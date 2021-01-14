Chamber Chat: There always seems to be change

When you have the fortune of working with a great team, you become comfortable and feel like you are riding on a smooth highway. Even though that road is smooth, it still comes with curves. We will start 2021 heading into a curve.
On New Year’s Eve, Kristie shared with me that she was offered a new position. Now, I knew she submitted a letter of interest and a resume for the job, but you just never know how things will go. Kristie’s new position is a perfect fit for her and for the organization. The last 3 ½ years have truly been great with Kristie on our team. When I extended the job offer to Kristie in August of 2017, I told her that I did not feel right asking her to start before Yorkfest. Her response was, “That seems like a pretty big deal for this office, I will start right away and just do what I am able to.” I knew after her interview she was the right person for the job, but starting before Yorkfest solidified it!
Kristie not only managed the suite of office personnel with greeting clients and members of the public, she would often be heard helping someone over the phone navigate through a problem they were having with their phone or she just simply was the person that listened because the caller just wanted someone to talk to. I cannot guarantee that the window décor will continue to look as wonderful as it has lately, but Hannah, Rhonda and I will certainly do our best. Our office team and the board of directors want to thank Kristie for her time that she has spent with us servicing our members and the community and wish her the very best as she transitions to her new position.
We are all looking forward to next Tuesday so we can celebrate the successes of 2020 at the Chamber’s annual banquet. With all of the challenges that were presented to us throughout last year, we are thankful so many of our members felt it was important to highlight the achievements of some pretty wonderful individuals and organizations.
It will come as no surprise to anyone that the banquet will have a little different look and feel to it. With the various directed health measures that have been issued during the past year, our team here has made it a point to review those measures and come up with safe execution plans within those directives. Our team works closely with the other organizations during this process as well. Often, the businesses we work with have additional measures to work with so we all just roll up our sleeves and come up with a plan.
All through the planning and execution process of any event, we communicate with our executive team as well as the full board. In addition, we do our best to get the word out to the public as to how events will take place. From time to time we receive calls asking for additional or specific information about how we will accomplish the event.
Several members have reached out to express their appreciation to our board and team for doing what we can to keep York moving. The “movement” hasn’t been a sprint by any means, but it is movement none the less. We are equally aware there are some in our membership that have elected to remain strictly remote. Those decisions are often made with many factors in mind. The ingenuity that it takes to serve one’s clientele remotely can be a large task and one that quite a few businesses have mastered. No matter how we and our member businesses have found to serve their customers or host events/meetings, I am thankful so many of us have discovered safe, effective ways to conduct business and keep York moving forward.
We are continuing to receive registrations for the Home and Garden Show that is set for February 19 and 20. Once again, our committee is working closely with the convention center team so we are able to offer a fabulous community event while working within the guidelines that have been stated. Our two groups have come up with some very creative ways for the show to take place. Those attending and exhibiting will appreciate the efforts, I am sure.
One of the highlights of the show is the FFA pancake feed. We were thrilled when organizers confirmed they will once again hold this community favorite. This hardworking group of students are looking forward to serving you a great breakfast and donations will be appreciated. Mark your calendar for February 19 and 20, 2021 for York’s Home and Garden Show.
Before I close this week’s article, I do want to give two big shout outs to the York County Maintenance Department and the City of York Public Works Department. These two groups set up/take down the Christmas trees, hang the snowflakes and make sure Santa’s Hut is safely transported from its summer location to the library and back again. These guys are all fantastic not only for what they help us with, but they are a huge asset to the city and county of York.