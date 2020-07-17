Summer sidewalk sales have been an annual tradition in York for years.
I remember when I moved to York in 1985, they were called the Dog Days Sales. The dog days of summer – also known as the hot, humid, unbearable summer days between July 3 and August 11 are upon us. Many believe that this time is called the “dog days” because it is so hot, even dogs are panting from the heat. In reality, the term “dog days” came from the ancient Greeks referring to the dog star, Sirius. Either meaning you apply, July can be pretty warm here in York.
York retailers downtown and in shopping areas around town will be showcasing their bargains on the sidewalks outside their doors. Families are typically seen looking for those last-minute deals as they are preparing for the upcoming school year. I am always amazed with the constant flow of merchandise that is loaded into customer vehicles. You would think that would empty off the sidewalk, but no, employees can be seen bringing out more items that will no doubt be loaded shortly into another customer’s vehicle. Don’t have time for breakfast…Renewed Horizon invites you to join them, Saturday the 18th during York’s Balloon Days from 7:30-9:30 a.m., for our breakfast burrito feed! They will be located on the corner of Sixth and Lincoln across from Cornerstone Bank. $3 for one burrito or $5 for two burritos! Freewill donations also appreciated! All funds go to support our foster care, adoption and family programs.
Over the past few years, the ESI Camp students have used this opportunity to sell their products. This year, ESI Camp, like many things, looked a little bit different. There were two student groups that met separately last week with the teaching team at York Middle School. After that initial time, they took part in virtual lessons provided by UNL Extension teams. Yesterday, student groups met in separate rooms on the fith floor of Cornerstone Bank. The time was spent hearing from some of our local business men and women. Students used that valuable information as they put the final touches on their “store displays,” pricing and sales pitches. The Chamber Ambassadors joined the group in the afternoon to provide valuable feedback on the products, displays and sales pitches. This helps the students have a very successful sale day on Saturday. Because we were unable to provide a field trip for the group, we arranged for the separate groups to go to The Lockbox. This activity is not only fun, but it allowed for them to put to use the team skills that were introduced during the two-week camp. The Chamber is pleased to partner with York County Development Corporation, York Public Schools and UNL Extension/York for this wonderful summer program for youth.
York Parks and Recreation, Holthus Convention Center and Kilgore Memorial Library have events that span the two-day celebration of summer. The Family Aquatic Center will be having a Beach Party event all day. Families are invited to come and enjoy the fun throughout the day. In the evening, YPR invites adults to join them at York Country Club for the Cornhole Tournament. Enjoy the evening testing your throwing skills against other teams. Don’t have a team, but just want to enjoy the evening? Come out to York Country Club and spend time on their new deck and take in the fun as a spectator. Families are invited to come out to York’s Holthus Convention Center for the Outdoor Cinema showing of “Secret Life of Pets, 2”. The cost is only $5 per vehicle. As a reminder, there are no restrooms or concessions available on-site. However, movie goers may “drive through” the Sun Theatre for their concessions on the way out to the movie.
After a big morning of shopping, what better way to cool down than with a water balloon fight? Thousands of water balloons will be filled by the Parks and Rec team, put in pools, then placed on Fifth Street. Family units are asked to participate as a group. Maintaining family group settings while cooling off will be important way that adherence to guidelines can be done. Downtown fun will conclude with a traditional family treat. The Kilgore Memorial Library will host an ice cream social complete with music. All of our organizations have been thrilled to be able to provide community activities for residents. We have all had a lot of communication with Four Corners to put things in place to remind individuals about distancing as well as good hygiene.
I want to leave you with a little glimpse into the fall. Yorkfest event coordinators have been working with our office throughout the summer months and we feel we have been able to put together a fun weekend for the community. We have begun to receive registrations for the various activities planned. There will be Yorkfest T-shirt samples available during sidewalk sales for those wanting to pre-order a shirt. I encourage you to head to https://yorkchamber.org/yorkfest/ to register yourself or family for events.
The Chamber Team looks forward to seeing you on Saturday for Sidewalk Sales!
