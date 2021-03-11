Chamber Chat: March activities and Chamber assists with vaccination clinics

Our first call was to Klein’s Blue River Power and Rental to see if we could work out a cost share arrangement to use golf carts. The crew at Klein’s is passionate to do what they can to get us on the other side of the pandemic and they said this is a way for them to assist in that effort. So, when you see the golf carts shuttling community members to and from the convention center, Klein’s are who you want to thank for that. From there we put together a list of what was needed and in no time members of “Our Core Groups,” the Chamber Board, Chamber Ambassadors and the Young Professionals filled most of the available spaces. The first week saw team members from Nebraska Public Power District finish filling up the open spaces. Now just three weeks in, we are seeing spouses of our core groups reach out to see if they can serve as well. The Chamber Board, Ambassadors and Young Professionals along with other are proud to assist in the effort as it moves us one step closer to normal life.