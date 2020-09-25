Chamber Chat: Young Nebraskans Week to be observed Oct. 19-23

Young Nebraskans Week is an engaging series of speakers, discussion panels, workshops and networking opportunities hosted by communities across the state that celebrate the talent, insight and energy of young professionals working in Nebraska.
Young Nebraskans Week concentrates on our state’s focus on growing, retaining and developing our youngest members of the workforce. We know that highlighting the best of what Nebraska offers is how we win the fight for young talent and helps to keep Nebraska prosperous.
York Young Professionals aims to provide a positive impact on both its members and the community. It provides a means of collaboration and inclusion of all levels of professionals in the York area. York’s Young Professionals (YP) have been planning activities for Young Nebraskans Week for months to reinforce their purpose statement.
The week will kick off with the Chamber’s Let’s Connect Event that will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at York’s Holthus Convention Center. This provides an opportunity to connect with other professionals at this quarterly event. RSVPs are required and can be sent to kristiner@yorkchamber.org.
Thursday, Oct. 22, the Connecting Young Nebraskan’s Summit (CYN) will be a virtual summit from 2 – 5 p.m. The Summit’s theme this year is “Change Starts at Home”. York was fortunate to host an in-person CYN summit a few years back. Young men and women from around the state left York after the event with new friends, acquaintances and energized with ideas on how they could continue to impact their communities. The CYN summit has a small registration fee of $20 and is open to all. Members of York’s Young Professionals will have their registration fee covered by the organization. Registration is required and can be done at www.connectingyoungnebraskans.org.
As the week begins to wind down, YP will continue with energetic events. Friday, Oct. 23 YP is hosting a luncheon at York Country Club from 12 – 1:30 p.m. The featured guest will be Aaron Davis. Aaron is a professional speaker, coach, trainer and attitude expert. Everyone is invited to attend this event. Cost is $5 for YP members and $15 for non-members. RSVPs are required and can be made by emailing kristiner@yorkchamber.org.
The week will close out with Happy Hour at York Elks Lodge. Happy Hour is the best hour to end a week on. YP invites you to come and continue building the relationships that you started over the week of events. Happy Hour will be Friday, Oct. 23 beginning at 5 p.m. YP members will be offered a free drink ticket when they arrive.
I want to thank the leadership team of York’s Young Professionals for all they do throughout the year for the organization and for the community. This year’s team is Addie Hubert, Kopsa Otte – Chair, Michaela Stuhr, York Parks and Recreation – Vice Chair, Rhonda Veleba, York Chamber of Commerce – Secretary/Treasurer, Miles Berg - York Family Dentistry, Katie Berg - GoodyPop, Derek Dauel - York County Development Corporation, Cheree Folts - York Parks and Recreation, Bre Goben - Central Valley Ag, Elizabeth Hain - CASA, Jared Hain - York State Bank, Trent Linabery - Jones Group Insurance, Pepper Papineau - Cornerstone Bank, Stephen Postier - K9 Kennels, Taylor O’Brien - York College Student, Diego Korol - York College Student. I firmly believe the strong leadership in the YP organization is why this group is making an impact in York!
Sip and Stroll is taking place! This annual event typically takes place in Spring when people are ready to get out and take in the sights and smells of the season. Not a surprise to anyone, we had to postpone the event due to the COVID-19 emergency. Our businesses and community members asked us at the beginning of the shutdown to please not cancel the event. As every month passed this year, we always kept the event on our working schedules. As Nebraska began to move through the reopening phases, we started to firm up our plans. When Phase IV was implemented, we felt this was the time.
We invite adults to come enjoy the beginning of the fall season with us during SIP & STROLL, Thursday, Oct. 8 from 5 – 8 p.m. Tickets are only $12 per person in advance ($15 day of event). Sip and Stroll is an event for adults 21 and over. Because of this, we are encouraging parents to take advantage of the Parent’s Night out hosted by York Parks and Recreation. Sip Ticket Holders with kiddos ages 3 yrs. to 5th Grade, can attend at a reduced rate.
There will be a few new things this year. The Chamber Team will check in all participants and give you a starting location. This will allow for participants and merchants alike to feel comfortable with the numbers that are in each location at one time. Another exciting addition to the evening is the Adult Involvement Fair, sponsored by YCDC and the Chamber, will take place on 6th and Nebraska from 5 – 8 p.m. Many groups are in need of volunteers every year. This is your opportunity to meet area civic & non-profit organizations and learn about their philanthropic events/projects.
Last Fall, the Chamber began hosting quarterly connection events for our members. “Let’s Connect” is a time for our members to bring their associates in their organizations to join us in a relaxed environment for great conversation. The great thing about Let’s Connect is that team members at all levels are encouraged to come and share their thoughts with the group.
Let’s Connect will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 20 from 2:30 – 4 p.m. at York’s Holthus Convention Center. The Chamber is able to offer this session at NO COST to attend but an RSVP is required. Please let us know how many from your business (and their names) will be attending by emailing us at kristiner@yorkchamber.org.
Our office has been receiving several calls about Halloween. The Chamber will be hosting Downtown Trick or Treating on Wednesday (early out day), Oct. 28 from 3 – 5 p.m. Most merchants are set up just outside their doors so families can feel comfortable participating. We are finalizing the list of participants and we will get that out to everyone soon.
I am thankful every day for those that I work with and for those that are working so hard for our community. This past year has been one that none of us have had to work through before. The task of taking in all the information that is given to them and putting together plans that will not only safeguard their populations but provide guidance on how we can continue to celebrate our great community. I am thankful for the leaders of ALL of our public and parochial school systems, the directors and employees of the elder care facilities in the area and for the entire team at our health department. Thank you to all!!
