Chamber Chat: Salute to York County educators tonight

Here is an update for Business After Hours Salute to Educators taking place Friday, April 23.
Mother Nature is having a tough time understanding our event set-up and she is not cooperating too well. With this in mind, we are making a few adjustments to the evening.
We will host the event at Chances R Beer Garden. We will have an outdoor patio area with tables, music and an area with a heater (thank you Miller Seed and Supply). Because of our uncertainty with the weather, we have decided it best to set the prize tables up inside on the stage. Ambassador teams will be circulating both the indoor and outdoor areas selling tickets to event goers ($1 each or six for $5). Attendees are encouraged to browse the prize tables as they feel comfortable. We encourage smaller groups browsing and placing tickets.
There will be a wonderful selection of complimentary appetizers (while supplies last) set up inside the beer garden. The Chances R staff is just as committed as we are about hosting a fun and safe event. They are working closely with our team to achieve this. When we begin the raffle, the ticket numbers will be announced like usual and we will have a Chamber team member announce winning ticket numbers to the those enjoying the evening in the patio environment. Masks are optional for those electing to remain indoors.
Join the York Area businesses as we show our appreciation to the educators of York County for all they have done over this past year. See you at Chances R for the 2020 Business After Hours Salute to Educators on Friday, April 23 beginning at 5 p.m.
Small Business Week is May 2–7. Rhonda Veleba has been busy lining up events that small businesses can take part in to enhance their business. Take the opportunity for an updated professional headshot Monday and Wednesday mornings at O’Hare Photography (sign-up link in on the Chamber website, https://yorkchamber.org/small-business-week/). We will host Let’s Connect on Tuesday, May 4 from 9-10:30 a.m. “Reflection and Transition” is our topic for the next Let’s Connect during Small Business Week. This event is for our Chamber members and provides an opportunity to network and share ideas through candid and supportive conversation. This one is at no cost. RSVP to any of us at the chamber kristak@yorkchamber.org or info@yorkchamber.org 402.362.5531 by April 30.
The Chamber is thrilled to launch the inaugural VIBE AT 5 on Thursday, May 6. Unwind the work week and celebrate small business at Advance Services, Inc. VIBE at 5 is your chance to engage with the hosting business, learn about their services and products while mingling with the community. Be sure to get this in your calendar. VIBE at 5 will be from 4:30–6:30 p.m. The Chamber Ambassadors will be out during Small Business Week connecting with businesses who opened or made changes during the past year. COVID really put a damper on visits last year and the Ambassadors plan to make up for that during this special week of highlighting small businesses.
Firecracker Frenzy fundraising efforts are well under way towards our goal of $25,000. The key to success of the event rests upon the financial support received from businesses, community organizations and individual donors. Firecracker Frenzy is completely self-funded through donations received from fundraising efforts. Firecracker Frenzy would not happen without financial support from the community. A fundraising letter was mailed out April 1 and Frenzy Committee members will begin making follow-up calls to that letter. I want to thank the community in advance for taking the time to review the letter and visit with committee members as they thoughtfully consider their donation.
New this year there has been an event T-shirt designed especially for Firecracker Frenzy. Individual Firecracker Frenzy shirts will available for purchase online at www.yorkchamber.org/firecracker-frenzy or at the Chamber office. The commemorative shirt will be printed on Bella+Canvas soft tri-blend. The Frenzy Committee has made the decision to offer shirts to those who donate $100 or more. The Frenzy Committee will be making plans to distribute donation boxes throughout town. If you have extra change at the register, we ask you to consider placing the donation in the Frenzy collection boxes. If you do not carry cash, and want to donate, you may do so using Venmo (@yorknechamber) or you can donate online at www.yorkchamber.org. The Chamber Board, staff and Firecracker Frenzy Committee are asking everyone countywide to consider a donation to this project, no matter what amount.