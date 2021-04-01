Business Beat: Reinke recognizes Turning Point Irrigation with dealer awards

Reinke Manufacturing, a global leader in irrigation systems and technology, has recognized Turning Point Irrigation in York as a top five dealer in territory sales and a Silver Pride award in recognition of their success last year.
“We are proud to honor the team at Turning Point Irrigation with these awards,” said Chris Roth, Reinke president. “They’ve shown a great deal of dedication, working hard to support their growers. We appreciate those efforts as Reinke continues to develop and implement irrigation equipment and technology designed to increase agriculture production.”
Reinke dealerships from across the United States and Canada come together annually for the company’s sales convention. This year, they gathered virtually to recognize select Reinke dealers for their hard work and commitment to the higher standards of being 100% Reinke Certified. Dealers and Reinke leaders discussed the new products and initiatives from the past year, including the introduction of ESAC, SAC VRI and the Maintenance-Free Bearing as well as the partnership with CropX to empower growers with the world’s finest irrigation scheduling tools.
The Reinke Pride awards are determined as part of an incentive program that distinguishes superior achievement levels according to an evaluation based on a dealership’s exterior and interior housekeeping and maintenance, indoor and outdoor displays, safety, retail environment, merchandising, professionalism, promotions, event participation and market share.
To speak with Turning Point Irrigation, call 402-362-6607. The office is located at 3221 N. Lincoln Ave - Suite A, York.
With hundreds of dealers in more than 40 countries, Reinke Manufacturing is the world's largest privately held manufacturer of center pivot and lateral move irrigation systems.
York Country Club membership promotion continuing
The York Country Club is continuing a new membership promotion that started last year in 2020 and will continue this year. The intention of the new POD system is three-fold: Increase membership at YCC, decrease dues for current and new members coming on and help the revenue stream for the club. So, if you’re reading this and have always desired a chance to golf full-time at YCC, there is no better time to join.
The York Country Club has always been an important part of the York community and this program hopefully will insure that continues in the years to come according to YCC officials.
Basically, the program revolves around a POD of three. A current local member of YCC and two new members in one of the following categories of membership, full member, single, senior, young professional or junior. Depending on where you fall in these categories, your dues to belong to the club would decrease for the next three years from 31% to 43% each month.
The non-member can be anyone that is not currently in any membership level within YCC, regardless of how long they have not been part of the YCC membership. If you were a member ten years ago and make the decision to join again, you would be eligible for this membership promotion.
This signed agreement would be in effect for 36 months starting when the new member signs up and at the end of that time period, each of the three members of the POD would have two choices: return to full membership status or initiate a new POD with two new members and continue the discounted dues structure.
So, how to get started? If you know someone that is a current member of the York Country Club, reach out to them. Otherwise, contact Frankie Sandall, office manager at the York Country Club at 402-362-3720 and she can provide help or a provide a contact. She would also be able to provide any other answers to questions you might have.
If you are interested in golf it behooves you to find out more. Call today.
Helicopter Drop Easter Egg Hunt
J & R Heating & Air Conditioning and the Wessels Living History Farm is presentinga Helicopter Easter Egg Drop. The Easter celebration will be at Wessels Living History Farm on Saturday, April 3rd from 1-4pm.
There will be food, games, face painting, pony rides, an obstacle course, music, farm tours, dancers, prizes, raffles, bubbles, a fire engine & of course a helicopter Easter egg hunt with over 10,000 eggs! Too many fun Easter activities to list them all! Take pictures with the Easter Bunny, participate in the Easter Parade & watch Kirby's School of Dance perform. Load up the kids and see you there.
What the Heck: You know. I thought I picked up all the leaves and sticks several times already this spring and somehow they keep coming back to life.
If I find the person that keeps coming back and dumping them on my lawn, we are going to have to have a serious discussion. It can’t be Mother Nature, she would be too nice to do that.
Wait a minute, she is the one that sent us 35 below zero temps and then 11 inches of rain. It might just be her.