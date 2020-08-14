How the parade will look and how the public can view it will depend on the Directed Health Measure (DHM) Phase we are in by September 12.
Throughout the summer months, York and surrounding communities enjoyed cruise nights where residents parked along the cruise routes and enjoyed watching cars in procession pass by. As of today, August 14, York is in Phase III of the reopening process of COVID and the DHM Order does not allow for a traditional parade. It does, however, allow for a procession of vehicles that can be viewed by attendees in or on their personal vehicles.
Our team has taken the cruise night concept and has used it as a guide to organize the COVID Phase III Yorkfest procession of vehicles. If we are in Phase IV for the parade, we will be able to have a normal parade. If we are in Phase IV, our team will mark off sidewalk squares to allow for social distancing. One thing we do know for sure, regardless of which phase we are in, the parade route will be extended to go from curve to curve. This will allow for enough room for everyone to be comfortably spaced throughout the route.
Communication has been going out to previous Yorkfest Parade participants asking them to register for this year’s event. To date we have received a nice amount of registrations. The Chamber Team has been connecting regularly with those who have registered, reminding them that everyone participating must be in/on a vehicle and that walking participation is not allowed. The current restrictions are not stopping some from participating and being creative.
Phase III of the reopen will not allow for marching bands to march the parade route. This has been shared with the band directors. The overwhelming response has been “we will practice for Phase IV and if we move to that phase before the parade date, we will march in the parade.”
Participants are not the only ones that are being creative in this process. Making accommodations for the community to watch the procession of vehicles has been an undertaking but one that our office gladly took on. We first contacted Ed Tjaden, York police chief, to share with him our ideas. After he finished giving us the grin that he usually does when we come to him with an idea, we got to work on making a plan to park vehicles so people can watch and also participate in the various activities that are taking place throughout the downtown area.
The downtown region between Third and 11th Streets will be divided into four zones. Those zones will accommodate a specific number of vehicles parked with six feet spacing between each. We will be setting up a process for people to secure their FREE parking voucher online. Attendees will select their preferred parking zone and come into that zone preferably during the time designated on their ticket. Ticket holders will be requested to print their tickets or have them ready to be viewed on their devices. Upon presentation, parking officials will provide them with a voucher to place on their dashboards so it is in full display. This will allow them to park prior to the parade and remain afterward so they may participate in the various activities that are taking place in the downtown area.
The Street Fair will take place from 9–1 on Sixth Street between Lincoln and Grant Avenues. The distancing guidelines that have been provided for Farmers Market setup will be used. Other Saturday morning favorites will also be taking place. The car show at Mogul’s will run from 9–12 and the Wild Hawgs will be registering riders who want to take part in the Yorkfest Poker Run too. Both the poker run and car show will take place at 924 North Grant Ave. Organizers welcome patrons to come and enjoy the morning car show and then spend the afternoon cruising the highways of the area.
The Eagles Club members look forward to welcoming adults to their annual Bloody Mary Bar. This popular Yorkfest event is an opportunity for the Eagles to share with the community about the community services they provide and also a chance for them to welcome potential new members. After the parade, the Elks Lodge will be serving up a delicious sloppy joe meal. The Elks is another strong organization in York that does so much for the community. All are welcome to come and enjoy a great meal and visit with members about the service work the Elks Lodge members do. Both the Eagles and the Elks buildings will continue to operate under their safety guidelines.
If a tasty root beer float is what you are looking for after the parade, head over to Heritage Realtors and their crew will be ready to serve you. The Heritage team proudly hosts Floats after the Floats each year as a fundraiser for a local non-profit organization.
New this year, there will be a Family Mini-Golf-O-Rama hosted by Renewed Horizons and York Country Club. This outdoor event will be a fun opportunity for everyone of all ages to take part in. The practice green at York Country Club will be transformed into a mini-golf course and participants will be challenged to putt through the 9-hole course. The cost to participate is $5 per person.
The annual skate contest will once again take place at the skate park located in Harrison Park. Eric Eckert, contest organizer, enjoys seeing the growth in some of the participants from year to year in addition to welcoming new skaters.
Saturday wraps up with a peaceful bike ride through the Beaver Creek Trail system. York Parks and Recreation’s annual Bike at Night welcomes families to take the opportunity to become familiar with the city’s fantastic trail system.
The Chamber is looking forward to Yorkfest weekend even though it looks a little different than it has in the past. Our office and the other organizations that are hosting activities have been working diligently to provide fun and safe events for all to enjoy. The planning has been made easier with the fantastic assistance from the team at Four Corners Health Department. Their willingness to talk through plans with event organizers and then come back with suggestions to help us host a safe celebration has been fantastic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.