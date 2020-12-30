Chamber Chat: 2021 here we come…ready or not

The Chamber plans to start the year off celebrating the successes of 2020 at the annual banquet. Last month, the membership recommended several candidates for the various awards that are given throughout the evening. The response was overwhelming with the number of recommendations that came forward. Ballots were prepared and the voting was completed, and now Hannah is preparing the design for the awards. This year’s annual banquet will be Tuesday, January 19 at York’s Holthus Convention Center. Our time together will begin with a social hour prior to a delicious meal prepared by Kerry’s of McCool.
Our team felt it important that all those attending are comfortable throughout the evening. With that in mind, Hannah, Kristie and I met with the convention center and the caterers for the banquet and worked through scenarios and options so we are able to offer a safe and enjoyable event. I am sure those attending will notice and appreciate the efforts all those involved have put into place.
After dinner, we will honor several businesses and individuals for the accomplishments and commitment to the community. Carrie Colburn, 2020 president, will offer her reflection of this past year and thank the outgoing board members for their service. Tod Riley, the 2021 incoming-president, will then share his vision for the year. Tod and I then have the honor of announcing those that will be honored for: Business Legends, Small Business of the Year, Focus on York Award, Chamber Service Award, Woman Owned Business of the Year, Hometown Hero, Community Service Award, and Hub Foster Lifetime Achievement Award.
I invite you to attend the annual banquet that will be held Tuesday, January 19. Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m., with dinner served at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $23 and can be purchased online at: https://yorkchamber.org/chamber-banquet/ or you can contact our office at 402-362-5531. We are looking forward to you joining us for this annual celebration.
I wanted to give a quick reminder that we did make the decision to cancel the 2021 York Ag Expo. We are unable to include some of the components that partnering organizations bring to the two-day show. The Ag Show committee feels very strongly that we continue to put forth a quality show for both the vendors and attendees. We are looking forward to hosting York’s Ag Expo January 6 and 7, 2022.
The Home Show, on the other hand, is still a go! Exhibitors have been registering daily for this show. Our committee is working closely with the convention center team so we are able to offer a fabulous community event while working within the guidelines that have been stated. Our two groups have come up with some very creative ways for the show to take place. Those attending and exhibiting will appreciate the efforts, I am sure.
One of the highlights of the show is the FFA pancake feed. We were thrilled when organizers confirmed they will once again hold this community favorite. This hardworking group of students is looking forward to serving you a great breakfast and donations will be appreciated. Mark your calendar for February 19 and 20, 2021 for York’s Home and Garden Show.
With the new year, the team at the Chamber is looking forward to connecting with our members in person again. We will continue to host “Let’s Connect” programs throughout the year. In addition, our team is working with several of our partners on community events for 2021.
As I close, please allow me a few moments to thank those that have terms ending on the Chamber Board. Their dedication to the Chamber as well as their leadership, has been an important component to our growth. Thank you to Alison Graham – Ginny’s Hallmark and Mike Cloninger – Champion Home Builders for all you have done these past three years. Your commitment to engaging your team members has strengthened the community. Thank you, Don Swanson – Central Valley Ag, for the 10 years that you served on the Board and Executive Committee. Your vision for the organization will have lasting effects for years to come. I personally appreciate your mentorship and the encouragement you had for continued professional development. Carrie Colburn – York News Times, will serve as Past President during 2021. I cannot say enough how thankful I am for Carrie’s leadership in 2020. The year changed on a dime constantly, and her ability to help us focus on the now all the while preparing for the next turn, helped us in our commitment to our membership and our community to keep moving forward.
Rhonda, Hannah, Kristie and myself want to wish everyone a Happy New Year as we look forward to working and serving with you all in 2021!