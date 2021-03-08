Business Beat: New location for Impulse Studio & Spa

A need for additional room has led Kylie McGowan to moving her Impulse Studio & Spa to 417 Grant Avenue, York from its former location at the corner of 6th Street and Platte Avenue where they shared space with York Massage Therapy. RPE Fitness was the most recent occupant of Impulse’s new location.

“We were definitely looking for a new location,” said McGowan. “I found the building in October and signed the lease in November. In between then and opening recently, my husband Cody and I had a new baby which slowed things down a little.”

Cody did a lot of the renovation along with the help of family and friends. He also made the new signage that hangs on the front of the building.

“The new location is super nice,” said McGowan. “It gives us so much more room and more parking. We’re not done yet with the interior and it’s kind of an ongoing project.”

Along with McGowan, there are three other cosmetologists that rent chairs at the Impulse Studio. They include Jenna Merrill, Wendy Ziemba and Eva Marie.

Impulse is a full-service hair and skin salon with a full array of services and products. The salon also offers boutique clothing including personally designed one-of-a-kind graphic T’s.