner that both sucks and trims your hair at the same time. I can’t imagine the horror she would have inflected on us with that! Dad even spoke up on this potential purchase.
My sister, her husband and young son were going to spend the weekend with my brother, his wife and their young son, but Mother Nature had other plans. The Denver area was expecting several feet of snow at the same time. They decided it wasn’t worth getting stuck in Denver so they turned around and headed back to Omaha. Lucky for me they turned around near Aurora so they invited me for lunch in York. I had about 20 minutes before my work shift, so I met them for a bit. It had been months since seeing them so we had lots to catch up on.
The first thing was we talked about my mom’s 90th birthday coming in October and what were we going to do. Turns out, my nephew will have his Bar Mitzvah a week before so we decided to combine the two celebrations since most of the relatives will be there for the Bar Mitzvah anyway. I asked my nephew if he would share his special day with Grandma. He thought he would get more gifts that way, so he was happy with it. Mom usually shies away from being the center of attention, but something tells me this will be the exception to the rule.
My Bar Mitzvah was held on Ground Hog’s Day and it was very memorable when my 3-year-old brother yelled “BAR MITVAH” when the Rabbi was blessing me. It was scary for me. Here I was, 13 years old, running the Saturday morning service in front of all my friends and family, but it was a nice celebration. My aunts all made homemade treats for the reception and we had root beer floats for the kids. It was a nice celebration. You really become a man (or a woman) when you go through this. It takes months of preparation to get ready for it but it was all worth it to see my dad’s pride on his face.
Now my nephew is preparing for his turn. Next will be my brother’s son sometime next year. It’s hard to believe they are getting old enough for it. The big thing I am sad about is that my dad is not able to be here for them. He would have been so proud to see both of them celebrating.
I turn to his younger brother, my Uncle Joe and his lovely wife, my Aunt Maxine, to be the head of the family now. Sadly my dad’s older brother, Max and his wife Shirley, his sister Rose and her husband Sam, and my dad are gone -- that leaves Uncle Joe and Aunt Maxine and my mom left. I still keep in touch with my aunt and uncle and many of my cousins still keep in touch with my mom. We are a close family and have a great time whenever there is a family celebration to attend. My dad and his siblings would be so proud.