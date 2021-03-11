Chamber Chat: March activities and Chamber assists with vaccination clinics

The weather last weekend certainly put a spring in my step. Opening the windows at home has been so refreshing. Another refreshing sign of spring is area families beginning to make plans for the summer months. The annual Youth Involvement Fair is the perfect opportunity for community members to see all that is available for children and families.
The Chamber and York Parks and Recreation will host the annual Youth Involvement Fair on Thursday, March 25, from 5-7 p.m. The evening is geared to the collection of registrations for children and family activities for the upcoming summer months. York Parks and Recreation will have the new Summer Guide on hand to distribute to event goers. In addition, the following businesses/organizations are ready to share all about their programs: Bethel Lutheran Church, Corteva Agriscience – Research, Cub Scout Pack 173, Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Kilgore Memorial Library, Kirby's School of Dance, Preschool Learning Academy of York – Downtown, The Leadership Center – Aurora, York Area Children's Museum, York Optimist Baseball, York County Extension/ 4-H, York Dolphins Swim Team, York High School Golf and Tennis, York Public Afterschool and Summer Program, York Dukes Boys Basketball, York High Fellowship of Christian Athletes and York Youth Soccer Association. If you are interested in having a booth at the Youth Involvement Fair, you can head to our website for information and a registration (https://yorkchamber.org/yif/). This year, Renewed Horizon will be the onsite food vendor for the event.
This community service event allows for families to take their time browsing and asking questions. The city auditorium is always filled with giggles and smiles as children see all the great things there are for them in the area.
York’s Young Professionals are busy for the month of March. On Friday, March 26 the group will be hosting a 5-point pitch tournament at York Elks Lodge. The fun gets started at 6:30 p.m. There will be a cash bar available and cash prizes will be awarded to the top three teams. The registration is $20 per team at start. Pre-register by March 25 by contacting Rhonda at rhondav@yorkchamber.org or call 402-362-5531. This tournament is open to everyone. On March 30, at Captain Red Beards, Young Professionals (YP) is hosting Tuesday Talks with a local leader. Arrive at 7 a.m., get a drink (complementary of YP if you are a member) and join YP downstairs to hear from business owner, Dr. Liz Papineau.
For the past three weeks, York General hosted vaccination clinics at York’s Holthus Convention Center. Prior to the location change, the team at York General met with the convention center staff and methodically set up the stations and the flow of the clinic. It was after that initial meeting, Jenny Obermier with York General contacted me to see if some of the Chamber organizations would be able to assist with the clinic. After visiting more with Jenny, it became clear that medical teams had the registration and shot area well under control. Where our assistance was needed was getting people to the front door from their cars, escorting individuals once inside and just visiting with people. I told her we are good at driving, guiding and talking.
Our first call was to Klein’s Blue River Power and Rental to see if we could work out a cost share arrangement to use golf carts. The crew at Klein’s is passionate to do what they can to get us on the other side of the pandemic and they said this is a way for them to assist in that effort. So, when you see the golf carts shuttling community members to and from the convention center, Klein’s are who you want to thank for that. From there we put together a list of what was needed and in no time members of “Our Core Groups,” the Chamber Board, Chamber Ambassadors and the Young Professionals filled most of the available spaces. The first week saw team members from Nebraska Public Power District finish filling up the open spaces. Now just three weeks in, we are seeing spouses of our core groups reach out to see if they can serve as well. The Chamber Board, Ambassadors and Young Professionals along with other are proud to assist in the effort as it moves us one step closer to normal life.