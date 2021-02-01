Business Beat: Richert takes over at York Community Foundation

Going one-step further to assist families with their clearing out projects, Goodwill of York’s parent company, Lincoln Goodwill, will have a donation truck at the convention center on Saturday, February 20 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Goodwill officials have stated,

Here’s a link to a list of items that Goodwill will accept and won’t accept: https://lincolngoodwill.org/donate/what-to-donate/. Once again, there will be Chamber volunteers on hand to help you get your items to the donation truck.

Mogul also said that golf cart shuttles furnished by Klein’s Blue River Power & Rental will also be there again this year to give show goers a ride to and from the parking lot.

“There will be specific doors for entry and exit and they will be clearly marked for everyone. The City of York’s mask mandate will still be in effect and we ask those attending to please have their mask with them,” said Mogul. In addition, the convention center’s policy is to temperature check all those that enter the building. Chamber volunteers will wrist band those who have been temperature checked so all can move comfortably around the building.