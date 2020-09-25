Chamber Chat: Young Nebraskans Week to be observed Oct. 19-23

Last Fall, the Chamber began hosting quarterly connection events for our members. “Let’s Connect” is a time for our members to bring their associates in their organizations to join us in a relaxed environment for great conversation. The great thing about Let’s Connect is that team members at all levels are encouraged to come and share their thoughts with the group.

Let’s Connect will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 20 from 2:30 – 4 p.m. at York’s Holthus Convention Center. The Chamber is able to offer this session at NO COST to attend but an RSVP is required. Please let us know how many from your business (and their names) will be attending by emailing us at kristiner@yorkchamber.org.

Our office has been receiving several calls about Halloween. The Chamber will be hosting Downtown Trick or Treating on Wednesday (early out day), Oct. 28 from 3 – 5 p.m. Most merchants are set up just outside their doors so families can feel comfortable participating. We are finalizing the list of participants and we will get that out to everyone soon.

I am thankful every day for those that I work with and for those that are working so hard for our community. This past year has been one that none of us have had to work through before. The task of taking in all the information that is given to them and putting together plans that will not only safeguard their populations but provide guidance on how we can continue to celebrate our great community. I am thankful for the leaders of ALL of our public and parochial school systems, the directors and employees of the elder care facilities in the area and for the entire team at our health department. Thank you to all!!