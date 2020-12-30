Chamber Chat: 2021 here we come…ready or not

As I close, please allow me a few moments to thank those that have terms ending on the Chamber Board. Their dedication to the Chamber as well as their leadership, has been an important component to our growth. Thank you to Alison Graham – Ginny’s Hallmark and Mike Cloninger – Champion Home Builders for all you have done these past three years. Your commitment to engaging your team members has strengthened the community. Thank you, Don Swanson – Central Valley Ag, for the 10 years that you served on the Board and Executive Committee. Your vision for the organization will have lasting effects for years to come. I personally appreciate your mentorship and the encouragement you had for continued professional development. Carrie Colburn – York News Times, will serve as Past President during 2021. I cannot say enough how thankful I am for Carrie’s leadership in 2020. The year changed on a dime constantly, and her ability to help us focus on the now all the while preparing for the next turn, helped us in our commitment to our membership and our community to keep moving forward.