Chamber Chat: 2021 Home and Garden Show

That is just what is going on in the parking lots. Inside the convention center there is a lot more happening! We invite you to hop on one of the golf cart shuttles and enjoy the car to door service that has become a staple of this show. Klein’s Blue River Power & Rental have been providing the carts for this service since we began hosting the show at the convention center.

I am sure this will come as no surprise to anyone, there will be a few changes once you come through the doors of the convention center. There will be specific doors for entry and exit and they will be clearly marked for everyone. The City of York’s mask mandate will still be in effect and we ask those attending to please have their mask with them. In addition, the convention center’s policy is to temperature check all those that enter the building. One of our volunteers will wrist band those who have been temperature checked so all can move comfortably around the building.