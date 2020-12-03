Chamber Chat: Santa’s Holiday Hut is ready, and so is Santa

Small Business Saturday by all accounts was a great success. The weather was absolutely fantastic which allowed for families to get out, enjoy York and do some shopping. The atmosphere was enhanced with the aroma of funnel cakes made by the Boy Scouts and Santa joyfully visited with shoppers all morning. Our team received notes from shop owners stating the day was a very good day. Thank you York for keeping it local! Like always, now we are on to the next thing.

Rhonda, Hannah, Kristie and I spent quite a bit of time planning out how to set up Santa’s Holiday Hut this year. We took what we learned on Small Business Saturday and used that for the model with furniture décor and lighting. We took safety into account with chair placement, fitting Santa for his face shield and having sanitizer readily available for visiting boys and girls. Our top goal is to have Santa visits feel “normal.”

As families took their turn visiting Santa during Small Business Saturday, they shared with us how thankful they were that their children were able to have a Santa visit and most importantly that it didn’t feel awkward. Throughout the week, all of us were busy preparing signage and the needed supplies. Then on Wednesday, a few of us spent a couple of hours cleaning and setting up Santa’s Hut.