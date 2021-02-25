Chamber Chat: Signs of spring and a positive look at events held as well as approaching

Last weekend the Chamber hosted the annual Home and Garden Show at York’s Holthus Convention Center. Our team, along with the Home Show Committee spent a lot of time coordinating the event side-by-side with the team at the convention center. This group would have a plan in mind, do a walk through, then adjust. From there, we would re-plan, do a walk through and repeat. By all accounts, our planning was successful. Guests attending the show would thank our volunteers and vendors for having a great event that was safe to attend.
The Home Show volunteers welcomed in 912 guests over the two-day show. The Shred-it Truck kept our helpers very busy on Friday afternoon/evening. I want to thank our sponsors, Union Bank and Trust, York General, H & R Block and York State Bank for partnering with the Chamber to offer this service to our community. There were several comments of appreciation from those who brought items to be safely disposed of.
On Saturday, the York High School FFA students were busy serving up pancakes and sausage to vendors and guests alike. Hearing the chatter and laughter from the students brought joy to our hearts. Also, on Saturday, the community took advantage of the Goodwill Truck that was stationed in the parking lot at the convention center. Again, working with our Chamber members to offer this opportunity to the community is a win. Like everything we have done this past year, we adjusted our expectations to match the current conditions and the York Community went above the bar.
Last night the Chamber and the Chamber Ag Committee hosted a social event celebrating York County’s strong aAgricultural community. Stone Creek Event Center was the perfect setting for this get together. When the York Chamber Ag Committee made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s York Ag Expo, we were saddened to realize the ripple effect it had to some of the programs supported by the York Chamber. But fortunately, because of the backing from many agricultural industries, we are able to make this Celebrating Ag Business After Hours possible! Please plan to help us fundraise to reward the youth of York County for all their hard work to better themselves and their community. I want to take a moment and thank the sponsors that were committed to having this event. A very hearty thank you goes to our Platinum sponsors: Central Valley Ag, Cornerstone Bank, and the Nebraska Rural Radio Network (Max Country and KOOL). Our Gold Sponsors: The Pivot Doc and York News Times and our Silver Sponsors: Advances Services, Inc, Green Realty and Auction, Mierau & Co., Penner’s Tire & Auto Inc., PTUSA York, Union Bank & Trust, York Animal Clinic, York County Development Corporation and York Equipment Co. Your commitment to the ag community and to York County is unmatched.
With the calendar turning to March, we are starting to see a few signs of spring. Yes, I can actually see a patch of grass in my yard, and the giant snow pile I made outside the back door so we could get to the grill is actually shorter than me now. One great sign of spring is that our community calendar is beginning to fill back up. Area businesses and organizations have been submitting events and are looking forward to seeing you! You can head to our website to keep up to date with area happenings (https://yorkchamber.org/community-events/)
With spring also comes the Youth Involvement Fair. The Chamber and York Parks and Recreation host the annual Youth Involvement Fair on Thursday, March 25 from 5 – 7 p.m. The evening is geared to the collection of registrations for children and family activities for the upcoming summer months. We have been receiving registrations from area organizations over this past month and we are still able to accept additional ones. If you are interested in having a booth at the Youth Involvement Fair, you can head to our website for information and a registration (https://yorkchamber.org/yif/).
The city auditorium is always filled with giggles and smiles as children see all the great things there are for them in the area. As of now, we are planning on hosting this event at the city auditorium. We cannot wait to see the results of all the work that has been done over this past year. If for some reason we are unable to be there due to the project, we are working on a back-up location. Stay tuned, we will keep you posted.
As I close today, I wanted to announce the newest member of the Chamber Team. Krista Knox started with us earlier this week. She is a native of Seward and has made her home here in York. Krista will take on the role of administrative assistant for us here at the Chamber and also assist York County Visitors Bureau and York County Development. We are excited to welcome Krista to our team. If you have a moment, send Krista a note (kristak@yorkchamber.org) welcoming her to the Chamber. Rhonda, Hannah and I are excited to have Krista here with us and we are looking forward to working with her.