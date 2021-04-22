Chamber Chat: Salute to York County educators tonight

Firecracker Frenzy fundraising efforts are well under way towards our goal of $25,000. The key to success of the event rests upon the financial support received from businesses, community organizations and individual donors. Firecracker Frenzy is completely self-funded through donations received from fundraising efforts. Firecracker Frenzy would not happen without financial support from the community. A fundraising letter was mailed out April 1 and Frenzy Committee members will begin making follow-up calls to that letter. I want to thank the community in advance for taking the time to review the letter and visit with committee members as they thoughtfully consider their donation.

New this year there has been an event T-shirt designed especially for Firecracker Frenzy. Individual Firecracker Frenzy shirts will available for purchase online at www.yorkchamber.org/firecracker-frenzy or at the Chamber office. The commemorative shirt will be printed on Bella+Canvas soft tri-blend. The Frenzy Committee has made the decision to offer shirts to those who donate $100 or more. The Frenzy Committee will be making plans to distribute donation boxes throughout town. If you have extra change at the register, we ask you to consider placing the donation in the Frenzy collection boxes. If you do not carry cash, and want to donate, you may do so using Venmo (@yorknechamber) or you can donate online at www.yorkchamber.org. The Chamber Board, staff and Firecracker Frenzy Committee are asking everyone countywide to consider a donation to this project, no matter what amount.