Business Beat: One more Thomas at Svehla Law Offices

Jon Thomas didn’t necessarily set out to become a lawyer. After all he was a history major at Doane College after graduating from York High School in 2011. But as he said, “the law has always been appealing to me.” So, after graduating from Doane in 2016 he headed off to the Washburn University School of Law in Topeka, Kansas where he graduated in May 2020.

The end result is that he has joined Svehla Law Offices in York joining his father Kelly Thomas, Kent Rauert and Aaron Bruns as an attorney after passing the bar exam this past July.

“I found out that I had passed the bar exam in August,” said Jon, “and was sworn in on September 15. It was a good day as it was also the same day I closed on the condo I sold in Topeka.”

“I got to see how my dad has been able to help his clients,” said Jon. “The York community has been very good to me and I was drawn to the idea of returning to give back to the town. My dad has always been supportive of what I wanted to do and didn’t push me. He just told me to go in the direction that would make me happy.”