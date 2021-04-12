Business Beat: York Dental Arts to change hands in June

After his undergraduate years at Wayne, he then went on to attend the University of Nebraska Dental School graduating in 2008. He moved to West Point, Nebraska where he has been practicing for the past 13 years.

Looking to own his own practice, Carr and Christa began looking for the right kind of community to raise their family. “York was on the short list,” said Carr. He ended up calling Wieting to gauge whether he was interested in selling his practice.

“It was perfect timing,” said Wieting. “We decided it wasn’t going to happen again and we just ended up having the same values and interests and the transition should be a smooth one.”

As noted earlier the Carrs have three sons; Caleb who is six, Reid who is four and Jaxson coming in at age two. Besides chasing those three around, Carr is an avowed outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing along with an occasional round of golf. Christa is a registered pharmacist.

“We are looking forward to becoming involved in the York community,” said Carr who also mentioned he will be looking forward to the transition from his Bluejay roots to becoming a York Duke.