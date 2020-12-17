Chamber Chat: Finishing up 2020 strong

I will have to say this year’s Holiday Rewards Program will rank as one of the best. We all were expecting a lower turnout of entries. I will tell you -- we were very wrong. The York community has definitely been supporting local businesses this holiday season. On Small Business Saturday we had a good feeling about the holiday shopping season as we watched shoppers go in and out of stores. I was thrilled to see some “regular” faces bringing in their receipts but I also enjoyed meeting several new people. Some have been in York a long time and some are new to the community. Congratulations to the Holiday Rewards winners and THANK YOU to everyone that continues to support local this holiday season.
As a reminder, this is the last weekend prior to Christmas and area shops are poised and ready to help you with those last-minute gifts. York retailers are offering Sunday hours this weekend. We have a list of the businesses that contacted us about their Sunday hours. You can find that list at: https://yorkchamber.org/sunday-hours/. The Chamber office will be open from 12–2 on Sunday, December 20 if you would like to purchase Chamber checks. In addition, York News-Times wants to remind everyone the BUY LOCAL GIFT CARD page is another safe option for you. Simply use this link to purchase gift cards on-line: https://localbusiness.lee.net/york-news-times.
There are two more opportunities for families to take kiddos to see Santa at his Holiday Hut. He will be ready to visit children and families Saturday and Sunday (12/19-20) from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Santa’s Holiday Hut is located at York’s Kilgore Memorial Library. We are encouraging families to wait in their cars or browse in the library. This will help eliminate lines. All of us here at the Chamber along with Santa want families to have a safe and enjoyable experience while visiting Santa. A list of Santa’s hours is located here: https://yorkchamber.org/santa-hut/.
With all the excitement of 2020 coming to a close, we haven’t forgotten about getting ready for 2021. Our team has been busy meeting with various committees throughout this last quarter planning our January and February events. We are thankful for the hard work our committees contribute as we put final touches on events and programs.
After several meetings with our Ag Committee and the Chamber Executive Committee, we did make the decision to cancel the 2021 York Ag Expo. We are unable to include some of the components that partnering organizations bring to the two-day show. The Ag Show Committee feels very strongly that we continue to put forth a quality show for both the vendors and attendees. We are looking forward to hosting York’s Ag Expo January 6 and 7, 2022.
On the heels of the Ag Show is the annual Home and Garden Show. Our committee meeting centered mainly on booth and table placement that would allow for a safe environment. York’s FFA will once again hold their pancake feed. Donations are appreciated. Mark your calendar for February 19 and 20, 2021 and we will be getting a lot more details out soon!
Last month, Hannah reached out to our membership and asked them to recommend candidates for the various awards that are given at our annual banquet. We were overwhelmed with the number of recommendations that came forward. The banquet is a time set aside for us to come together with our members to share about the past year’s successes. Even through a pandemic, there are things to highlight. From here we got to work on the behind-the-scenes details. Hannah, Kristie and I met with the convention center and the caterers for the banquet and worked through scenarios and options so we are able to offer a safe and enjoyable event.
I know I say this all the time, but I am thankful to live in York. The sense of community is strong and genuine here and for that, I am thankful. I wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and pray for a safe and healthy season for all.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!