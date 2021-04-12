Business Beat: York Dental Arts to change hands in June

Scott Wieting, DDS along with his wife Diane and baby daughter Lisa arrived in York in June of 1979 to start his dental career. In the past 42 years, the Wietings raised three children who are now grown and pursuing their own dreams and raising their own families.
Wieting will now pass the baton to another young dentist who is looking for his own path as he is selling his York Dental Arts practice to Jesse Carr, DDS. Carr will take the helm in June of this year and will remain at the same location on the corner of 6th Street and Platte Avenue.
“As Diane and I began to confront our inevitable transition we were determined to find a young dentist whose values and goals were similar to our own,” said Wieting. “Someone that would not only respect our staff but would also respect our patients and make their oral health his top priority.”
“Dr. Carr and his wife Christa were searching for a family-friendly progressive community to build a practice and raise their three young boys,” he added. “We felt very fortunate that they have chosen York to make their home.”
Carr is a Seward native having graduated from Seward High School in 2001. He went on to attend Wayne State College in the RHOP program. The Rural Health Opportunities Program is a special cooperative program between Wayne State College and the University of Nebraska Medical Center designed to meet the need for quality medical care in rural communities.
After his undergraduate years at Wayne, he then went on to attend the University of Nebraska Dental School graduating in 2008. He moved to West Point, Nebraska where he has been practicing for the past 13 years.
Looking to own his own practice, Carr and Christa began looking for the right kind of community to raise their family. “York was on the short list,” said Carr. He ended up calling Wieting to gauge whether he was interested in selling his practice.
“It was perfect timing,” said Wieting. “We decided it wasn’t going to happen again and we just ended up having the same values and interests and the transition should be a smooth one.”
As noted earlier the Carrs have three sons; Caleb who is six, Reid who is four and Jaxson coming in at age two. Besides chasing those three around, Carr is an avowed outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing along with an occasional round of golf. Christa is a registered pharmacist.
“We are looking forward to becoming involved in the York community,” said Carr who also mentioned he will be looking forward to the transition from his Bluejay roots to becoming a York Duke.
“Diane and I are so grateful for the support of the York community,” said Wieting. “We will continue to cherish the friendships we’ve made into this next phase of our life. We feel incredibly fortunate that we can move forward knowing that our staff and many, many patients are in excellent hands.”
“We hope everyone will welcome Jesse, Christa and their boys to York Dental Arts and our wonderful community.”
New board member at York General
York General announces the appointment of a new member to its Board of Directors as well as the full slate of officers and board members. Joining the Board of Directors is Jane Jensen.
Jensen is a native of York, Nebraska, and is a graduate of the University of Nebraska Lincoln, where she obtained her BA and BS in Spanish and Psychology, with a pre-med course of study. She is the executive secretary for JLC Incorporated, and her job duties include accounting, payroll and human resources, along with other various administrative tasks.
Prior to Jensen Lumber, Jensen worked as a Claims representative for the Social Security Administration. She and her husband, Drew have four sons (18, 17, 15, 15) who all attend York High School.
Jensen currently serves as president for CASA for York County Board of Directors and is an active CASA volunteer. She also is on the boards of Renewed Horizon, York Chamber of Commerce, and York County Development Corporation. She moves to the York General Board of Directors from the York General Advisory board. She and her family attend church at Emmanuel Lutheran here in York.
Jensen stated, “I’ve enjoyed returning to my hometown and being a part of the York community as an adult and a parent, and I appreciate more now all the community has to offer. I look forward to serving on the York General board and hope to contribute to ensure York continues to have access to quality local healthcare.”
York General Board Members include: President Charles Harris, Vice President Kelly Thomas, Treasurer Kris Holoch, Secretary Shirley Witte, Mitch Bartholomew, Terri Carlson, Steve Ermer, Cy North, Candy Otte, Sally Ruben, Don Swanson, and Brady Fickenscher, MD.
“We are excited to have Jane join our Board of Directors," said Jim Ulrich, York General CEO. "She joins our organization at an exciting time as York General continues to move forward in offering local access to a wide array of quality health care services. This access to services will also include our new interstate building project, set to open in the spring of this year.
“We continue to build relationships with our community and the surrounding area for the improvement of health and the delivery of quality care. Jane is familiar with York General because she grew up here in York and through her positions on our Advisory Board and other community organizations. Moving to our Board of Directors is a natural step, and we look forward to her input, insight, and perspective in her full board capacity."
Harris concluded “I am pleased that Jane has agreed to serve on the York General Board; and I am confident that she will provide valuable perspective as we move forward.”
Dr. Fickenscher awarded scholarship
Dr. Jillian Fickenscher, who is on staff at the York Medical Clinic, was recently awarded at Charles F. Ashby, MD Scholarship.
The Charles F. Ashby, MD, Scholarship is made possible by a donation from Mrs. Jean Ashby and family. Dr. Ashby was a charter and 60-year member of the Nebraska Academy of Family Physicians and served the Academy in many roles including President (1964) and the Nebraska Family Physician of the Year (1992).
Dr. Ashby continued the tradition of a "Dr. Ashby in Fillmore County" since 1885, following in the footsteps of his father and great-uncle. He was active in state and local affairs, medical society affiliations, community and public service and was often recognized for charitable work and philanthropic activities.
Dr. Fickenscher, a York County native, returned to York with her husband, Brady who is also a physician at the York Medical Clinic.
She sees patients at the clinic, the hospital and emergency room. She also practices obstetrics and delivers babies along with her other duties. She also is involved in the York community in several different ways.
“I think these examples of living, working in and serving your small town is the epitome of rural family medicine”, said Dr. Fickenscher. “For those opportunities I am very grateful.”
