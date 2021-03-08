Business Beat: New location for Impulse Studio & Spa

A need for additional room has led Kylie McGowan to moving her Impulse Studio & Spa to 417 Grant Avenue, York from its former location at the corner of 6th Street and Platte Avenue where they shared space with York Massage Therapy. RPE Fitness was the most recent occupant of Impulse’s new location.
“We were definitely looking for a new location,” said McGowan. “I found the building in October and signed the lease in November. In between then and opening recently, my husband Cody and I had a new baby which slowed things down a little.”
Cody did a lot of the renovation along with the help of family and friends. He also made the new signage that hangs on the front of the building.
“The new location is super nice,” said McGowan. “It gives us so much more room and more parking. We’re not done yet with the interior and it’s kind of an ongoing project.”
Along with McGowan, there are three other cosmetologists that rent chairs at the Impulse Studio. They include Jenna Merrill, Wendy Ziemba and Eva Marie.
Impulse is a full-service hair and skin salon with a full array of services and products. The salon also offers boutique clothing including personally designed one-of-a-kind graphic T’s.
Hours for Impulse Salon are by appointment only for each of the four and McGowan said the best way to reach them is through the Impulse Studio Facebook page.
Present plans are to have an Open House sometime in April to celebrate the new location.
Travelers’ Choice Award
Debbie Dumpert, general manager of the Best Western Plus York Hotel and Conference Center, has announced the hotel has won the 2020 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award. The hotel is located at the intersection of U.S. Highway 81 and Interstate 80.
The award is based on a full year of TripAdvisor reviews, prior to any changes caused by the pandemic. Award winners are known for consistently receiving great traveler review feedback, placing them in the top 10% of hospitality businesses around the globe.
“We would like to thank TripAdvisior for this award and also thank all our travelers for choosing the Best Western Plus York Hotel and Conference Center in York and for their wonderful reviews of our property,” said Dumpert. “A special “Thank You” also to our staff as without them this award would not have been possible.”
“Winners of the 2020 Travelers’ Choice Award should be proud of this recognition,” said Kankia Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at TripAdvisor. “Although it’s been a challenging year for travel and hospitality, we want to celebrate our partner’s achievements.”
“Award winners are beloved for their exceptional service and quality,” Soni added. “Not only are these winners well deserving, but they are also a great source of inspiration for travelers as the world begins to venture out again.”
According to Soni, TripAdvisor helps 463 million travelers each month make every trip their best trip.
YCDC banquet to be held this month
The York County Development Corporation’s annual banquet will be held Thursday, March 18 at the York Country Club. The social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. with dinner and program at 6 p.m.
YCDC Members, guests and their employees are invited to RSVP by stopping at the office to purchase tickets by March 12, 2021.
Precautions will be made for social distancing. The York County Club will be setting up the tables to seat six (6) people with six feet between tables. We do encourage mask wearing if you are not at your table and will have hand sanitizer at each table. The meal will be plated.
The program will feature Nebraska Lt. Governor Mike Foley
“Come join us as we celebrate our 25th Anniversary and discuss the growth that has happened over the past 25 years,” said Lisa Hurley, YCDC executive director. “We have a lot of people to celebrate, including original board members, and our 2021 Impact Awardees.”
There will be a Zoom link for those not able to attend in person. If you would like to attend this way, please contact dheskett@yorkdevco.com. She will be sending the email out to those attendees ahead of time.
What the Heck: Three trips to Lincoln this past week to watch Brooklyn’s Hartington CC basketball team play in the state tourney. One win, one close loss to eventual state champion Weeping Water in overtime, and one worthless third place game that gets played because…..well nobody really knows why they play that dumb game.
You had to wear a mask inside the gym or PBA but most of them spent a lot of time on the bottom of people’s chins. This after standing shoulder to shoulder in line to go through one door. Not to mention, very few masks after the game when they kicked you out in about two minutes only to have everyone stand shoulder to shoulder outside waiting for the girls to come out.
You might get the idea that I’m not a dedicated mask wearer and I’m not as it causes me some distress after about 15-20 minutes. I don’t try to invade anyone’s space and I invite you not to invade mine if you see me without my mask up and on. Other than that, carry on the best you can.