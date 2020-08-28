Celebrate York’s 150th Birthday Sept. 10-13

I know we have been stuck in a time warp for the past six months, but that hasn’t stopped our office team and area organizations from planning Yorkfest activities.
There will be several of the community favorites this year. There will also be some beloved events that will not be held this year. The organizations that opted to not host their events spent a lot of time in discussion before making the decision to cancel. As most people will tell you, as soon as a publication goes to print, there will undoubtedly be changes.
The Yorkfest booklet that the York News-Times produces is no exception. I wanted to briefly note a few cancellations that have come in since we published the Yorkfest booklet. On Saturday, Sept. 12, there are three events that will not take place. They are the Fireman’s Pancake Feed, the Eagles’ Bloody Mary Bar and the Floats after the Floats. On Sunday, the Knights of Columbus have elected to not host their breakfast. As of this writing, these have been the only adjustments to the schedule.
Let’s take a few minutes to highlight the events that will take place during the four-day birthday celebration for York. Throughout the entire weekend, York’s Young Professionals will host a virtual tour of York County. They will be providing the information for that soon.
Thursday, Sept. 10, the celebration kicks off with a good old-fashioned birthday party complete with party games. The activities for the family fun night will take place in the area of Seventh and Nebraska/Grant. The Chamber team will be hosting good old-fashioned birthday games. There will be a ring toss, pin the tail on the donkey, a cake walk, an obstacle course and there will be sidewalk art taking place. All of the games will be individualized for those participating.
York County Relay for Life will have a food booth on the corner of Sixth and Nebraska. This will be in conjunction with the Farmers Market that will take place on the north side of the library. The Crossroads Christian Motorcycle Riders will be serving root beer floats and the Chamber will be handing out cake pops prepared by Little Oven Creations. Both the floats and cake pops will be available while supplies last.
York Parks and Recreation will be opening the time capsule that was buried 50 years ago. This has been a long-awaited unveiling and Cheree Folts cannot wait to have the community see what is inside it. Capping off the night, Champion Homes will host the 1-mile Family Fun Run. The run will take place on Nebraska Avenue after the time capsule is opened.
Friday’s festivities get started with the 2020 Mayoral Prayer Breakfast at 6:30 a.m., on Sept. 11 at Chances R. This will be a time of prayer for the leaders and community of York, Nebraska. Pricing: Individual tickets - $12; table host (seats 8) - $250. For more info, contact BRoyal@cornerstoneconnect.com. To be invoiced or questions on billing, please contact info@yorkchamber.org. Ron Brown with Kingdom Sports will be this year’s speaker. Brown is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Hall of Champions and a former Nebraska FCA Director. Reservations are needed by Sept. 4.
The committee that has been organizing the Coronation Luncheon invites you to make your reservations with the Chamber office. Coronation will take place at York Country Club on Friday, Sept. 11, beginning at noon and the cost is $15 per person. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to email their reservation and arrange payment with Kristie Richert by contacting her at kristiner@yorkchamber.org or call 402-362-5531. Reservations are needed by Sept. 4.
Friday, from 3 to 6 p.m., stop over at the Coldwell Banker NHS Real Estate Offices and indulge yourself with a funnel cake from the Boy Scout Troop # 173. The first 100 funnel cake 4” sliders are free compliments of Coldwell Banker NHS Real Estate. Friday evening festivities will shift up to East Hill Park where the YHS Booster Club will host a burger feed prior to the Homecoming football game against McCook. During halftime, York Parks and Recreation will have a kids’ 100-yard dash.
Saturday morning, we get things started with breakfast from Boom Eatery. York’s Young Professionals have arranged for the professional food truck to be parked at Sixth and Lincoln Ave to serve up both breakfast and lunch! A portion of proceeds will go towards supporting the York Young Professionals. The Street Fair will take place from 9–1 on Sixth Street between Lincoln and Grant Avenues. The distancing guidelines that have been provided for Farmers Market setup will be used. There has been great response from vendors and due to distancing guidelines, so we may have to cut off registrations soon. The crew at Mogul’s will once again be hosting the annual car show beginning at 9 a.m.
The highlight of Yorkfest, the Grand Parade, will get started at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 12. York is in Phase III of the reopening process of COVID and the DHM Order does not allow for a traditional parade. It does, however, allow for a procession of vehicles that can be viewed by attendees in or on their personal vehicles. The parade route will be extended to go from curve to curve. This will allow for enough room for everyone to be comfortably spaced throughout the route.
After the parade head to the Elks Lodge for their Sloppy Joe Feed. This is always an annual favorite for the community. Also following the parade, the Wild Hawgs will be registering riders who want to take part in the Yorkfest Poker Run. This civic group organizes rides to give back to the community. This year, the Poker Run proceeds will help raise money for the Peyton Parker Lane Playground, an all-inclusive playground. They welcome any and all who would like to help build this playground so all children can play together.
New this year, there will be a Family Mini-Golf-O-Rama hosted by Renewed Horizons and York Country Club. This outdoor event will be a fun opportunity for everyone of all ages to take part in. The practice green at York Country Club will be transformed in to a mini-golf course and participants will be challenged to putt through the 9-hole course. The cost to participate is $5 per person.
The annual Skate Contest will once again take place at the Skate Park located in Harrison Park. Eric Eckert, contest organizer, enjoys seeing the growth in some of the participants from year to year in addition to welcoming new skaters.
Saturday wraps up with a peaceful bike ride through the Beaver Creek Trail system. York Parks and Recreation’s Annual Bike at Nite welcomes families to take the opportunity to become familiar with the city’s fantastic trail system.
To finish off the weekend of activities, York Parks and Recreation will host the annual Co-Ed Sand Volleyball Tournament at East Hill Park on Sunday, Sept. 13.
The Chamber is looking forward to Yorkfest weekend even though it looks a little different than it has in the past. Our office and the other organizations that are hosting activities having been working diligently to provide fun and safe events for all to enjoy. Come and celebrate York’s 150th Birthday with us during Yorkfest 2020!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!