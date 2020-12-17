Chamber Chat: Finishing up 2020 strong

There are two more opportunities for families to take kiddos to see Santa at his Holiday Hut. He will be ready to visit children and families Saturday and Sunday (12/19-20) from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Santa’s Holiday Hut is located at York’s Kilgore Memorial Library. We are encouraging families to wait in their cars or browse in the library. This will help eliminate lines. All of us here at the Chamber along with Santa want families to have a safe and enjoyable experience while visiting Santa. A list of Santa’s hours is located here: https://yorkchamber.org/santa-hut/.

With all the excitement of 2020 coming to a close, we haven’t forgotten about getting ready for 2021. Our team has been busy meeting with various committees throughout this last quarter planning our January and February events. We are thankful for the hard work our committees contribute as we put final touches on events and programs.

After several meetings with our Ag Committee and the Chamber Executive Committee, we did make the decision to cancel the 2021 York Ag Expo. We are unable to include some of the components that partnering organizations bring to the two-day show. The Ag Show Committee feels very strongly that we continue to put forth a quality show for both the vendors and attendees. We are looking forward to hosting York’s Ag Expo January 6 and 7, 2022.