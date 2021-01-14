Chamber Chat: There always seems to be change

We are all looking forward to next Tuesday so we can celebrate the successes of 2020 at the Chamber’s annual banquet. With all of the challenges that were presented to us throughout last year, we are thankful so many of our members felt it was important to highlight the achievements of some pretty wonderful individuals and organizations.

It will come as no surprise to anyone that the banquet will have a little different look and feel to it. With the various directed health measures that have been issued during the past year, our team here has made it a point to review those measures and come up with safe execution plans within those directives. Our team works closely with the other organizations during this process as well. Often, the businesses we work with have additional measures to work with so we all just roll up our sleeves and come up with a plan.

All through the planning and execution process of any event, we communicate with our executive team as well as the full board. In addition, we do our best to get the word out to the public as to how events will take place. From time to time we receive calls asking for additional or specific information about how we will accomplish the event.