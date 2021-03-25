Chamber Chat: The “2020” Salute to Educators will finally take place

Discussion continues to circle around safety. Even though Four Corners and York General have been tirelessly vaccinating York County educators, we still want to be sure we host an event that is comfortable for all to enjoy. I said to Mitch, “you may think the next thing I say is crazy, but hear me out.” Clearly, I must say that a lot because he was not fazed by the statement. I suggested that we ask Tom and Suzanne Vanous their thoughts on having a “hy-brid” event. The idea was to fence off the area on the north side of Chances R and have our event outside. Mitch’s response was a bit of a chuckle because he was thinking the same thing as well. We reached out to the team at Chances R, shared our ideas with them and they got back to us with a yes, that will work.