Chamber Chat: The “2020” Salute to Educators will finally take place

This time last year we were all in a state of shock as we watched what we knew be changed. It wasn’t until well after Easter that we all started to look ahead to see how we will function. The words “Directive Health Measures” would become a term we became very used to. Those measures quickly became our operation manual as we worked to figure out how to continue to host events for our members as well as for the public. Because we took the time and effort to plan things for whatever the current state was, we only had to cancel a few things. Most events in 2020 were either adjusted or moved and adjusted.
The very popular Business After Hours Salute to Educators typically held in November was an event that had to be moved. After reading the Health Measures leading into October and November, we saw no way to safely offer the event. I made a call to York Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew and we talked through all scenarios our team came up with and he agreed with us, that postponing the event was a good idea. During that conversation, Mitch and I earmarked a date in March we thought would have us in a good position.
Fast forward to January and we begin to see vaccines being approved by the FDA. Shortly after that, York County started receiving doses to be administered. Then before we know it, two more vaccines were approved. With this news, I made another call to Mitch. I asked him, “What do you think about pushing this event off to April to allow time for educators to be vaccinated?” The suggestion was met with a very positive, “Great idea!”
Discussion continues to circle around safety. Even though Four Corners and York General have been tirelessly vaccinating York County educators, we still want to be sure we host an event that is comfortable for all to enjoy. I said to Mitch, “you may think the next thing I say is crazy, but hear me out.” Clearly, I must say that a lot because he was not fazed by the statement. I suggested that we ask Tom and Suzanne Vanous their thoughts on having a “hy-brid” event. The idea was to fence off the area on the north side of Chances R and have our event outside. Mitch’s response was a bit of a chuckle because he was thinking the same thing as well. We reached out to the team at Chances R, shared our ideas with them and they got back to us with a yes, that will work.
The commitment of the sponsors is what makes it possible for the Chamber and the Chamber Ambassadors to host the “2020” Salute to Educators Business After Hours. We asked the sponsors if they would be willing to hold out their sponsorship until the spring. They all said yes! I want to say thank you to our Platinum Sponsor, Central Valley Ag, our Silver Sponsors, Advance Services, Inc, Cornerstone Bank, Kopcho’s Sanitation, Southeast Community College - York, and York General. Our Bronze Sponsors are AFLAC, Ameriprise Financial Services, Burnham Appraisal Co., Callahan Chiropractic, Green Realty and Auction, Harlow Homes, Kirtsey’s Clothing and Gift Boutique, Penney’s Tire and Auto, Woods Bros. Realty and York Ace Hardware.
So here we are, getting ready to host an event connecting our business community with our educators, in a fun safe environment. Those attending will come in the beer garden like usual, but then move through the area to the outdoor venue. Our team will set up the prize tables outside under our tents. This new set up will allow for everyone to comfortably look at all of the prizes they have the chance to win. We will be working on raising funds for the Chamber scholarship that will be awarded to a 2022 graduating senior. You did see that right, 2022 senior! Unfortunately, because we postponed the event last fall, we were unable to raise the funds to offer a scholarship this year.
There will be a wonderful selection of complimentary appetizers (while supplies last) set up inside the beer garden. Patrons will have the opportunity to come and go from the outside to the buffet as well as for the bar service. The Chances R Team felt this was a good way to help us maintain a comfortable event. Because the food and beverages will be offered inside, it should eliminate “tight quarters” that typically happens when the buffet tables are set up in the seating areas. We invite you to join us at Chances R for the “2020” Business After Hours Salute to Educators on Friday, April 23 beginning at 5 p.m.
Last night was a great evening connecting families with organizations hosting activities for children. The Chamber is fortunate to be able to partner with York Parks and Recreation for this community service event. There were over 30 vendors sharing great things about what families can do during the summer months in the York Area.
Tonight, Young Professionals (YP) are hosting a 5-point pitch tournament at the York Elks Lodge. At last report they were almost full for teams. On Tuesday, March 30, YP will host Lattes with a Leader. Their speaker will be Dr. Liz Papineau with York Family Dentistry. I appreciate the Young Professional’s leadership team as they put together events that are fun and informative.
Keep connected to the Chamber through our website, chamber chat or our social media accounts. There is more to come and we are thrilled to be able to bring it to you.