Chamber Chat: Santa’s Holiday Hut is ready, and so is Santa

Small Business Saturday by all accounts was a great success. The weather was absolutely fantastic which allowed for families to get out, enjoy York and do some shopping. The atmosphere was enhanced with the aroma of funnel cakes made by the Boy Scouts and Santa joyfully visited with shoppers all morning. Our team received notes from shop owners stating the day was a very good day. Thank you York for keeping it local! Like always, now we are on to the next thing.
Rhonda, Hannah, Kristie and I spent quite a bit of time planning out how to set up Santa’s Holiday Hut this year. We took what we learned on Small Business Saturday and used that for the model with furniture décor and lighting. We took safety into account with chair placement, fitting Santa for his face shield and having sanitizer readily available for visiting boys and girls. Our top goal is to have Santa visits feel “normal.”
As families took their turn visiting Santa during Small Business Saturday, they shared with us how thankful they were that their children were able to have a Santa visit and most importantly that it didn’t feel awkward. Throughout the week, all of us were busy preparing signage and the needed supplies. Then on Wednesday, a few of us spent a couple of hours cleaning and setting up Santa’s Hut.
If you would like to have a sneak peek to the Holiday Hut, check out the video on the Chamber’s Facebook page. Santa’s Holiday Hut will once again be located at York’s Kilgore Memorial Library and his schedule will be Thursdays (December 10 and 17) from 5 – 7 p.m., Saturdays (December 5, 12 and 19) from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Sunday (December 20) from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Children are also welcome to drop off letters to Santa in the wall-mounted mailbox through December 22.
This holiday season we are seeing more shoppers in York and we feel that is because retail locations are able to offer a safe shopping environment. You will find that several locations are offering special Sunday shopping hours. With expanded hours, crowd sizes will be smaller and the shopping experience more enjoyable. This list of retailers along with their specific Sunday hours can be found at: https://yorkchamber.org/sunday-hours/.
We have seen a lot of receipts already for this year’s Holiday Rewards program. Shoppers began redeeming on Small Business Saturday and haven’t stopped! This annual program began Saturday, November 21 and will run through Tuesday, December 15. Customers conducting business with Chamber members and paying for it on and between these dates are eligible to participate (because utility bills and established installment loans are already set, your current payment during the Holiday Rewards time period will be eligible). Simply bring your receipts to the Chamber office for validation. You will be given one registration slip for every $10 you spend at Chamber businesses. (Individual receipts will be capped at $5,000 but will be eligible for the special day incentives).
There are double days this year. Saturday and Sunday purchases and payments will be with two times the value. Those dates are November 21/22, November 28/29, December 5/6, and December 12/13. Winners will be drawn at random while Chamber staff is live on the air at KOOL 103.5 FM/KAWL 1370 AM on Wednesday, December 16 from 7-8 a.m. When you hear your name, call the station at 402-362-5954 to select your prize envelope. I always look forward to this morning. The guys at KOOL really help me make this a fun morning.
Typically, we see the sale of chamber checks pick up during the holiday season each year. Local businesses thank their dedicated employees for their hard work with chamber checks. One company’s representative shared that in lieu of a Christmas party this year, they are getting chamber checks for what they would have spent on a party for their team members. If you are looking to thank your employees this Christmas season and need a way to do that while supporting our local businesses, consider the gift of chamber checks. Normally, those can be prepared quickly for customers, but larger orders do take a bit of time. You can order chamber checks online at: https://yorkchamber.org/chamber-checks/ or email Kristie at: kristiner@yorkchamber.org.
All of us here at the Chamber are grateful for all the members! You have continued to stay strong, committed, available and accommodating to your customers throughout this past year and the York community thanks you! Thank you! #letskeepthecheerhere #supportlocal
