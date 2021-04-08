Chamber Chat: Never too early for Firecracker Frenzy

It may only be April, but there is a lot happening in preparation for Firecracker Frenzy.
The 2021 York Chamber of Commerce fireworks display on Saturday, July 3, will be the 15th edition of the Firecracker Frenzy since its inception in 2007. Each year, we have been overwhelmed by the compliments concerning every aspect of the evening. We are asking that you mark your calendars and join us as we plan to make Firecracker Frenzy the very best in its 15-year history!
A fundraising goal of $25,000 has been established for the show and its associated expenses. The key to success of the event rests upon the financial support received from businesses, community organizations and individual donors. Firecracker Frenzy is completely self-funded through donations received from fundraising efforts. Firecracker Frenzy would not happen without financial support from the community.
New this year is the creation of an event T-shirt designed especially for Firecracker Frenzy. Individual Firecracker Frenzy T-shirts will available for purchase online at www.yorkchamber.org/firecracker-frenzy or at the Chamber office. The commemorative shirt will be printed on Bella+Canvas soft tri-blend. The Frenzy Committee has made the decision to offer T-shirts to those who donate $100 or more. The Chamber board, staff and Firecracker Frenzy Committee are asking everyone countywide to consider a donation to this project, no matter what amount.
The Frenzy Committee will be making plans to distribute donation boxes throughout town. If you have extra change at the register, we ask you consider placing the donation in the Frenzy collection boxes. If you do not carry cash, and want to donate, you may do so using Venmo (@yorknechamber) or you can donate online at www.yorkchamber.org.
I want to take a moment to thank the Chamber Firecracker Frenzy Committee: Sue Ann Romohr (chair) – Kirtsey’s Clothing & Gift Boutique; Gene Curtis – 104.9 Max/KOOL 103.5; Nancy Davidson – J & R Heating; Brynley De Reise – Grand Central Foods; Alison Graham – Ginny’s Hallmark; Dianna Groenke – Midwest Bank; Heather Hultgrien – Renewed Horizon; Marilyn Jackman – York Chamber Booster; Trent Linabery – Jones Insurance Group; Ray McKenna – Cornerstone Bank; Tony North – North Printing & Office Supply; Bob Sautter – York County Visitors Bureau; and Jack Vincent – York Chamber Booster. Please thank these folks when you see them and consider a donation to Firecracker Frenzy!
Two weeks from tonight, Friday, April 23, we will host the very popular Business After Hours Salute to Educators at Chances R Beer Garden and patio area. We want to host an event that is comfortable for all to enjoy. With that in mind, the Business After Hours will be a hybrid-style function. Those attending will come in the Beer Garden like usual, but then move through the area to the outdoor venue. Our team will set up the prize tables outside under our tents. This new set up will allow for everyone to comfortably look at all of the prizes they have the chance to win.
There will be a wonderful selection of complimentary appetizers (while supplies last) set up inside the beer garden. Patrons will have the opportunity to come and go from the outside to the buffet as well as for the bar service. The Chances R team felt this was a good way to help us maintain a comfortable event. Because the food and beverages will be offered inside, it should eliminate “tight quarters” that typically happen when the buffet tables are set up in the seating areas.
The commitment of the sponsors is what makes it possible for the Chamber and the Chamber Ambassadors to host the 2020 Salute to Educators Business After Hours. I want to say thank you to our Platinum Sponsor, Central Valley Ag; our Silver Sponsors, Advance Services, Inc, Cornerstone Bank, Kopcho’s Sanitation, Southeast Community College - York, and York General. Our Bronze Sponsors are AFLAC, Ameriprise Financial Services, Burnham Appraisal Co., Callahan Chiropractic, Green Realty and Auction, Harlow Homes, Kirtsey’s Clothing and Gift Boutique, Penney’s Tire and Auto, Woods Bros. Realty and York Ace Hardware.
We look forward to seeing you at Chances R for the 2020 Business After Hours Salute to Educators on Friday, April 23 beginning at 5 p.m.
The York Chamber of Commerce and York County Development Corporation will host a Lunch & Learn on April 20 from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., at the Holthus Convention Center. Our presenter will be Mike Henke and the topic is “The Total Experience: The New Wave of Customer Service.” See the flyer for details. We will serve an assortment of lunch boxes from Jimmy John’s. RSVP to hannahm@yorkchamber.org, call 402.362.5531, or register online at https://yorkchamber.org/lunchandlearn/.
Looking to May, the Chamber will be highlighting Small Business Week, May 2–7. Rhonda Veleba has been busy lining up events which small businesses can take part in to enhance their business. Take the opportunity for an updated professional headshot Monday and Wednesday mornings at O’Hare Photography (sign up link on Chamber Website https://yorkchamber.org/small-business-week/). Join us and your fellow chamber members for a Let’s Connect breakfast event Tuesday morning 9 a.m., at the York Country Club (RSVP to kristak@yorkchamber.org). Then round out the SBW celebrations at Advance Services, Inc. for our very first VIBE at FIVE networking social on Thursday. We look forward to seeing you during this important week of recognizing York’s local establishments!
The Chamber Team, Ambassadors, Board of Directors and Young Professionals continue to assist York General with their vaccination clinics each Thursday. I am thankful hospital officials have been comfortable working with our groups throughout this process. The number vaccinated each week is exciting and all of us associated with the Chamber are proud to be part of this large community effort.