Business Beat: One more Thomas at Svehla Law Offices

Jon Thomas didn’t necessarily set out to become a lawyer. After all he was a history major at Doane College after graduating from York High School in 2011. But as he said, “the law has always been appealing to me.” So, after graduating from Doane in 2016 he headed off to the Washburn University School of Law in Topeka, Kansas where he graduated in May 2020.
The end result is that he has joined Svehla Law Offices in York joining his father Kelly Thomas, Kent Rauert and Aaron Bruns as an attorney after passing the bar exam this past July.
“I found out that I had passed the bar exam in August,” said Jon, “and was sworn in on September 15. It was a good day as it was also the same day I closed on the condo I sold in Topeka.”
“I got to see how my dad has been able to help his clients,” said Jon. “The York community has been very good to me and I was drawn to the idea of returning to give back to the town. My dad has always been supportive of what I wanted to do and didn’t push me. He just told me to go in the direction that would make me happy.”
When asked if there was a specialty he wanted to pursue, he said, “Right now I’m just trying to do whatever needs to be done. I’m happy to be here, especially to learn from the experienced attorneys that are here. I’m looking forward to having them mentor me.”
“I’m happy to be back in the community of York,” he added. “I grew up here and worked at Cornerstone Bank and the Sun Theatre where I sold popcorn. I’m looking forward to using the set of skills I have to help members of the community.”
He is also looking forward to getting involved in the community. He recently joined the Kilgore Library Foundation Board and will explore other opportunities in this area also.
Jon is presently living in Seward with his fiancé Kayla Dieker, a Manhattan, Kansas native who he met while attending law school. She is also a lawyer, working for a firm in Lincoln. Hence the decision to live in Seward.
“She is a K-State fan,” said Jon. “But I’m slowly but surely converting her over to being a Husker fan.” The couple is planning an April 2021 wedding.
The couple likes to hang out with their two dogs along with enjoying outdoor activities such as camping and fishing.
I’ve always said it’s good to see native sons return to town at some point after leaving to attend school and explore their options. We must be doing something right here.
Luethje enjoying new office location
Ashley Luethje says that her new office location is a great spot. This past May, she moved her PRMG office from the corner of 4th and Lincoln Avenue to 105 East 5th Street on the south side of the square. It previously had been the location of the Triple Crown Boutique.
“It’s a great spot,” said Luethje. “I have more space here and being right on the square has its advantages.”
She said the space didn’t need a whole lot of renovation. New light fixtures were hung though out the office along with some painting gave the space a new look. Additional decorating was done including a striking wall area with green foliage surrounding a lighted PRMG logo sign.
For nearly two decades, Paramount Residential Mortgage Group Inc. (PRMG) has continued to be a leading lender in the mortgage industry. As a privately held mortgage residential home lender, PRMG has successfully helped many borrowers purchase and refinance their homes throughout the United States.
“We’ve had a busy year,” said Luethje in talking about the activity she has seen during this pandemic year. She said a PRMG office has also been opened in Lincoln and that she presently is spending one day a week in that location. “I’m licensed in Nebraska and Missouri,” she said. “But we can do loans in basically all 50 states.”
Holiday Rewards Program up and running
The Holiday Rewards Program is up and running now to encourage customers to shop at any York Chamber member.
“You’ll get one entry for every $10 spent at any Chamber member from now through December 15,” said Mogul. “That’s any money spent on purchases, utility bills, haircuts, take your dog to the vet or have your oil changed. If the business is in the Chamber book, any money spent there is eligible. We also have a printed list of newer Chamber members that are not in the book that is available at our office.”
Bring your receipts into the Chamber Office for validation and the staff will total them up and give you a chance to win. For every $10 you spend, you receive a registration slip. Individual receipts are capped at $5000.
There are special dates where your totals are two or four times the value of the receipts and you will be able to find those dates on www.yorkchamber.org.
“On December 16 between 7 and 8 a.m. we will draw names live on the air on 103.5 KOOL Radio from 7 to 8 a.m.,” added Mogul. “When you hear your name called, be sure and call the radio station to choose an envelope. Prizes will range from $100 - $500 in York Chamber Cheques. The radio station does have an app that you can download from the app store or the Google Play Store. This will make dialing in a little easier but if you don’t have the app, no worries, you can just dial the old-fashioned way.”
Mogul also said the chamber office will be open on Sundays from noon to 2 p.m. during the Holiday Rewards for customers to drop off their receipts.
The chamber is also busy putting together a promotion for Small Business Saturday which will be Saturday, November 28. Over 300 gift bags will be handed out to customers who shop at designated businesses. The Boy Scouts will be serving funnel cakes and Windstream will have hot chocolate for shoppers on that Saturday.
What the Heck:
Here’s wishing you and yours a happy and very safe Thanksgiving weekend. Even during this pandemic year, there are a lot of things I know I’ve been thankful for. Wishing you the same.
