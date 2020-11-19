Chamber Chat: York has so much to be thankful for

Sitting back and reflecting on this past year, one would think that our take away is only that of struggle, sadness and stress. While these are normal feelings any year, this year had brought a new level to these emotions and possibly added others. Businesses, organizations and families have cancelled or adjusted just about everything planned in 2020. The Chamber has not been immune to change either.

2020 started off with such excitement as we celebrated our members with our annual banquet and were energized with words from our Chamber President, Carrie Colburn. She highlighted the importance of connections within the organization and to step outside our box to form new relationships throughout the year. Little did she know her words would be the calming tone used by our Chamber Team as well as our board throughout this past year. We utilized various forms of communication to reach out to our membership and the community to offer support in any way that we were able.