Business Beat: Richert takes over at York Community Foundation

When Therese Swanson, Executive Director for the York Community Foundation (YCF) decided to step down after five years at the helm, the YCF board of directors didn’t have to look too far to find her replacement. Kristie Richert, who has spent the past 3 ½ years as the administrative assistant for the York Area Chamber of Commerce, has been named the new YCF Executive Director. As the YCF office is housed along with the chamber, Richert only had to move a couple of offices down the hallway.
While enjoying the position immensely Swanson said, “It was time to be a caregiver for my Mom.” She will move her mother from Osmond, Nebraska to the Swanson home in Omaha this week. Swanson has been a York resident for the past 11 years where her husband Don serves as the CFO for Central Valley Ag. Don will continue in his position with CVA and commute to their new Omaha home on weekends.
Swanson said she enjoyed serving in the director position. “There were so many things,” said Swanson. “From getting more involved in the community to getting to know the people involved with the Foundation. I very much enjoyed the scholarship process and the people involved with that along with the grant processes.”
“The Board of Directors was wonderful to work with,” she added. “There are so many generous people and the work has been inspiring.”
For her part, Richert is looking forward to following in Swanson’s footsteps. Her duties include handling the day-to-day accounting for the Foundation and being the contact person for memorials and taking care of the Book of Living Gifts. She will also take care of the scholarship applications that come through the Foundation and the disbursements to those students who earn the scholarships.
“Therese was so organized and has left fantastic notes,” said Richert. “I’m familiar with the duties this position entails, and I can handle the flexibility that the position sometimes requires. It will be more responsibility but will be a nice change for me. I’ll still be in close contact with everyone here at the office which I enjoy.”
Richert and family moved to York about 2 ½ years ago from the Gresham area. Her husband Keith farms there, and the couple has kept busy with their four children. Daughter Taylor is gone from home and works in Omaha. Son Zach turns 19 tomorrow (Wednesday) and is a student at SCC in Beatrice. Still at home and attending Trinity Lutheran School in Waco is daughter Ava who is in 8th grade and Mathias who attends 4th grade.
Richert said she will still find time to volunteer for some of the Chamber activities that up to now she helped plan and execute. “Ava liked to help me with some of those activities and we still plan on volunteering in the future,” said Richert.
“The York Community Foundation certainly appreciates Therese’s contributions and commitment to the Foundation for these past five years,” said Kris Holoch, President of the YCF Board of Directors. “She has done a wonderful job for the Foundation and we know that Kristie will also do a great job going forward. If anyone needs or would desire more information about the York Community Foundation, we encourage them to contact Kristie at the Chamber office.”
York Home Show to be a safe one
This year’s Home and Garden Show at York’s Holthus Convention Center will be held February 19 and 20. In visiting with Madonna Mogul, York Chamber executive director this past week she emphasized this year’s show will have some changes which will ensure all attendees will have a good time and still be safe.
“On Friday, February 19 from 3 – 6 p.m., the Shred-It truck will be on site to assist homeowners with safely disposing of their financial and medical records,” said Mogul. “Protecting your financial and medical privacy is very important to the Shred-It truck sponsors (Union Bank & Trust and York General along with H & R Block and York State Bank). There will be representatives from Union Bank and Chamber Ambassadors on hand to assist you with getting your items out of your car and to the shred truck.”
Mogul also said that with the pandemic in full gear most of the last year, a lot of people have been doing some serious cleaning and downsizing closets and storage spaces.
Going one-step further to assist families with their clearing out projects, Goodwill of York’s parent company, Lincoln Goodwill, will have a donation truck at the convention center on Saturday, February 20 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Goodwill officials have stated,
Here’s a link to a list of items that Goodwill will accept and won’t accept: https://lincolngoodwill.org/donate/what-to-donate/. Once again, there will be Chamber volunteers on hand to help you get your items to the donation truck.
Mogul also said that golf cart shuttles furnished by Klein’s Blue River Power & Rental will also be there again this year to give show goers a ride to and from the parking lot.
“There will be specific doors for entry and exit and they will be clearly marked for everyone. The City of York’s mask mandate will still be in effect and we ask those attending to please have their mask with them,” said Mogul. In addition, the convention center’s policy is to temperature check all those that enter the building. Chamber volunteers will wrist band those who have been temperature checked so all can move comfortably around the building.
Again this year, Valentino’s To-Go will be the on-site food vendor for the show. They will be serving in the north dining room both days. York High School FFA students and sponsors will be hosting the very popular pancake feed on Saturday morning from 8 – 11 a.m. Donations will be greatly appreciated. Attendees will notice a slight change in the north dining room as well. This year, there will be smaller tables available with seating for 4 or 6. This will help volunteers as they sanitize after each family is finished with their meal.
Mogul said she realizes some people won’t be comfortable attending this year but again emphasized everything possible is being done to keep everyone safe. “We’ll welcome them back next year,” she said.
What the Heck:
It must have been something in the air on Sunday. Linda and I ran into Lincoln Sunday afternoon to do a little antiquing and picking as I was going a little stir crazy after being cooped up all day Saturday. (No grandkid ballgames for the first Saturday in a while). In case you didn’t know, I’m not very good at sitting in one spot for very long.
Coming home, there had to be at least 12-15 vehicles that were stopped and pulled over along the interstate. Some were abandoned, some had a service truck there working on them, one was getting gas poured into her tank and at least one had a vehicle there being jumped with battery cables trying to pump power back into a dead battery.
Linda and I do a lot of long distance driving in a year’s time and I can’t imagine heading out in a vehicle that isn’t road worthy. Hopefully, they all got helped and made it on their way safely.