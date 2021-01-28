Chamber Chat: 2021 Home and Garden Show

The Chamber Team is looking forward to hosting this year’s Home and Garden Show at York’s Holthus Convention Center February 19 and 20. The Home Show Committee has incorporated a few things that I am sure many of you will appreciate.
In this year of COVID, we know there has been a lot of cleaning and purging going on in homes around York County. With that in mind, we have made arrangements to have two opportunities for residents to safely dispose of their items.
On Friday, February 19 from 3 – 6 p.m., the Shred-It truck will be on site to assist homeowners with safely disposing of their financial and medical records. It can be very tempting to just throw these items in the trash, but experts warn us that there are people out there that are just waiting get your information. Protecting your financial and medical privacy is very important to the Shred-It truck sponsors (Union Bank & Trust and York General along with H & R Block and York State Bank). There will be representatives from Union Bank and Chamber Ambassadors on hand to assist you with getting your items out of your car and to the shred truck.
Going one-step further to assist families with their clearing out projects, Goodwill of York’s parent company, Lincoln Goodwill, will have a donation truck at the convention center on Saturday, February 20 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Goodwill officials have stated, “We can accept all items that meet our standards, including furniture! Here’s a link to a list of items we do and don’t accept: https://lincolngoodwill.org/donate/what-to-donate/”. Once again, there will be Chamber volunteers on hand to help you get your items to the donation truck.
That is just what is going on in the parking lots. Inside the convention center there is a lot more happening! We invite you to hop on one of the golf cart shuttles and enjoy the car to door service that has become a staple of this show. Klein’s Blue River Power & Rental have been providing the carts for this service since we began hosting the show at the convention center.
I am sure this will come as no surprise to anyone, there will be a few changes once you come through the doors of the convention center. There will be specific doors for entry and exit and they will be clearly marked for everyone. The City of York’s mask mandate will still be in effect and we ask those attending to please have their mask with them. In addition, the convention center’s policy is to temperature check all those that enter the building. One of our volunteers will wrist band those who have been temperature checked so all can move comfortably around the building.
All those attending will be guided through the lobby exhibits first, then in to the main exhibit hall through the north doors. Once inside, you will find wide aisles that will accommodate “head-to-head” traffic flow. All guests attending the show are encouraged to take their time and visit all the exhibitors displaying at the show. There are quite a few exhibitors signed up and we have a listing at www.yorkchamber.org/event/home-garden-show.
Again this year, Valentino’s To-Go will be the on-site food vendor for the show. They will be serving in the north dining room both days. York High School FFA students and sponsors will be hosting the very popular pancake feed on Saturday morning from 8 – 11 a.m. Your donations will be greatly appreciated. Attendees will notice a slight change in the north dining room as well. This year, there will be smaller tables available with seating for 4 or 6. This will help our volunteers as they sanitize after each family is finished with their meal.
The Chamber team, Home Show Committee and the convention center staff have been working hard to use the guidelines we have been provided to safely offer the exhibitors and the community this event. We are looking forward to seeing you February 19 and 20 for the Annual Home and Garden Show.
One other quick reminder. The first Let’s Connect of 2021 will be held February 2 at Pizza Hut beginning at 2 p.m. The topic is “Finding the Value Within” whether that’s within your business, another local business, or in our community. We’re excited to hear what offerings there are and how we all can help troubleshoot! Space is limited to the first 30 RSVPs. Please share with all your team members and contact Rhonda (rhondav@yorkchamber.org) to let us know who will be attending. We look forward to connecting with you!