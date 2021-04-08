Chamber Chat: Never too early for Firecracker Frenzy

The Frenzy Committee will be making plans to distribute donation boxes throughout town. If you have extra change at the register, we ask you consider placing the donation in the Frenzy collection boxes. If you do not carry cash, and want to donate, you may do so using Venmo (@yorknechamber) or you can donate online at www.yorkchamber.org .

Two weeks from tonight, Friday, April 23, we will host the very popular Business After Hours Salute to Educators at Chances R Beer Garden and patio area. We want to host an event that is comfortable for all to enjoy. With that in mind, the Business After Hours will be a hybrid-style function. Those attending will come in the Beer Garden like usual, but then move through the area to the outdoor venue. Our team will set up the prize tables outside under our tents. This new set up will allow for everyone to comfortably look at all of the prizes they have the chance to win.