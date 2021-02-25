Chamber Chat: Signs of spring and a positive look at events held as well as approaching

Last night the Chamber and the Chamber Ag Committee hosted a social event celebrating York County’s strong aAgricultural community. Stone Creek Event Center was the perfect setting for this get together. When the York Chamber Ag Committee made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s York Ag Expo, we were saddened to realize the ripple effect it had to some of the programs supported by the York Chamber. But fortunately, because of the backing from many agricultural industries, we are able to make this Celebrating Ag Business After Hours possible! Please plan to help us fundraise to reward the youth of York County for all their hard work to better themselves and their community. I want to take a moment and thank the sponsors that were committed to having this event. A very hearty thank you goes to our Platinum sponsors: Central Valley Ag, Cornerstone Bank, and the Nebraska Rural Radio Network (Max Country and KOOL). Our Gold Sponsors: The Pivot Doc and York News Times and our Silver Sponsors: Advances Services, Inc, Green Realty and Auction, Mierau & Co., Penner’s Tire & Auto Inc., PTUSA York, Union Bank & Trust, York Animal Clinic, York County Development Corporation and York Equipment Co. Your commitment to the ag community and to York County is unmatched.